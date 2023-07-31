August 2023 Monthly Tarot Horoscope For Every Zodiac Sign

Welcome to the Tarot Card reading for August 2023. It's flabbergasting to think that we're in August already. Did we just take the trimmings down off the tree? What is going on in this world of entropy? We are speeding along at warp speed, it seems. If we stop for a moment to see what's going on, however, what we see is our lives ... we may be rushing to an end, but there's a journey here that we must live out, and that journey consists of personal adventure, trials, tribulations, victories and failures. The Tarot is always available for guidance. This ancient form of cartomancy allows us to make sense of the speed by which our lives fly.

August always comes with a certain kind of 'drag.' We sense two things: it's the hottest month we know of, and the summer is on its way out. How fast? There's a reason we keep talking about speed. This month's Tarot reading for each zodiac sign seems to have to do with pacing, timing, action and attitude toward such things.

August holds promise, but it also comes with warnings. We must remember that nothing lasts forever and everything ends sooner or later. Through varied lessons, this month will show us how we need to be present, in the moment and appreciative of what we have. Life is precious, fellow zodiac signs, and we will come to know this up close and personal during August 2023. The Tarot reveals vital information for all zodiac signs. Salut!

August 2023 monthly tarot horoscope for all zodiac signs:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The Hierophant

August is when you make firm decisions about how you will live ... for the rest of your life. You've been on a spiritual journey, which has taught you much, but it's time to practice what you preach, which will also show you what you believe in and don't believe in. This is a critical month for you, Aries, as many things in your life will be tested, and you will also discover that you've lied to yourself about certain things. Knowledge is power for you. You will seek truth at all costs.

Keywords for the week: truth, enlightenment, righteousness

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Six of Swords, reversed

For some reason, August of 2023 hits you harder than you expected, and the main topic of discussion for you is the purpose. What will you do with your life? That's a loaded question, and it still perplexes you as you feel you haven't found your footing yet. This month flips your world upside down and will have you look at what you relied upon with doubt and dismay. However, you can also make lemonade out of lemons, so to speak, pick yourself up and start again ... with fresh enthusiasm and hope.

Keywords for the week: determination, unsinkable, perspective

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Justice, reversed

August will not deliver the justice you had in mind. However, you will see things fall into place. What you're being handed here is an opportunity. You won't get what you want, but you will get enough to rework your magic so that everything progresses smoothly. August allows you to fail or succeed, which will be evident now. What will you choose? It's shown here that you will make the best of your situation, no matter what options you are given.

Keywords for the week: adaptability, poise, approach

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Judgement

August changes everything for you, Cancer, as the Judgment card brings an ending to one thing and a new beginning for something else. You have wanted this to happen, worked hard for it, and the results are glorious. You will be very happy with how August seems to work out for you, as you've been on edge and tired of waiting for a miracle. August gives you a reason to rejoice and finally call something that troubled you in the past 'over.'

Keywords for the week: completion, jubilation, honor

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Page of Swords

Quick wit and biting words will get you noticed during August 2023, Leo. You are the new kid on the block, wherever you happen to be, and because your ideas are so fresh and innovative, you'll be the one who gets all the attention this month. You are on the ball, sharp, insightful and much of this has to do with a new attitude you've developed, which is finally working well for you. You will rise to the top of your profession now and feel joyous over the results of your actions.

Keywords for the week: victory, intelligence, exactitude

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Seven of Swords

August of 2023, have you been deeply involved in a project requiring much stamina and cunning. Although you will enjoy whatever engages you intensely, you are not taking this month lightly. You will also be making someone else's life easier, which pleases you and lets you know that however you go about doing whatever you do, it's worth it in the long run. This also implies that what you get involved in may not be legal, on the books, or approved by 'everybody.'

Keywords for the week: finesse, dubious, achievement

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Swords

This month has you ending something completely, which could imply a love affair or the end of a job. You will be fighting for your independence this month, and you will rise to any challenges that come your way. You are doing the right thing. At the same time, others may try to convince you. Otherwise, it doesn't matter. You must be the one who takes care of you, and if that means excessive emotional self-protection, then so be it. This is what will carry you through August.

Keywords for the week: steadfastness, focus, ruthlessness

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: The Emperor

You may find that the people in your life await your word during August. This means that because you are in a position of power, you have other people's lives in your hands. This isn't a power trip for you. However, it's a time of great responsibility, and you easily take to it. You are someone that others turn to for guidance, and you can steer them the right way. You are respected and admired during August 2023.

Keywords for the week: resoluteness, smart, visionary

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: The Moon, reversed

August will have you sticking with your gut feeling, as you have found that you're the only one who knows how to live your life. The world around you continues, yet you don't feel like you can deal with things 'as they are.' You are also smart enough to know that if you rebel, you'll be ousted and isolated, so you figure out how to deal with everything on your own. This card, for you, implies doing things 'your way.' It's an anarchistic card of individuality and choice.

Keywords for the week: subversive, asocial, dark

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Page of Cups, reversed

Summer love seems to trick you, as this card implies naïveté in love and romance. Perhaps you are the trickster, though? August of 2023 has you playing the fool, which means that this is a time of year when you consciously decide not to take anything too seriously. There may be consequences involved, but you aren't concerned with them. You feel a bit rebellious and even arrogant, and while you mean nobody any harm, you are still playing with hearts ... your own.

Keywords for the week: tricks, love games, risk

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Star

August has you turning inwards instead of being social and outgoing. You feel somewhat disappointed by how the circumstance has turned out for you, and to deal with it, you go inwards. This is the month where rather than face your problematic reality head-on, you retreat from it. However, you are happier this way, so there's no real crime here. Others may judge you, but you are the only one who knows how to live your life and live it you shall ... your way.

Keywords for the week: Stubborn, blind, comfort

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: The Chariot, reversed

This month brings you stop-and-go events that could drive you up the wall. You had plans for August, and it seems that something in your life has made it so that your plans can't go through. You will experience frustration, but you will also know you are far more patient than you thought. You may even see that there's a reason for the delay, and had you been able to see your plans through, you might have ended up in a bad situation.

Keywords for the week: disruption, delay, lessons

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.