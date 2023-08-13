Each Chinese Zodiac Signs' Weekly Horoscope For August 14 - 20

Your weekly Chinese zodiac sign horoscope for August 14 - 20, 2023, is here! First, let's look at the week's message for everyone. Quests of love are the main theme of this week. Whether you want to win the affection of someone you have a crush on or finish that personal project that fills your heart with joy, anything and everything you love is being called to focus now.

This also includes your relationship with your siblings, parents, friends and more. If you haven't already, do something that takes a little extra time than usual (and shows your efforts) regarding this matter of love. It can be making a delicious meal for a loved one who has suddenly caught the flu, buying coloring books for the kids or getting a red rose for your significant other. The ideas are infinite if you can give your creativity free rein.

The i-ching hexagram of the week is a mountain over the mountain (#52), but it's changeable to water over it (#39). If something does not need your input, stay out of it, no matter how curious you get. This week, unsolicited advice will only lead to friction, strife and obstinate refusal. Besides, too many cooks spoil the broth. Take this time to tune into yourself and discover what makes you who you are. Who are you when you are not moving around and taking action? Who are you when you are perfectly still? Now let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for August 14 - 20.

Chinese zodiac sign weekly horoscope for August 14 - 20, 2023:

Rat

1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, 2032

Rat, you need to be careful this week. Bad habits of the past, bad friends and bad decisions will come back to haunt you over the next many days. For some of you, this is because you gossiped about something you shouldn't have. The only way to escape this situation is to hunker down and see it through. This is also being highlighted regarding your workplace relationships for a lot of you. This is also true if you live in a large community or household with over 20 members.

August 17 is a good day for you this week to reevaluate your friendships and see what's working for you (and your friends) and what's not. Some of you may decide to ghost someone because you know they won't let you go otherwise and your capacity to tolerate the situation is now non-existent. Those in love can look forward to August 19 for a beautiful day with their significant other or in the company of their crush (with or without other friends). If you are interacting with a Goat zodiac sign, read their horoscope. They are the best friend you can hope for at this time.

Ox

1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, 2033

Ox, this week will be extraordinarily fruitful for you. Some of you will reap the rewards of your hard work this week, while others will finally start seeing the results you were hoping for. Weirdly enough, all this good energy will suddenly remind you that there have been times when your good efforts were dashed to the ground because of the carelessness and callous behavior of people close to you. History can repeat itself if you ignore the signs and listen to your intuition.

August 19 is an extra good day this week for matters related to money, career changes and future planning. If you haven't already, now's the time to ask yourself what you are saving for and what kind of future you want. August 20 and the beginning of next week will shed more light on this matter if you are with a partner who hurts you more than brings love into your life. Pay close attention to what brings you peace and joy and what does not.

Tiger

1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022, 2034

Tiger, this week will be full of creativity and creative ventures for you. Whether you explore that in the kitchen with baked goods and other delicious things or try a new hobby, now's the time to rest, relax and go where the wind (and water) takes you. Some of you are on the verge of discovering a passion that will fill your life with joy and blessings for many years. It can even be an accidental career move that begins with a Sunday hobby.

August 15 is a good day for you this week to focus on relationships that bring love into your life, whether with your friends, significant other or parents. Just remember: actions will speak louder than words. August 20, on the other hand, is an excellent day for rethinking your finances or cutting the budget short to save for the future. If you are interacting with a Goat or Horse zodiac sign, read their horoscope. Your relationship with them can be extraordinary or toxic, depending on whether you do too much or too little.

Rabbit

1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035

Rabbit, your strength will be tested this week, whether in your workplace, romantic relationship or other areas of life. Don't be impatient. Don't let anyone walk all over you. Conflicts often reveal hidden strengths, talents and new friends (and enemies). Pay attention to the signs before the water runs over the bridge.

August 17 and 18 are good days this week for showing yourself some tender love and care. If you haven't visited the spa recently, set a date and have fun! A little seasonal cleaning will also calm your nerves for those who feel cared for when living in beautiful, clean surroundings. Some of you may also benefit from a tea ritual this week, but watch the sugar with those bubble teas! If you are engaged with a Dragon zodiac sign, read their horoscope to find out how you can help each other have the best week possible.

Dragon

1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, 2036

Dragon, don't let negativity take root in your heart this week. If you went through a breakup recently, remember how amazing you are. The right person will love you for who you are and won't leave you in a lurch like this. If you experienced backstabbing, ask yourself if something worse might have happened if things went on for longer. What can you do to prevent something similar in the future? Whatever the situation might be, don't lose hope in yourself. As long as you have that, you can rise like the emperor/empress you are and build something beautiful.

August 19 is a good day for journaling what makes you awesome this week. If writing good things about yourself or noting down your accomplishments makes you uncomfortable, this exercise is all that more important to remind yourself of what you are worth. August 20 and the beginning of next week will bring happy surprises. If you feel called to, you can pave the way for them with positive affirmations.

