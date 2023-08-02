What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On August 3, During Moon Conjunct Saturn

Your greatest asset is the relationship you have with yourself. To manifest your deepest wishes, you must first see yourself as worthy and deserving to attract an extraordinary life. To know without a doubt you are capable of greatness and that no matter what may have happened in the past, it all goes into creating divine timing and circumstance within your life.

Today, the Moon and Saturn in Pisces align, helping you understand how your relationship with yourself affects what you can manifest by empowering your emotional investment in what is important to you. Saturn is retrograde in Pisces, inviting you into a portal of reflection to help you gain awareness about the foundations you have established and to review the karmic lessons you entered this life to learn. While it aligns with the Moon today, it helps you reflect on outside foundations or situations and, more importantly, the ones you have developed with yourself.

This allows you to manifest a healthier relationship with yourself, strengthening your desire and commitment to bring your dreams to fruition. By doing so, you are raising your vibration and helping yourself attract what is already yours.

Focus today on how you feel about yourself and whether you genuinely believe you can manifest all you desire or if fears or doubts are still clouding the landscape of your life. By tuning into the vital relationship with yourself, you will have a chance to heal and remembering how you feel about yourself is what ends up determining everything else in life.

How to manifest what your zodiac sign needs on August 3:

Aries

March 21 - April 19

How to manifest: Your intuitive truth

Honor the deep remembrance of Pisces as it activates your dreams and intuition by going within. Create bedtime practice by anointing your third eye with lavender essential oil and listening to a yoga Nidra-guided meditation before bed. Silently repeat your affirmation before falling asleep.

Daily affirmation: My intuitive truth is the voice of my higher self, and I trust it to guide me in all ways.

Taurus

April 20 - May 20

How to manifest: Enjoying your own company

Pisces highlights your social sector. However, it does so by returning you to the home within yourself so you can more deeply value your presence. Begin with anointing the soles of your feet with bergamot essential oil, and then take a walking meditation out in nature, specifically somewhere around a body of water, as Pisces rules this element. Repeat your affirmation in synch with your walking steps, focusing on your inner worth and peace.

Daily affirmation: I enjoy spending time with myself and having the freedom to embrace my divine worth.

Gemini

May 21 - June 20

How to manifest: Honoring your purpose

As Pisces lights up your career sector, create an intention jar to help keep you on the path of your soul's work. Write your affirmation on a piece of paper, along with your name and place it inside an empty jar. Add salt for protection, cloves for financial abundance, rose to honor your sacred path, lavender for peace and lemon balm for focus. Seal with green wax as you repeat your affirmation and place it on your altar or sacred space.

Daily affirmation: I honor my purpose in this life as I refuse to give up the best parts of myself.

Cancer

June 21 - July 22

How to manifest: Internal safety

As the Moon and Saturn in Pisces activate your sector of luck, abundance and new opportunities, feeling safe to seize the divine chances from the universe is essential. Practice a self-massage using cypress essential oil, repeating your affirmation as you do, and then laying quietly as you synch your breath while simply repeating, I am safe.

Daily affirmation: I am safe to take risks and expand into new territories in my life.

Leo

July 23 - August 22

How to manifest: Meaning within life changes

Pisces energy can help you accept and understand the different life changes you've been moving through. To embrace this power, create a white circle of salt and place a blue candle within it in front of you. Place rosemary around its base for healing and repeat the affirmation while you focus on the candle's light illuminating your aura.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing the greater meaning within the transformation process as I trust it's all happening for my highest good.

Virgo

August 23 - September 22

How to manifest: A spiritual, romantic connection

The Moon and Saturn in Pisces rule over your romantic and relationship zone, so focusing on tuning into the frequency to attract what you most desire is essential. Gather sunstone and moonstone to represent the divine masculine and feminine and light a red candle. As the candle burns, repeat the affirmation seven times and then melt the wax onto the sunstone, sealing the moonstone on top. Hold them next to your heart as you focus on sending the vibration of divine love into the world.

Daily affirmation: I am tuned into my spiritual heart as I let it lead me into divine love.

Libra

September 23 - October 22

How to manifest: Honoring yourself first

While the Moon and Saturn in Pisces activate your wellness sector, take time to honor yourself in all the ways you deserve to be treated. Create a sacred bath with pink Himalayan salt, rose and bergamot essential oils. Place rosemary in a circle around the tub, and as you enter the warm waters, relax and silently repeat your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am sacred and deserve to be treated as such.

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

How to manifest: Finding your joy

Pisces energy activates your joy as it helps you to remember to honor this part of your life as necessary. Write a letter to yourself expressing gratitude for all the ways you have incorporated happiness and peace into your life or in the ways you hope to. Fold three times, seal with yellow wax and then place in a south-facing area of your home to call in a new beginning filled with joy while repeating your affirmation five times.

Daily affirmation: I am filled with joy and excitement for my beautiful life.

Sagittarius

November 22 - December 21

How to manifest: Creating a home where your heart is

As the Moon and Saturn activate your home and family sector, honor the space within you while setting an intention for greater peace and love. Create a smudge using rosemary for healing and rose for love. Clean your home and yourself while repeating the affirmation, then sprinkle the cooled ashes around your front door.

Daily affirmation: My home is my safe place where I feel my heart is at peace.

Capricorn

December 22 - January 19

How to manifest: Emotional connection

Pisces activates your communication sector, but as a water sign, this means embodying greater emotional vulnerability and expression. Begin with writing down the feelings and thoughts you may not always be comfortable sharing with others. Fold it toward you three times and anoint it with rose essential oil. Plant the paper beneath peppermint to help you build a greater emotional connection while repeating the affirmation three times.

Daily affirmation: I can connect significantly emotionally and trust my feelings with others.

Aquarius

January 20 - February 18

How to manifest: Embracing your inner worth

The Moon and Saturn in Pisces activate your sector of value and self-worth, creating an offering to embrace and honor the relationship with yourself. Add calendula, rose, lemon peels and peppermint using a large shell or sacred dish for your offering. While repeating the affirmation silently, smudge yourself, profoundly inhaling the potent scent and visualizing radiating a warm light from your body.

Daily affirmation: I am worthy of my dreams and living a life that resonates with my soul.

Pisces

February 19 - March 20

How to manifest: Faith in your divine path

In your sign of Pisces, the Moon and Saturn offer you a chance to reconnect with your inner self as you deepen your faith in the divine path. To help increase your trust and guidance for your soul path, anoint yourself with frankincense essential oil and create a tea from rose, peppermint and rosemary. As you enjoy the tea to help promote faith in your divine path, silently hold your affirmation in your mind's eye.

Daily affirmation: I have faith in the divine and trust I will always end up precisely where I am meant to be.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.