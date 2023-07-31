Every zodiac sign's luckiest day in August 2023:

The very fires that burn you are those you are reborn from. Surrender into the murkiness of the unknown as you begin a brand-new month. Let go of thinking you know what is right or what is real. Release the idea you already know what is best for you and instead let everything which is no longer meant for you burn away because this is also a time of rebirth.

As August 2023 begins under a Venus retrograde in Leo, it's clear you can't hide from the truth any longer. While you can have all the ideas you want for how you think your life should go, ultimately, if it's not your divine purpose, it will inevitably fail. No matter how hard you try or how much work you put into it, if it's not meant for you, you can do nothing on the earthly plane to make it so.

When you realize the universe has far better plans for you than you can imagine, you finally release all of the ideas and beliefs that have only kept you chained to the belief that somehow you need to exhaust yourself to build a life you love. Instead, often you need to let go. Stop trying so hard and remember you deserve a life of ease and softness that enriches your life but never takes away from it. As you return to this belief and your divine knowing, you will understand that the more you keep what is not meant for you, the more intensely you will struggle. When you let go and trust the wheel of fate, you see that the things you felt were ruining you. We're only refining you.

It's a brilliant Blue Moon month where the Aquarius and Piscean Full Moons are bookends of realizations to your growth and journey. These lunations help teach you that freedom is always required for an abundant, joyful life. When you surrender and accept the fires as the gift they are, you also see that finally, in the ashes, you've become who you were meant to be — which means you can now embrace the life that has always been destined for you.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Whatever you do during August 2023, think of expansion. You have a vast upgrade headed to you that will revitalize your life and your purpose. All you have to do is start branching out of your comfort zone and making contact with new connections or those friends you haven't in a while. Whether it leads to a new career or just expanding your mind in an exciting direction, there is an excellent benefit in opening yourself up to the benefits of those who surround you.

The Full Moon in Aquarius will highlight the benefit of different connections in your life as you are stretched to see life in a new way which will ultimately help you align more extensively with the luck and abundance you hope to create.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

As domestic matters have taken center stage lately for you, paying attention to your purpose is essential. When you feel fulfilled professionally or through aligning with your goal, you tend to make different decisions for your life. This allows you to feel more grounded and centered, creating space to feel more present for everything else in your life.

The Full Moon in Aquarius will activate your career sector, allowing you to see what has come full circle and what you need to pay more attention to. This may involve some risk-taking or, at the very least, choosing to take a path you feel is unconventional but divine at the same time. Remember, the life you desire will never be found where you are, so don't be afraid to try something new; it just may lead to everything you've always wanted.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Luck is truly on your side in August 2023 as the Full Moon in Aquarius lights up this sector of your life. Themes around travel, adventure, learning and spirituality will permeate your life during August 2023, which will help you also envision it's possible to embrace life differently than you've ever imagined.

While you can often change your mind frequently, it's also okay to change the direction of your soul. The whole purpose of life is to grow and learn continually, so you are always seeking greater meaning and purpose in your life. Just because you may find yourself beginning a path you never expected doesn't mean you're doing anything wrong, and with the universe on your side, you are sure to find exactly what it is you're seeking.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

In a month, offering a special and unique chance for growth, you are gifted with a Pisces Full Moon lighting up your luck sector. What makes this more remarkable is that it's the second of two Full Moons this month, a rare occurrence known as a blue Moon and is where the saying once in a blue Moon stems from. You have to be able to see what it is. As much as you are going through challenges or transformations within your life, you also are the only one to hold the ability to see how much luck and possibility surround you.

As the Pisces Full Mon illuminates your luck sector, expect travel, adventure and new opportunities for growth to surround you. This may also confirm the path you've been on has been worth it and you are precisely where you are meant to be now.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

A great deal of reflection occurs within your life, along with the desire for a greater purpose this year. It's no longer satisfying to do what you've always done, even if you've been able to create a good enough life because of it. You are craving passion, connection and true meaning. While going through this in every facet of your life, during August 2023, your career will take center stage as Uranus begins its retrograde in your career sector.

Uranus is known as the great awakener, and Taurus is helping you to review the foundations of your career and professional life. Instead of feeling like you must prove yourself, take a step back and reflect on what feels good and gives meaning to your life. The more you align yourself with how you want to feel versus how you want to be seen, the luckier you will become.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Instead of thinking ultimate happiness and blessings exist in some far-off place, use August 2023 to realize that they might already exist around you. It's easy to get caught up in living life compared to everyone else, whether it's the classic keeping up with the Joneses or your internal idea of what life should look like. However, it doesn't mean you will find the fulfillment you seek once you have built or achieved all of it. Instead, tune into yourself, into how you feel, and genuinely try to look at everything in your life through a new lens.

