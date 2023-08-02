August 2023: These 3 Specific Zodiac Signs Will Likely Have Rough Horoscopes

While nobody's fond of being the bearer of bad news, a couple of mentionable ones will come our way during August 2023, our friend Leo season seems to stir up trouble for three zodiac signs this month. Now, let's not put it all on Leo; the only thing Leo does is rev up our engines. Where we choose to drive those engines is up to us, and for three zodiac signs, we're up to no good. And, as it stands, we usually suffer the consequences when we are part of the problem. Welcome to August of 2023, where the living ain't easy, and there 'ain't no cure for the summertime blues.'

This month, Let's look at the other suspects here. We've got the Full Moon on the first and last days of the month, which means we start and end in craziness. Moon madness takes over, and while that may seem more like a joke, there's some truth in it. With the help of Pluto's square Node and Mercury's conjunct Saturn, let's just know that we will be fighting the law, and the law will win.

It seems all the old songs are making it into this introduction summary, but hey, that's the way it goes. There is no dong, however, to demonstrate how destructive Mars conjunct Neptune can be or how depressed we may feel during Mars trine Pluto.

As we close the month down, we will be hit with Mars in Libra as if we needed to throw ourselves that far off balance. We might not even recognize ourselves by the time this month is over. Hopefully, Virgo season will get us back on track with positivity and goodness. HOPEFULLY, yikes. Which zodiac signs will feel the brunt of awful August?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes in August 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This is not what you had in mind for 'summer activities,' and what it looks like is going to happen is that you and a good friend are going to 'go your separate ways.' What? How did that happen? Weren't you two just the best of friends only ... yesterday? Well, it seems that this one has been brewing for quite a while now, and it took Leo's immense energy for the two of you to come out and show your true colors.

It seems that your friend believes in something that offends you, and while you've tried to be the calm, accepting, compassionate pal, the truth is that you can't handle what they're all about now, and as the month moves on, you'll want to speak up. Here's the kicker: as soon as you 'kindly' mention that you disagree with them, they will remove you from their life. Oh, the irony. Well, you tried to be nice.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you're living with and dealing with during August is a massive disappointment due to false hope. You had your eyes set on something not coming through for you. Idealism will do that to a person; you've always been idealistic. But this is personal, and it's getting on your nerves. Something you did in July created the circumstance for whatever is going on in August.

Perhaps you thought things would miraculously change or that you'd somehow vault yourself to the front of the line where all opportunities and wondrous events happen to you, and yet, all August provides you with is the same ol'. That kicks you in the head; it's the idea that nothing has changed. You did a good thing, and you expected more for your efforts, and August only shows you that life goes on ... as is.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The one thing you detest is being made into a fool, and this gets to you so deeply because you like to paint the picture of yourself to other people as this great and benevolent leader of the masses. All roads lead to you, that sort of thing. You even tend to believe it sometimes because you like the imagery of being the guru, the enlightened one; you impress yourself. The only problem is that during August of 2023, someone will turn on you viciously, not because you didn't ask for it.

You forget that your guru trip sometimes stomps over others and that these 'others' aren't necessarily weak people who don't seek vengeance. August shows you in no uncertain terms that you've messed with the wrong person, as this person will not sit still and let you have your way. Ding dong, guess who's coming for dinner? Your past, Libra. Set a plate.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.