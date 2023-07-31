What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest With The Power Of Two Super Moons This August

Your individuality is your greatest gift, and during the month August 2023, you can tap into the power of two super moons. As August 2023 begins, it's time to let your hair down, howl at the Moon and embrace your wild, authentic self. Aquarius is the zodiac sign representing a rebel with a cause. It lives to the beat of its drum and honors its truth as sacred.

The Aquarius Full Moon on August 1st is the first super moon of the month making it a powerful influence, mainly as the second Full Moon will be celebrated on the last day of August in Pisces, making this second super moon a blue Moon.

When manifesting with astrology, there are always different themes according to planets and zodiac signs. However, one of the most vital factors is the rarity to which something occurs. In this case, it beckons to the saying once in a blue Moon because there is something surprisingly potent and unique about August 2023.

On the heels of the North and South Node changing zodiac signs, this is your chance to stand free in lessons learned and cycles upturned. It's time to claim your power as the sovereign being you are and remember that your inner strength radiates far beyond your physical body and this energy attracts all you desire.

Full Moon is a time for release, which means you should reflect on what it feels like has held you back from embracing your truth, your whole self and your spectrum of desires for life. Aquarius always finds a way, and while it's known as a more individual zodiac sign, it also always carries a special place in its heart for the collective.

This isn't just about what's best for you but for all involved. As the new month of August 2023 begins, tune into your heart, watch the fireflies and remember who you were before the world told you who you should be because it's this self, this energy, which can manifest anything your soul desires — simply including the freedom to be yourself.

What your zodiac sign can manifest in August 2023, using the power of two super moons:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: A new identity

Write down on a slip of paper what new qualities or aspects of life you're hoping to create. Fold it three times, and place it in a jar with white sage, pine, lavender, verbena, a rose and clear quartz. Leave this on your altar with a white candle and return to it nightly, repeating the affirmation eleven times. Burn the paper and herbs in an offering at the end of the month.

Affirmation: I can reinvent myself as often as possible to live my truth.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Soul alignment

Open a sacred space by lighting a violet candle and meditating on the affirmation. Reflect on what it means to live in alignment with your soul. Once a feeling of peace has washed over you, tie a violet thread around your right ring finger, symbolizing the connection to your soul. If it falls off during the month, repeat the process.

Affirmation: I am creating a life aligned with my soul's purpose.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: A more profound intuition

Create a tea to use as part of your daily practice incorporating rosemary and lavender, two herbs known for their intuitive qualities. As you enjoy your tea, repeat the affirmation with each sip as you try to focus on your energy in your third eye. Anoint yourself with lemongrass essential oil as part of your daily routine to increase intuition.

Affirmation: I am connected to the universe and embrace a path of spirituality.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Romantic transformation

Gather a red candle and anoint it with verbena essential oil. Bind the candle with a white thread for protection and place it on your altar, surrounded by lavender, white sage and rose petals. As you light the candle each evening, repeating the affirmation eight times, the string will burn and any unhealthy attachments will be released.

Affirmation: I surrender and release all that no longer aligns with my truth.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Self-love

Using lavender, rose and cypress essential oils, create an aura spray with pure witch hazel. You can incorporate this into your morning and nighttime routine as you spray your energy field, inhaling and repeating the affirmation. You can store it in the refrigerator for a more refreshing experience.

Affirmation: I love myself deeply and completely.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Honoring your truth

Create a sacred herb sachet with verbena, rosemary, lavender and Lapis Lazuli. As you fill the pouch with the ingredients, send your intention into it. Once finished, place it on a north-facing windowsill to bring more knowledge and truth. Visit this space nightly and repeat the affirmation three times. At the end of the month, create a tea from the herbs and place the crystal under your pillow while you sleep.

Affirmation: I am listening to the quiet voice within and validating my inner truth.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Embracing happiness

To embrace a lighter existence, begin by anointing your pulse points with grapefruit essential oil in the morning while repeating your affirmation. Envision a radiant yellow light from your body that gives you the power to choose happiness in each moment. At the end of the month, please write a letter of gratitude for all you've experienced and bury it beneath a sunflower symbolizing joy.

Affirmation: I am free to be happy.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Living from your heart

Create space in your day to perform a heart-opening ritual by anointing this chakra point with ylang-ylang essential oil and then laying in the yoga pose to fish. Breathe through the space created and focus on keeping that openness in your heart chakra throughout the day. Carry rose quartz with you, or wear it as jewelry for greater embodiment.

Affirmation: I am embracing all that life offers and living with my heart wide open.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Healthy communication

Using white sage and verbena, create a daily practice of smudging your throat chakra, feeling for any blocks. Directly after this, anoint this area of your body with jasmine essential oil and free write any awareness that arises for you. Wear lapis lazuli or tiger's eye near your throat chakra, and every time you feel challenged in communication, return to the affirmation.

Affirmation: I am leveling up and communicating healthier with everyone.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Self-worth

Begin by anointing your chakra points with rose essential oil, and then journal all the qualities of yourself which bring value and worthiness. Fold this paper three times, anoint it with the essential oil and then plant it beneath a rose bush. You can cover it in rose petals on your altar if you don't have one. Return to this space nightly, touching your heart and repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation: I am worthy simply because I am and will never need to prove it to anyone.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Unapologetic Authenticity

Create a coconut oil scrub for protection, sugar, verbena and lavender. Before using this nightly, send your intention of truth into it. As you use the scrub, repeat the affirmation, envision yourself releasing whatever no longer serves you and stepping into your most profound truth. Anoint yourself with lavender or lemongrass essential oil before bed for greater authenticity.

Affirmation: I am laughing with life and embracing my radiant self.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: A brand-new chapter

Begin your ritual by creating a practice of anointing your pulse points with ginger essential oil to call in your new beginning. Sitting quietly, focus on the new chapter that stretches before you, smiling with optimism for all you can create. You can also place your hands in dawn mudra while visualizing your new beginning for greater universal support in creating it.

Affirmation: I am clear and focused on initiating a brand-new beginning in my life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.