What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On Thursday, August 17, 2023

Allow yourself to be surprised by a sudden turn of events on Thursday, August 17, which brings Mars in Virgo harmonizing with Uranus in Taurus to create an opportunity for unexpected joyous surprises and the momentum to act upon the desires of your heart.

Mars is the planet of action and ambition. In Virgo, it's hard to slow down to think about what it wants, which means as it aligns with Uranus, the planet of shock and awe, things are about to become interesting.

Venus retrograde in Leo is still calling for you to reflect deeply. Yet, now in its new cycle, it is promising to bring changes and an upswing of energy into your life. For many, the challenging period of this retrograde is now passed, which allows you to take advantage of the opportunities Mars and Uranus bring today. It's no mistake it's occurring on the heels of the Leo New Moon as you have spent time genuinely tuning into what you most desire — and deserve for your life. When you become the frequency of truth, you also can attract opportunities and moments aligned to your growth.

Mars and Uranus together bring about joyous, surprising moments that are the cause of having done the work to plan for them or simply no longer talking yourself out of doing what you most feel drawn to do. It's a moment to work with the universe, to set your intentions for manifestations, but to do so loosely, allowing yourself to leave room for the unexpected. With Mars and Uranus in earth signs, thinking about the element of earth will be crucial, as does your sense of safety and stability to envision that what you want is possible — you may need to take a risk to achieve it.

Focus on what you want, but leave space today, Thursday, August 17, for the universe to work its magic too.

August 17, 2023 daily manifestation affirmations and rituals for all zodiac signs

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What to manifest: Acting from a place of self-worth

Daily affirmation: I am worthy and deserving of aligning my life to what I genuinely need and desire.

Uranus in Taurus, alongside your ruling planet, activates your sector of self-worth and value, helping you to embrace a deeper level of deservingness within yourself. To begin your ritual, collect a fire-safe plate and create a circle of salt. Then anoint a red candle, top-down with lemon balm essential oil and place it in the salt's center light. Repeat your affirmation, and then wet your fingers to extinguish the flame safely yourself, placing the remaining candle in a bag or wrapping it up to protect it and you as you embrace a greater depth of self-worth.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What to manifest: Embracing risk

Daily affirmation: I embrace risk and trust my ability to keep myself safe, even in the unknown.

As Uranus in Taurus helps to encourage you to take risks associated with meaningful change, focus on building a feeling of safety within yourself. Begin by writing your name and affirmation on paper, then binding it with a red ribbon to encourage boldness and courage. Then go outside with another length of twine, tying one end around a tree trunk and another around your binding. As you bury the binding at the tree's base, repeat your affirmation as you visualize feeling safe and free to explore the unknown.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What to manifest: Tying up loose ends

Daily affirmation: I am focused on tying up any loose ends so that I may be free to step into my future.

Focus on tying up any loose ends of your past as Uranus in Taurus energizes your subconscious sector. Collect a violet or blue candle and anoint it with frankincense essential oil. As you light it, gather a blue piece of ribbon in your hands, repeating the affirmation. As you do, tie the ribbon into continual knots while focusing on a feeling of freedom to come. Once finished, burn the ribbon in the flame and bury the ashes near a lavender plant in your garden to create peace with the past.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What to manifest: Inner focus

Daily affirmation: I am focused on what matters most to me right now as I set my sights firmly on my dreams.

Take time to tend to yourself right now, as Uranus in Taurus highlights your sector of goals and achievements. To begin, create an intention sachet you can place in your clothing or wear to help with focus. Collect a small pouch or make one easily from a small square of fabric. Add rosemary, basil, ginkgo leaves, lavender and tiger's eye, repeating your affirmation while tying it up and placing it near your body to help you focus on what you want to achieve.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What to manifest: Career opportunities

Daily affirmation: I am excited to open myself to new career opportunities for greater abundance and joy.

