3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On August 3, During Moon Sextile Jupiter

What makes today feel so lucky for three zodiac signs is all about the need to be close to someone, and to share special and private information with them. We may feel that on this day, August 3, 2023, we not only want to share, but we want to know that whomever we are to share with must be someone we trust with our lives.

During the transit of Moon sextile Jupiter, we will nominate that person as our romantic partner. We know them, we trust them, and we really don't want to be with anyone else on this day. Our desire for intimate conversation is real, and this cannot be shared with just anyone. We crave the companionship of our romantic partners, and in turn, they welcome us in.

During Moon sextile Jupiter, we will come to know that there really are special people in this world, and we will know in our gut that that person we are with is the right person for us. The only moment is the now moment, and right now, we want to be with our loved one. This transit lets us feel as though there is nothing limited about being with this one person; in fact, through union, we experience the vastness of the universe. In trust, we come to know that we need very little else. There is no requirement for drama today; Moon sextile Jupiter sees to it.

Three zodiac signs are very susceptible to Jupiter's energy and during an event like Moon sextile Jupiter, these folks will feel as though they have the whole world in their hands. Today is for trust, for kindness and for the sharing of love and dreams of the future ... together. We feel good about who we are in the relationship and we trust that we, ourselves, can be worthy and valuable partners to the person who loves us most.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on August 3:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What's happening today in your love life is that you feel at ease with the idea that the hard times have finally come to an end...at least, for a while. Your recent doubts have been met with compassion and your partner is ready to move on to the next level with you.

On August 3, 2023, during the transit of Moon sextile Jupiter, you will find that you are surprisingly open to this idea, and that you are no longer in that rush-rush-rush mode that you've been in for most of this summer. You don't mind kicking back and taking things at a slower pace, and that is because you and your partner have crossed the threshold; you are no longer in the beginning stages of the romance — you've 'graduated,' so to speak. At this juncture, you feel free and easy with the person you are with. A very lucky day, indeed.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Loyalty has always been a number one standard for you, but it's taken you a long time to get into the swing of things 'trust-wise' with your present partner. You are fortunate, as today, August 3, 2023 marks a new beginning for your partnership, as Moon sextile Jupiter take the lead and lets you finally sink into the warm and cuddly space called 'true romance.'

This transit isn't about temporary conditions; it honors the idea of the big picture, and you will find that your zodiac sign, Scorpio, is very much at home with notions of loyalty and permanency. Discussions will revolve around the future and the state of your romance, and all we be good, as you will discover. Today gives you the impression that after all you've been through, the person you are with right now, is the answer to so many of your questions.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today brings a breath of fresh air and a sigh of relief to your romance, as things finally seem as though they are on the right track, where love is concerned. On August 3, 2023 during the transit of Moon sextile Jupiter, you will feel that the one thing that was missing has finally clicked into place and that one thing, Pisces, is trust. It's all you've ever needed and in the past, you've kidded yourself into believing that everything was OK, because you trusted the person you were with.

The thing is, you never really did trust them, even though they didn't give you a reason not to. However, during Moon sextile Jupiter, you'll lighten up on how you perceive things and you will seek out the positive aspects, while forgiving the negative. You just don't have that kind of time anymore; you'd rather enjoy what you have now, and on this day, you will experience the kind of love and security you desire.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.