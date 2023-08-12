Chinese Zodiac: 3 Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love Starting August 14

Three Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in love in the week of August 14 - 20, 2023. First, here are the love messages of the week for everyone. Love doesn't thrive in isolation, but it is tested in the company of others. Most of you will experience this dilemma this week.

If you or your significant other are feeling stressed in the presence of the family of the other, don't brush these feelings under the rug. Acknowledge them and clear the air. Sometimes it can stop overbearing attitudes in others that can negatively affect your private relationship. Other times, it allows us to leave our comfort zone and experience a new culture and lifestyle.

This week's i-ching hexagram of love is wind over water (#59). Love thrives when shared with others, but be careful of who you share your heart with lest they spread the opposite in an act of jealousy. If your significant other or best friend is guilty of this, are they your true love or best friend? Sometimes one needs to let go of the wrong relationships to make way for the right ones. Now let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love in the week of August 14 - 20, 2023.

Three Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love August 14 - 20, 2023:

1. Rabbit

1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035

Rabbit, listen closely to your heart this week. If you are single, your intuition (and heart) will lead you to places you wouldn't have considered exploring. You may even act contrary to yourself in some instances but go with the flow. It will lead you to the right people and places to connect you with your soulmate and true love. Some of you, though, may get nudged to drop certain relationships. They are standing in the way of your happiness and peace.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love is out of this world this week. Expect positive experiences to grace your doorstep and then some. Some of you will find romantic sojourns on the to-do list with your bae. Others of you will spontaneously change some things about yourself that will bring you more joy and pleasure. It can even be a haircut for some of you! Financial matters are also indicated this week. If you want a future with someone, discussing the things that will affect your future together is important.

If you feel called, do a clearing ritual this week to ward off negativity and allow good things to sprout and thrive. You can even ask your grandmother for a cultural technique, like hanging chili peppers outside the door, writing certain words and phrases to invite good, dispel evil, etc. Fire is your friend in this too. Just make sure you don't let the flames get out of control!

2. Rooster

1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029

Rooster, if you are single, fate will have a direct hand in your love life this week, but your mindset will influence the outcome. If you lose hope of finding true love or feel like history will keep repeating itself, now's the time to stop yourself from descending that negative spiral. You may inadvertently manifest the same in your life. Fortunately, your luck in love is powerful this week. So if you change your focus and choose to pour love into yourself, other forms of love will soon find their way into your life. Some of you are on the verge of an extraordinary glow-up.

If you are in a relationship, the same is true for you, but with a twist. You and your partner need to work together to pave the way for your future, including that of your children (whether you have any now or hope to one day). Auspicious new beginnings are in store for both of you if you work together as a team. Some of you can break generational patterns and bad luck at this time. Just ensure you have chosen the right partner to experience this journey with.

If you feel called, send gratitude to the universe through a solar ritual this week. You only need to bathe before sunrise and waft incense as the Sun rises. Pour your feelings into the ritual. You can do it silently or say words reflecting your feelings. If you can involve your significant other or entire family in this, don't force anyone, as the intention needs to be right.

3. Pig

1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031

Pig, your siblings will be your lucky charm in love this week. If you are single, watch out for interesting signs throughout the week. The universe wants to speak to you and will employ all manners of people, creatures and things to let you in on the secret. Are you open to listening? If you visit your family this weekend or attend a wedding, don't be surprised if sparks fly between you and someone else. A soulmate relationship will soon come into your life and hit you like a train.

If you are in a relationship, let peace and camaraderie thrive between you and your partner this week. Love isn't all about the flashy sparks and rollercoaster emotions. The everyday mundane can often reveal the strength of one's affection or lack thereof. Allow the mundane to help your relationship grow organically. It's what separates the flash burn romances from those that last a lifetime.

The colors blue and yellow will be lucky for you this week. Incorporate them in your wardrobe or place flowers of those colors in your living space to allow your luck to shine. You can even enhance energy using your chosen blue and yellow crystals. Some good options are blue apatite, lapis lazuli, turquoise, citrine and amber.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.