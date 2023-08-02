3 Zodiac Signs Are Better Off Single On August 3, 2023

Are you better off single? If you're a Gemini, Libra or an Aquaruis, you might think you are happier flying solo during the Pisces Moon. While we live and grow up in a world that stresses the idea of partnership and romance, not all of us are necessarily cut out for the job. We may start out liking life alone at the beginning of a relationship or we may find out we prefer the single life through real life experience.

We hear expressions all our lives, like, "We're just friends" and terms like this make us feel as though if we're not more than friends, we've accepted something that is lesser. The pressure to reach the perfect goal of being in a relationship never takes into consideration that being in a relationship means being with another human being. And it's hard to get along with human beings. Is there anyone out there who would disagree?

The pressure we put on ourselves to be in romantic relationships has some people just leaving the idea altogether. On August 3, 2023, we will definitely feel that pressure, although those of us in the know will be able to reject that kind of pressure and just live our lives according to what is best for us. There are three zodiac signs who are strong enough to stand alone.

We may know all too well what being in a romantic relationship means to us, and at this point, we'd rather just ... pass. Being single is the preferred option today. It's not locked in, nor is it spiritually contracted; we may change our minds tomorrow, but as of today, August 3, 2023, we're not taking the bait. We know that personally, we're better off single.

During the Pisces Moon, we want to respect ourselves and the concept of love, itself. Love is a beautiful thing and on this date, we don't want to spoil it with the drama that comes with all that commitment and engagement. Right now, we want a clear space, so that we can honor the beauty of love without having to be an active player in the field. These three zodiac signs will feel the effect of the Pisces Moon, and they believe they are better off without a partner.

Three zodiac signs are better off single on August 3, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've been down both roads and you've appreciate both the single life and the partnered life in ways that have only given you proper perspective. While you've known the beauty of love and commitment, here you are today, wondering why you are single. Still, as you think more and more on it, you know that the reason you are single is because that is what you want. You like find happiness in solitude.

During the Pisces Moon on August 3, 2023, you will come to terms with the choices you've made in your life, and you will be happy about them. Right now, this is the only way to be. You enjoy being single because you've noticed that you really don't 'need' another person. You are going through a phase where you really enjoy your own company and that should be good enough.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You could take it or leave it, this thing called 'love.' That may paint you as a cold person, but that's the last thing you are. What you are, however, is someone who is brutally honest with themselves, and right now, during the Pisces Moon on August 3, 2023, the truth of your life is that you prefer to be single. That's that.

You don't feel the need to investigate further, nor do you think that you are wrong on any level. You live your life according to your own sense of what is right and wrong, and at this point, the sway is towards the single life. You aren't even concerned about dating; this 'single' life that you desire has nothing to do with how you relate to other potential partners. During the Pisces Moon, you merely wish to be alone, and that is what gives you most joy.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Because you believe what you believe, you've found out that you are better off on your own, single and without someone in your life who either wants to change you or disagree with you all the time. You have your particular relationship goals, and most of them have nothing to do with monogamy or commitment. You love the idea of love and romance, but you haven't found anyone yet who is on the same level as you.

So, during the Pisces Moon on August 3, 2023, you may have the chance to tell someone, once again, that you'd really prefer to remain single, and this is what works best for you. You aren't about to change for anyone, Aquarius, and that establishes you as a person of predictable character. This makes you trustworthy as you are faithful to your standards and not one to compromise on what you believe works for you. The single life works best for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.