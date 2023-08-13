3 Zodiac Signs Make Great Personal Choices On August 14, 2023

We all know what it's like to doubt ourselves, and how damaging that can be, especially if we make it a habit. We might not know it's a habit after a while as it starts to become a way of life for us; once we 'concede' to nonstop self doubt, we may notice that life isn't working out for us in the way we wanted it to. The big 'reveal' comes to us when we realize that we have a choice in the matter; we can direct our fate any which way we choose, and depending on that choice, we may actually start to trust ourselves, our gut feelings and in the idea that we, too, can make great personal choices.

On August 14, 2023 during the transit of Moon opposite Pluto, we will stare ourselves down, so to speak, and what this means is that we will see how we've been self-sabotaging. This is an inner vision that cannot go away; once you see it, you can't unsee it, and believe it or not, that goes for seeing how 'good' you are. Three zodiac signs are ready; we've been on the runway to self love and self acceptance for a while now...we just needed that final push, and while the transit of Moon opposite Pluto is what will set that push up, it will be we who makes the choice to opt for happiness, for greatness for self-belief.

This is, perhaps, the greatest personal choice we can make. Believing in ourselves. Knowing that we are the driver behind this body of ours and it is we who steers ourselves into the dark or the light. During Moon opposite Pluto, we have a choice: this door, or that door; we consciously choose to go through the door that leads us to higher ground. There is no going back once we make this positive decision, and there are no regrets to come. These are the three zodiac signs that will fight the good 'personal' fight today, August 13, 2023.

Three zodiac signs make great personal choices on August 14, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There have always been moments in your life that you recognize as both powerful and important, and on August 14, 2023, you will take a deep look at yourself and you will see that you are worth fighting for. That doesn't mean that you have to arm yourself with strict self-defense mechanisms, but it does mean that if something no longer works for you, you remove it from you life.

You are very astute during the transit of Moon opposite Pluto; you see things for what they are worth and you honor and value all that makes your life great. What you are also very clear about, as of today, is that you've allowed yourself to stay back; fear has owned too much of your life and you are officially tired of it. Not only that, you're fearless, and as this feeling grows stronger in you during Moon opposite Pluto, you will finally figure out who you really are.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your life has shown you that it's all up to you, whether you are happy or sad. You've spent your time in the prison of anxiety, and the odd thing is that, you no longer feel like the same person you used to be. What's happening is that your old experience has strengthened you, and while you don't need to rehash those old feelings in order to be strong and in the present, during the transit of Moon opposite Pluto, on August 14, 2023, you will realize that you are now fully equipped with all that you need in order to make the important choices that require your attention now. When it comes to making great personal choices, you no longer doubt yourself; if you feel it, you move on it. You are a force of nature and your intuition is on point during Moon opposite Pluto.

3 Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Self doubt is now something that you've come to rely upon, and yet, during Moon opposite Pluto on August 14, 2023, you will see that this is not something you can trust, but more along the lines of that which has held you back. You know it now and you will have nothing more to do with it. Self doubt has prevented you from steering yourself in the right direction.

You've felt that you were either going to sabotage the good that was offered to you, or that you weren't good enough to accept it. All that changes when you receive the revelation that comes with this strong transit, Moon opposite Pluto. Gone are the days of you holding yourself back, and all of this hinges on the idea of you make the choice to move forward, in self-love and acceptance. Today is that day, Gemini. Day one.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.