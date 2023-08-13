3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On August 14, 2023

The Leo Moon, oh, how it shines. When the Moon is in Leo, we are in for good news and great luck during Leo season (as it is right now). It's as if everything is about to click into place. If we had any doubts about our love lives, all would make sense by day's end. Also, our love lives will soar to new heights for the three zodiac signs most taken with the Leo Moon. We finally feel confident about who we are in terms of what our role in the relationship is. When we know who we are, we can give the best of ourselves and on August 14, 2023 — during the Leo Moon — prepare the way, as the best is yet to come.

On this day, we will be in touch with our innermost feelings. Those insights may be more than we can handle at any other time. We are very sensitive, and we often shy away from the truth. During the Leo Moon, we will discover something that lets us know we are strong enough to handle and have those feelings. We will find that we are willing to love 'all the way' and want to take that chance and experience what we believe is our destiny. It's scary and amazing, but three zodiac signs will see it as an opportunity to come alive.

Once we see what we are capable of in love, we won't want to hold back any longer. We will share our feelings with our partners in the knowledge that all we have to offer is a positive outlook on the relationship's future ... if they are willing to join us. And yes, of course, they are more than willing. They've been waiting for us to show up. Here we are!

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on August 14, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

No surprise here that you, of all zodiac signs, would cop the Leo Moon influence and take it seriously. You are the charmer today, Leo, and whether you are telling jokes or regaling the masses with your tales of adventure, you will be the center of attention. What is extra nice is that your partner never minds that you are such an attention hog. They find it hilariously funny and love watching you suck up the spotlight.

During the Leo Moon on August 14, 2023, you may even get a good laugh at yourself, as nothing is 'that' serious today. Even though you feel the lunar influence very strongly, you are well-balanced enough to take it all with a grain of salt. That's what makes you so attractive to your partner today. The idea is that you love the attention, but if you're not getting it, you're OK with that, too.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

While you aren't usually known as the joker in your crowd, you have a wicked sense of humor that the Leo Moon will activate on August 14, 2023. Your idea of what's funny may not be everyone's cup of tea, but it sure is the stuff that makes your partner buckle over with laughter, and in your case, laughter is definitely the best relationship medicine.

If you and your loved one could laugh daily, you'd notice a change in the relationship. Try not to take it all that seriously and remember that your partner is there to accept you, no matter what. So, make it easy on them and deliver the good stuff: laughter. You are talented at cracking them up, and good laughs lead to great love on this day during the Leo Moon.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

During the Leo Moon on August 14, 2023, you and your partner will notice something interesting taking place: neither of you is taking anything too seriously, and for some reason ... that works. Whoa, who would have guessed that lightning up to this degree would help the relationship? Yet, the more you laugh, the better you feel about each other. There's power in taking it lightly; on this day, you and your partner understand that you've wasted too much time making a big deal out of everything.

Today might start a new trend in your life together, where you make a conscious effort to walk away from things like drama because you finally realize that you only have this one life to live, so you might as well live it ... happily and with smiles on your faces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.