Weekly Love Horoscope For August 14 - 20, 2023

Follow your heart — but trust your soul. The only thing that matters is your truth, how your partner makes you feel, the desires in your heart and your unwavering ability to follow your heart. Trusting your soul, the part of you that will always know who and what is meant for you, is also essential.

In the week of August 14 – 20, 2023, another powerful burst of Leo energy continues to draw you forward into any fears or obstacles you might have so you can overcome them with courage and dedication. Leo is crucial for refusing to give up, not because you become stubborn but because your heart doesn't allow it. As asteroid Juno shifts into Leo just ahead of the New Moon in Leo, you are presented with a promising opportunity to focus on the ultimate truth of your romantic life and commit to doing things differently. There is no longer an option to bury your head in the sand and hope things will improve; instead, this carries the action of fire energy as you realize you hold immense power in creating your life.

Juno brings a desire for commitment to what lights up your heart and life in a meaningful way, while the New Moon in Leo activates themes of change and understanding as you feel free to honor the truth but act to course correct if necessary. Venus Retrograde in Leo, while slowing the new beginning and commitment available at this lunation, benefits your process.

While things will go slower, even if you finally decide what you need to do in your romantic life to feel more aligned, it will help you ensure you are taking care of everything necessary before moving into what you genuinely desire. Appreciate this week's slow pause. You can turn over new leaves and test your authentic truth. Remember, your heart is never wrong, but sometimes it's just a matter of weighing your desire with the divine intuition of your soul to ensure not only is this time going to be different, but you also know precisely what to do to ensure that is the case.

Weekly Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign For August 14 - 20, 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best day for love: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Asteroid Juno shifts into Leo on August 15, activating your sector of commitment and joy. Juno rules marriage and this place of your life draws your focus on what you genuinely want to commit to. There's a caveat here. It's not just about committing from a logical or rational space, but the one that will bring the most joy in your life. You are done settling for anything that takes you away from a passionate, fulfilling life. By embracing the energy of Juno, happiness and love shift to the forefront of any decision you make.

Juno in Leo will be playing off Venus Retrograde in this zodiac sign, helping you understand where you've given away your power or committed for reasons that don't ring true to your soul. Don't underestimate the importance of happiness as you allow yourself to be set free into a brilliant new chapter.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best day for love: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Love often means having a sense of stability and safety within your relationship, as you are guided to focus on what feels like it will endure any test from time. Things in life seldom go as planned, yet that doesn't mean love or the relationship you have desired is impossible. As Juno in Leo brings attention to your home and family sector, focus on committing more deeply to the love of another and your passions.

With the New Moon in Leo occurring in this area of your life as well, there is a beginning presenting itself, one that offers not just the stability you've sought but also the passion. Yes, it may look different than you had planned, but that doesn't mean it's not meant for you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best day for love: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Before making big relationship decisions, try focusing on your vulnerability and emotional truth this week. Juno and the New Moon activate your communication sector, heightening the likelihood of a crucial romantic conversation and a new way of expressing yourself to your partner. You don't have to hide your insecurities or fears from your partner, and by sharing them honestly, you can often create the relationship container you've genuinely desired.

Your truth plays a big part in this week's energy. You can embrace the beautiful potential by focusing on your feelings and dropping them into your heart. Rather than just speaking or reacting to your partner, continue to check in with your heart to ensure anything you say isn't the truth but will also help you become closer to what you desire.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best day for love: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

It's time to slough off any feelings of unworthiness as Juno in Leo asks you to commit wholly and entirely to embracing your divine deservingness. When there are moments of transition and change in your life, it can feel like a blow to your identity as you realize things may not have been what you imagined. Yet, by honoring things as they are with radical acceptance, you can then see not all of that is yours to carry.

Another's actions have nothing to do with you, but your choice is to let them affect how you see yourself and move in this life. Take back your power and fully commit to your worth. As you will see, that is the start of turning everything else around. There is immense hope here for a far better future than anything you have left behind, but you must honestly believe it to create it.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best day for love: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Everything in the universe is pointing toward you, dear Leo, as not only is it your zodiac season, but the Moon, Juno and Venus retrograde are all inspiring and helping you grow. The message here is simple: the more you embrace your inner truth, the more satisfied you will be with your actions. You don't need to be like anyone else or talk yourself into being in alignment with another. Instead, you own who you are. This is the start of genuinely being able to see what you bring to the table and will allow you to honor whether another is truly in alignment with you or not.

In your zodiac sign, Juno asks you to commit to yourself, self-love, self-worth and even the unique way you see life. By honoring yourself first, taking off any masks you've been wearing, you'll allow yourself finally to attract what was meant for you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best day for love: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

The New Moon in Leo activates your sector of dreams and intuition, as you can embrace a new beginning in honoring your divine self. Learning to integrate your logical side with your spiritual one can be challenging, but this lunation is helping you do just that. By embracing both sides of who you are, the natural person and the mystic, you allow yourself to be more open to love and to find gratitude for the joy and beauty of your relationship.

Lean into yourself this week, reconnect with your source and learn to take your dreams and intuition as signs from the divine. When you can embrace this part of yourself more deeply, you also know to practice greater trust and faith in the flow of life. Remember that there are always highs and lows within love. It's just a matter of whether you can move through them together.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best day for love: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Leo energy activates your zone of goals and forward-thinking, helping you tune into your heart and refuse to give up on what matters most. The New Moon in Leo in this part of your life renews your zest for life as you feel encouraged to continue building what in your heart you know is meant for you. By focusing on yourself during this time, you will be able to honor your truth and continue to build your fate — instead of trying to adhere to a previous plan someone else designed for you.