As Uranus begins its retrograde journey in Taurus during August 2023, you will see your luck sector lit up, but it will be more of a reflection period rather than taking direct action. This part of your life helps you grow and connects you to greater meaning. As you embark on this journey, realize that every path not taken isn't a missed opportunity but instead the very blessing you've been praying for.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

You may feel stretched to the max as you begin August 2023 and are pushed further into the realm of reflection and transformation. However, there is a benefit here for you. With the amount of work you've been doing on yourself and every area of your life, you may be reaching a point of burnout. If you've been practicing self-growth and taking every opportunity for expansion, it may feel like peace and well-being are still unattainable.

As the Full Moon in Pisces rises this month, give yourself a break and step back from working hard at everything. Instead of feeling like you constantly have to improve or transform an area of your life, see the benefit of rest. It may seem challenging and scary. However, it's also a chance to remember the smallest moments in life matter most, and you'll never have to exhaust yourself to create them either.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Get ready for a brilliant new chapter in your career during August 2023 as the New Moon in Leo rises. While Venus is still retrograde here until the beginning of September, it doesn't mean you won't be gifted with a new promotion or career path. This event aligns with your work of being able to receive the good without overanalyzing the what-ifs of any particular situation. There will always be things that feel unfinished in life. However, it doesn't mean you need to hold off on deciding. Otherwise, you may find yourself in a perpetual phase of waiting.

Take the reigns of your life, and make the decisions you want for your own life. While your career will be getting a boost, you are also seeing things transform in various ways. You need to stop waiting for something to happen and instead realize you are the only one who can create the life you dream of.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

To get to the life meant for you, you first must go through all that isn't. Since Venus began its retrograde journey in Leo, you've been inspired to look at if all you've chosen is part of the life you want to live or if, instead, you've taken a different turn and inadvertently ended up somewhere that doesn't align with you. This is all part of realizing the freedom you seek isn't solely the ability to do whatever you want but to live in your authentic truth.

While this period has been wrought with challenges and likely reflections, hope returns in August 2023 as the New Moon in Leo dawns and activates your luck sector. Change is on the horizon; this time, it's coming in abundance, new experiences and adventure. Accept the lessons once they arrive to move into your blessings fully.

(December 22 - January 19)

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

When you get caught up in working for what you want, you often forget to ensure it's everything you need. Mars, the planet of action and ambition, shifts into docile Libra in August 2023, shedding light on your career sector and making you look at things differently. This is all part of a more significant shift to help you understand that no matter how much career success you garner, it doesn't mean it will make up a fulfilling life.

Libra also rules balance, and in this area of your life, it's not just about what you do professionally but also the make-up of your entire life. This is your chance to realize the luck you seek is in learning how to give time and energy to the things in your life most benefit you. As you do, you'll create more room for luck and joy.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

When you feel empowered, you automatically make decisions that align with your higher self. As much as Venus retrograde has given you pause and more excellent reflection in your romantic life, that is only one part of the transformation you are moving through. Part of what is happening right now is you are learning the balance between nourishing your roots and expanding your wings. As Mars returns to Libra, activating your luck sector during August 2023, you can practice this.

Focus on what it means to tend to what it gives you while stretching yourself in new and exciting ways. Sometimes, you've felt like you had to pick between venturing off on your independent path and having the care and support you seek. However, that was only an illusion. You've never had to pick but only learn to receive all you need trusting it's also what you've always deserved.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

You have everything within yourself to succeed and must learn to tap into it instead of doubting yourself. Self-doubt or feeling like you don't have what it takes to realize your dreams often plagues you the most. In part, this is because your dreams are often so much bigger than others, but also because you find it easier to live in the dream rather than figuring out how to create the steps to make it a reality. All of this began to shift as Saturn moved into your sign earlier this year; however, in August 2023, as Mars goes into Libra, activating your transformation sector, you will finally feel like you have the confidence you need.

Not only does Mars rule action and ambition, but it also helps you feel more confident and self-assured in tackling life's challenges and what it takes to live the life of your dreams. In Libra, you will find more outstanding balance and stability in moving through this period of transformation which will confirm it's safe to take the risks necessary to reach your dreams.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.