To call in new career opportunities as Uranus in Taurus activates your professional sector, focus on creating space for something better than you could imagine entering your life. Begin by anointing a green candle with olive oil, then roll it in crushed basil and cinnamon. As you light it, write yourself a congratulatory letter for a promotion or new job offer of your dreams. Read the letter aloud, then safely burn using the candle's flame. Once the candle has burned for ten minutes, a symbol of your career sector, extinguish the flame and place the candle in an east-facing window to invite in new opportunities and let the cooled ashes of the letter scatter to the wind.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What to manifest: Abundance

Daily affirmation: I practice gratitude for all forms of gratitude in my life as I find ease within myself.

To embrace abundance in all forms, as Uranus in Taurus draws your attention to this area of your life, focus on how you can feel fulfillment through means other than just financial. Begin your ritual by etching a sigil for abundance on a gold candle and lighting it. As you sit before it, let your breath settle. Hold a piece of jade above the flame as you repeat your affirmation, sending the energy into it. Once the candle has naturally burned out, return the melted wax to the earth and keep the jade with you to remind you of all the abundance available.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What to manifest: Soul alignment

Daily affirmation: I am aligned with my soul as I strive to become my highest self.

Think of creating a deeper alignment with your soul as Uranus in Taurus activates themes of self-intimacy and transformation. Begin by anointing a violet candle with lavender essential oil, letting yourself focus on the flame and for your breath to settle. Next, you can hold a ring made of aquamarine or light blue thread above the flame. Placing it on your left middle finger, the part of your body representing your soul. Reflect on your relationship with yourself and promise to follow the path of your highest self as you close your ritual.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What to manifest: Romantic opportunities

Daily affirmation: I am opening my heart to new romantic opportunities as I trust everything always happens as it's meant to.

Set an intention for a romantic new beginning as Uranus in Taurus highlights your sector of relationships. Consider creating an intention jar using marjoram, lavender, sage and rose petals. As you collect your items, seal the top with a pink wax, repeat your affirmation and place it in a north-facing area of your home to foster romantic growth.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What to manifest: A healthy routine

Daily affirmation: I am focusing on my physical, mental and emotional health as I work to become my best self.

Spend time concentrating on all aspects of your health and routine as Uranus in Taurus draws your attention to this area of your life. Begin by creating an elixir for health by warming water on the stove and adding lemon balm, peppermint and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Once thoroughly steeped, sit quietly and focus your intention on your emotional, mental and physical body while drinking your elixir as you find joy in caring for yourself.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What to manifest: Contentment

Daily affirmation: I am finding contentment in focusing on the moments of my life which bring me joy, peace and love.

Embrace your ability to create contentment and peace within any phase of life while Uranus in Taurus highlights themes of joy and happiness. Begin your ritual by creating a sacred sachet using rose petals and lavender. As you bind it with a blue ribbon, repeat your affirmation and place it under your pillow while you sleep.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What to manifest: A renewed home

Daily affirmation: I am taking steps to renew and freshen my home as I instill a feeling of stability and comfort in my refuge.

Take time to focus on cleansing and renewing the energy of your home space while Uranus in Taurus is helping to activate this sector of your life. Begin by collecting eucalyptus, rose, basil and cinnamon sticks. As you tie them together, repeat your affirmation and hang them above your front door to instill fresh energy in your home.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What to manifest: Clear communication

Daily affirmation: I am focused on expressing myself clearly and confidently in each aspect of my life.

Themes of communication become heightened as Uranus in Taurus activates this area of your life, helping you be more mindful of your words. To begin, create an aura spray focusing on your throat chakra. Gather a small spray bottle, plain witch hazel, frankincense, rosemary and eucalyptus essential oils, all representing the throat chakra. You can also add a piece of blue kyanite, a crystal that governs the throat chakra and brings alignment, peace and connection into your life. Once the aura spray has been created, spray it around your throat as you deeply inhale, repeating your affirmation, using it as necessary to open this vital energy portal.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.