No love should make you give up your dreams or walk away from your truth. If you've had to change core dreams or values to keep a lover around, it's your sign to walk away. The more you live the life which feels suitable for you, the more you will attract a part who feels the same.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best day for love: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

The New Moon in Leo highlights the balance in your life and whether you've created the space necessary for the love you seek. Whether outside distractions, past obligations, career, or even some other matter from the past prevents you from moving ahead, it's time to declare your sovereignty to the world. Focus on what you genuinely want from your romantic life but also take a lens of brutal honesty toward yourself on whether you've created the space for what you want to manifest.

Creating space can be challenging because, in the beginning, there is no definitive knowledge of what will fill it but only to continue to distract yourself or hold onto things because of fear is to guarantee it never will. Embrace your truth and your inner desire for all you have ever wanted love to be, and then make the unwavering decision to create the space for it to show up.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best day for love: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

It's time to focus on a new path in your life, which, as Venus Retrograde has moved through your sector of abundance, you are feeling more than ready to pursue. Leo's energy activates themes of spirituality, abundance, luck and even new experiences. It helps you learn to follow your heart and truth. Yet, it also requires you to bring the knowledge and awareness necessary to ensure your decisions will help you manifest the relationship you genuinely desire.

The New Moon in Leo offers you a chance at clarity and a fresh start, but you, dear Sagittarius, must take it. Even if it feels challenging at this moment, allow yourself to begin to set your eyes toward the future, no longer looking back over you should what was. Make sure to check in with what you've learned during this time. This aspect of reflection will ensure you are in the place to align with your romantic fate.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best day for love: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Asteroid Juno enters Leo on August 15, helping to inspire you to commit to the new romantic chapter in your life. Juno rules marriage, and while you've been going through a transition as you allow yourself to try on a new sense of vulnerability, you also have realized you no longer hold the views you once did about commitment. In your heart, you know that this time is different. You can feel it in every part of your body. Now it's just a matter of trusting that, so you can seize what is already yours.

Focus on your heart this week, express gratitude for all you've accomplished and healed in recent times and allow yourself to become excited about committing to your romantic partner. Commitment isn't a loss of anything but an opportunity to gain everything. When you can embrace this truth, you finally allow love to welcome you back.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best day for love: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

It's an intense time for you as Venus Retrograde, the Moon, Sun and now Juno are all activating your romantic sector, drawing your focus from the past to the future and back again. There is greater freedom right now as you have gained much clarity in your romantic decisions. While you had thought you were operating from a place of healing and growth, and you were, this new chapter is unlike anything you've ever experienced before.

When you set yourself free, as only you can do, you allow yourself to take in your life's full scope of truth. Things shift under this new lens, and with it, your ability to feel again ready to commit your heart and soul to a new romantic relationship — or one you see through a new perspective. Take the time you need to adjust, but also remember to seize this opportunity for love, what you deserve.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best day for love: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Leo energy activates your zone of well-being as you are asked to slow down and focus on how your own health, mental, emotional, spiritual and physical and how that affects your romantic relationship. When you feel your best, you are in the place to attract it and choose it. You are being called to go within during this time, give yourself what you've been needing and return to a place of an abundance of self-love.

When you honor your worth and can make choices that align with that, your romantic relationship will always reflect that. The New Moon in Leo in this sector of your life encourages you to prioritize yourself, focus on feeling your best and ensure you never again sacrifice yourself for another — no matter how much you may love them.

Most romantic days of the week August 14 - 20:

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Juno in Leo brings a passionate commitment to your romantic relationship as you are drawn to focus on the benefit of a long-term commitment. Asteroid Juno rules over marriage, and in Leo, it is inspired not just to follow its heart but to pursue its desires with unwavering commitment. The focus becomes not just a partner who is fun at the moment but one who adds value to your life.

Although Venus Retrograde in Leo may make what is an easy decision into one that takes longer to bring to fruition, it will help you understand what you genuinely want from a relationship and lover. At a time when you are being called to bring awareness to your romantic patterns and how self-love affects the partners you've chosen, Juno in Leo will inspire you to focus on what genuinely is in alignment with your soul and give you the courage to no longer hesitate in going all in.

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

The New Moon in Leo rises today, bringing an opportunity to cleanse away the past and initiate a new beginning. New Moons are a time to set your intentions for the lunar cycle and focus on what you want to create more of rather than any endings or closures that may have occurred during the Super Full Moon in Aquarius on August 1.

This lunation brings an influx of Leo energy, magnified by Venus Retrograde in Leo and Juno and Sun in this dynamic fire sign. Leo doesn't back down, finding the courage necessary to accomplish whatever he desires and is currently set on what their heart desires most.

The New Moon in Leo highlights dynamics from Venus Retrograde, bringing anything to a boiling point, while Uranus in Taurus, activated under this lunation, holds the promise of changes for the better. Together, the cosmos is guiding you to take a deeper, more spiritual look at yourself and any conflicts in your romantic relationship recently so you can address the issue head-on or make an informed decision to move on.

There's nowhere to hide under the New Moon in Leo, and yet, while softening into your inner strength, you will also feel ready to truly embrace things as they are so you can mold them into what will genuinely align with your soul. This is your new beginning for following your heart, finding the courage to deal with whatever is in front of you and remembering you only live the life you put in the work to create.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.