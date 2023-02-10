12 Ways To Connect With Your Higher Self & Transform Your Life

By Marijo Puleo — Updated on Feb 10, 2023
Photo: Getty Images via Canva
"You should connect with your higher self."
We have all probably either read or heard this phrase before. It shows up a lot in spiritual readings and practices, and anyone who writes about spirituality will talk about the higher self and that we should all connect with it.
But what exactly is the higher self, how can we recognize it, and how can we connect to it?
What is the Higher Self?
Your higher self is the etheric aspect of you that holds all knowledge about your lifetimes, your purpose and journey, as well as the main tasks that you have incarnated for. It's a place of deep wisdom that can help you with many things in life. Some call it your soul, the "I am presence," and more.
There are many benefits to connecting with your higher self including having clarity about decisions, reducing stress and anxiety, increasing your health and well-being, and maintaining a stronger sense of belonging.
By deepening your skills of connecting with your mind, you can align with your higher self. You don’t abandon your physical body and your thoughts and emotions; rather, you incorporate them into a broader context and align with your deepest soul desires.
RELATED: 6 Ways Your Life Will Change When You Finally (Truly) Find Yourself
How to Connect with Your Higher Self
1. Build a consistent relationship with your higher self.
First, realize that you are always connected to your higher self. What you desire is a conscious connection and relationship.
Creating space where you can let go of your day-to-day activities and worries can help you open the doorway to communicate with this deep well of wisdom.
Meditation, chanting, yoga and floating are some practices that can help you create space and deepen your sense of connection. They help you to clear your thoughts, so you can connect with your higher mind which is a doorway to your higher self.
2. Learn how to ask questions.
Once you feel this connection, you may want to ask questions for guidance. Free will is the prime directive of our incarnation. We can ask for guidance but ultimately the choice is ours.
Think about your soul’s desires and the wisdom that you seek so you can frame your questions accordingly. Avoid asking yes/no type of questions like “Should I marry this person?” because you have free will to make your decisions.
Advertisement
Instead, ask questions that begin with what, why and how, like “What am I trying to learn in this relationship?” These deeper questions open a dialogue.
3. Try journaling a bit differently.
You may already have a practice of journaling, which is helpful to clear emotions and gain clarity. Proprioceptive writing is a method for exploring the psyche through writing.
Here is a simple technique that I have successfully used for many years and the directions are simple.
Ask a question, put down the pen, and empty your mind. When you sense information flowing, pick up the pen with your non-dominant hand and write. This will “shift” the focus of your neural activity more toward the other side of your brain.
Your dominant side is often associated with logic and reason; your non-dominant side is a source of creative, unstructured thought and intuitive information.
4. Create a daily ritual.
Another idea is to create a ritual — use special music, reserve a special place in your home to meditate, and reserve the same time every day. This habitual pattern will, in essence, signal that you are in a place to receive.
5. Monitor the information you receive.
Pay attention to the quality of the information you receive. Information that suggests harm, negative intentions, promotes separation (as in you are separate than others) should be questioned. It may be your ego talking and/or your own thoughts running.
Remember that our natural birthright is love and connection; it is the essence of who we are. Do the messages that you receive support this message, or work against it?
6. Set an intention and trust yourself.
The intention is to be as pure in your connection as possible. Align your intention for the highest positive good, and ask and trust that your higher self will communicate with you.
Be specific in setting your intention and make this part of your opening ritual. Always close your session with gratitude for the support you received.
RELATED: 13 Signs You're Experiencing A Vibrational Shift — & What It Means For Your Future
7. Meditate.
Meditation helps to calm an overactive mind. If you have an overactive mind, it can be extremely difficult to focus, which is essential in connecting with your higher self.
Meditation has been used for centuries to quiet the mind and reflect within. This practice can uncover who we truly are, and knowing ourselves lets us connect to our higher wisdom.
8. Trust your intuition.
Your intuition is that little voice in your head meant to protect you from harm. It's the gut instinct you are born with. Many of us repress the feeling because there is usually no rationality behind it, and we live in a society that relies on logic and reason.
But learning to listen to your intuition brings you closer to your higher self. There are also theories that your intuition is actually your higher self speaking to you.
9. Immerse yourself in nature.
Nature is a great ally when trying to connect with your higher self. Being outside allows us to tap into the natural vibrations of the sun and earth.
Nature also contains ancient wisdom that we can sink into; it's a positive asset in any spiritual journey.
10. Practice self-reflection and self-acceptance.
Self-reflection and self-acceptance means reflecting within to find who you are and what your purpose is on this earth. That is no easy task, so take your time.
Once you have found that inner wisdom, it's important that you accept it. Accept who you are, what you are meant to do, and be ready to face whatever comes your way.
Related Stories From YourTango:
11. Find the right vocation.
If you are in a job that is crushing your spirit, you probably won't have the freedom or desire to connect to your higher self. So, find a vocation that speaks to you. Listen to your intuition to find it.
If you wake up for a job every day that doesn't spark joy in your life, a higher self-connection is almost impossible.
12. Read more.
Reading is something that can expand your mind and bring about knowledge.
Gaining knowledge, especially spiritual knowledge, assists in connecting to your higher self. Learning is one of the core aspects of your higher self; it craves to explore and understand.
Over time, this discipline can pay off in many ways.
Working with your higher self will always encourage you to be the fullest and most authentic sense of who you are in this incarnation. It may take you out of your comfort zone. But trust that when that happens, it's a signal that you are ready to make significant shifts in your life.
In critical moments of your life, can you surrender your plans and trust that there is a bigger plan waiting for you? If you are interested in this work, it may be a sign that you are ready!
RELATED: How To Live A Life That’s Aligned With Your True Self, According To 86 Experts
More for You:
Marijo Puleo holds a Ph.D. and M.A. in Psychology. She is a somatic-trained coach in energy and is the host of the Mindful Living Spiritual Awakening podcast.