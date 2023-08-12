Weekly Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign From August 14 - 20, 2023

Welcome to the weekly horoscope reading for August 14 - 20, 2023. All zodiac signs are covered here, and all zodiac signs stand to learn major lessons this week. We are in the middle of the hottest month, August, representing a turning point for some of us. Mentally and psychologically, we're already starting to wind down in terms of the summer being over.

And, just as it goes with the newness we feel at the top of the Spring season, we always feel a little charged up knowing that Autumn is just around the corner. While this may symbolize the year's decline, it doesn't stop our energy levels. It inspires us to be more energetic and hopeful. We have the rest of the year to accomplish our goals. This week helps show us how we can reach those goals with the New Moon in Leo.

This week, we are also looking at the trajectories of several important astrological transits. Most notable are Moon square Jupiter, Mars trine Uranus, a Virgo Moon that will oppose Saturn and Sun conjunct Lilith. By week's end, we will be pushed into contemplation. It's the calm before the storm, and that contemplative attitude will be made possible through the powers granted to us by Moon opposite Neptune and Moon trine Pluto.

We are not lazy this week. We are anything but lazy. One might think we'd want to kick back during the broiling month of August, but there's so much inspiration flying around us that we won't want to waste any time being lazy. Yes, we'll have nice, relaxing moments, but this week, August 14 - 20, 2023, brings us too much energy and inspiration to just sit at home doing nothing. Expect activity and mental prowess this week, zodiac signs. We are here for the win!

Weekly horoscope for August 14 - 20:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Once again, you find yourself in a position of power, but don't let it rush to your head; think things through. You impress someone in your life, and while this is thrilling, make sure not to let their flattery get to your head. You are just as good as you believe, which could lead to sloppy decision-making. Stay on target and weigh things through, and you'll find the success you seek.



Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your attitude this week, Taurus, is one where you simply trust the universe and let it happen. You are not here to fight, nor will you combat the 'ways things are' just to show yourself that you are strong. You are already strong enough. If the week has you completely changing course, you will let it happen. You are not fighting fate this week. Instead, you are flowing with it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Wisdom hits you hard during the week of August 14 - 20, 2023, as you will not proceed with your plans until you are most certain they will be successful. While this might seem like it lacks spontaneity, you will find that spontaneity is unnecessary this week. What's needed is planning and thinking. You are doing the right thing. Trust your instincts and act when you believe the time is right.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This week goes out to you and a great friend as you see each other as the rock in each other's lives. It's so good to finally be with this friend, as you've needed to feel that good old trust again. This person restores your faith in humanity, and once you feel back on track again, you will continue with goodness in your heart and hope in your actions.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

While you feel the wane of Leo energy, you might get one last grasp on it, which could lead to you being a little reckless with your emotions. You have never held back regarding love, social behavior or friendships, so be prepared to give it your all again this week. You may end up being the life of the party once again. Be careful, mind your health and smile as much as possible. It's a good week for you, Leo.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This week could change your mind about something ... for the better. You've been indecisive about your move regarding work and employment. During the week of August 14 - 20, 2023, you will not only come to terms with accepting what you have as a good thing but also be inspired to make more of it as time goes on. This is an inspiring week for you in finance and work.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This week is one of your best 'romance' weeks of the year, and you, as your partner, will experience something very tender and precious. Perhaps it's time to set aside your inhibitions, Libra, and let it all hang out. You and the person you love have kept each other at arm's length for just so long. Warm embraces and the kindest words of love will unite you during the week of August 14 - 20, 2023.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The week of August 14 - 20, 2023, sets you on a new course of action as you discover that you are the engine that gets you where you want to go. You have spent just the right amount of time thinking it all over, and now ... it's 'go' time. It's time to get out of that seat and into the one where you make the big decisions. Change is on the horizon, and you're going in that direction as of this week.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You will realize this week that if your body tells you to do something, you do it. This means listening to your body and doing the right thing with it. Perhaps it's just that August is symbolic of the end of the year to you, and that might get your juices going. You feel creative and energized. Listen to your heart. Listen to your gut. If it tells you that you need to create, then don't let anything stop you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Work and pleasure rule your week. Honestly, that's not what you wanted. The surprise is that ... it works. You and your loved one will be working closely on something this week, and while you like to think of the workplace as your private world, you will be pleasantly surprised at how much your partner has to offer. This could be the start of something big, Capricorn!

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Making decisions for others has never been your ultimate interest. Still, you will find that because you DO have to do that, this week, you will learn that you are quite reliable when taking responsibility for the lives of the people you care for. You are quite good at caretaking, and while it's not what you want to do, per se, your actions will be very appreciated by others during the week of August 14 - 20, 2023.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

August looks like a month of parties and regrets for you, but not in a downtrodden way. more like, 'This is your heads up on overdoing it.' You enjoy the company of friends and family, and summertime makes you forget you still have responsibilities. This may be your last hurrah of the season; fear not. You will always make room for fun times. This week just reminds you that you have to balance it all with work and good health.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.