Snake

1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, 2037

Snake, the energy this week is up in the air for you. You get to choose what the week will be like for you. Do you want it to be focused on love, relationships and good times? Or would you rather use this time to further your career projects and goals? It's truly up to you. For some of you, your mother will give you excellent advice this week ... but this message is only valid if you have a loving relationship with your mother or maternal figure. For some, this refers to a grandmother or matriarch everyone loves and respects.

August 15 is a good day this week to check in and discover what you can do to make yourself truly happy. Make a list of three small things you can do in this regard. It can be anything from visiting the corner bakery and eating your favorite pie dipping in the swimming pool. August 17 is also a good day for you this week for matters related to the heart. Read their horoscopes if you interact with a Goat or Rabbit zodiac sign in a romantic situation. You may know your feelings, but what about theirs?

Horse

1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026

Horse, this week is excellent for planning for your future and taking a stand for yourself. The latter doesn't have to be an all-out war situation with anyone. It can be a simple admission to yourself that you will make decisions that are in your favor and will help elevate yourself. Some of you will benefit from planning what you want to accomplish until the end of 2023. Why wait for the new year? You can skip new year's resolutions and the possibility of failing if you start your resolution now.

August 15 is a good day for you regarding financial and money matters. For some of you, the day is for job interviews, too, especially if you are young and working part-time gigs on August 16 will continue this good energy but focus it more on friendships. Hit the gym with your best friend, or grab lunch together. A little bit of bonding time will go a long way.

Goat

1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027

Goat, this week will call upon your reserves of patience and perseverance. Can you do it? You have made good progress over the last few weeks on your personal goals and resolutions, but something is stopping you from taking everything to the next level. Some of you are allowing your insecurities and the gossip and negative talk of others to sabotage you. Because of this, you may even go through periods of extreme procrastination and then extreme productivity.

August 17 and 20 are good days for you this week to check in with your family and loved ones. Spend time with them if you live close by, or video chat with the ones who live far away. Inside jokes and sharing favorite experiences are indicated here and so is sharing good food. If you are interacting with a Dog zodiac sign in a business or your career, read their horoscope. You may be more on board with your collective plans than they are now. It could create dissension or a fallout later.

Monkey

1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028

Monkey, victory over strife is indicated for you this week. If you have been feuding with your significant other, this week will allow you to set aside your differences and begin again. Just be careful to invite others to share their two pence. You may still win, but it will aggravate the situation unnecessarily, especially if in-laws and siblings are involved here. For some of you, this matter is related to your team at work. Be careful of chaos agents who like to stir up conflict between teammates so that they can benefit from the strife.

August 19 is a good day this week for focusing on love, career and money. For some of you, this is related to budgeting woes. Listen to a few podcasts on this subject to help you win. For others, you are being asked to be more patient towards those who aren't as mature as you. Don't overlook abusive patterns. If you are interacting with a Rooster, Horse or Ox zodiac sign, read their horoscopes to know why you should prioritize this relationship (or end it).

Rooster

1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029

Rooster, this week will be laid-back and easygoing for you. You get to decide whether you allow it to be completely unproductive and stress-inducing or a chance to recuperate your tired bones. You know your situation best, but planning will help you greatly now. If you don't have one already, a bullet journal is excellent for doing this. Nevertheless, this week will bring lots of experiences that bring a smile to your face and allow you to recharge your batteries.

August 18 is a good day this week for focusing on your friendships. August 19 will take it to the next level by clearing the way for deeper connections and a more fulfilling love life if you are in a relationship. Sometimes all you need is a good chat or a chance to dress up and hit the town for the heart to heal beautifully. If you are interacting with an Ox zodiac sign, read their horoscope. You may not see eye to eye about something that's not black or white but more complex.

Dog

1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030

Dog, take a chance on your dreams this week and do something that pushes you out of your comfort zone. For some of you, a manifestation ritual is exactly what you need, especially if you have never done one before. Candles and incense are your best bet if you are a beginner in this regard. Take advantage of your powers of manifestation this week. For others, now's the time to try that thing you have been putting off.

August 20 and the beginning of next week will bring many surprises. These surprises will be extraordinary if you are in a relationship with someone. You can also create this in your life if you are single. Some of you will benefit from establishing a coin jar in your home where you stash extra cash for something sweet in the future. Maybe even for a birthday present!

Pig

1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031

This week, you may oscillate between being a social butterfly and isolating yourself to the extreme. Don't judge yourself too harshly when that happens. Your body regulates its hormones this way for some of you, so going with the flow is in your best interest. The contrasting experiences may trigger something inspiring inside you, whether in the company of others or while silently enjoying a sunrise on your home's roof.

August 16 and 17 are good days this week for self-affirming rituals. If you don't already, say three good things about yourself in front of the mirror these days. You can turn it into a habit if you experience positive results. August 15, on the other hand, will test your patience, especially if you are interacting with a Horse, Rooster or Ox zodiac sign. Read their horoscopes as well to know what to do in the future regarding this connection, especially if your heart is invested in it in some way.

