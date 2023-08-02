3 Zodiac Signs Find Self Love & Respect On August 3, 2023

When self love and respect come to meet, there you will find the Moon sextile Jupiter. On August 3, 2023, three zodiac signs will come to know something very important; they are the loves of their lives. Yes, that's right. This is a day of great personal discovery and even though we've all heard that it's impossible to truly love another person if we can't love ourselves, these things are just words until we get proof of the pudding, as they say.

Self love doesn't come easy; we might think that it's something we're born with, and that might very well be true. However, time and experience whittle us down and before we know it, we are condemning ourselves to a life of self-judgment and harsh critique; where did the self love go? It evaporated as soon as we stopped believing in ourselves as our own true love.

Silly life has taught us that self-love is some kind of ego thing; that's 'conceit' not self love. Self-love is knowing when to protect ourselves.

Self love is knowing and standing by our worth, knowing our value and not listening to the flock of naysayers, also known as people. People are what removes our confidence; if we listen too closely to people, we will eventually start to hate ourselves, which is the antithesis of what love really is all about.

During Moon sextile Jupiter, three zodiac signs will step forth and come to understand that if there's a hero here, it's us. If there's a beautiful person here, it's us. And if there's someone who is going to save us from the unending negativity that is life on earth, it is us. We are the ones who will spare ourselves the grief, and on August 3, 2023, these three zodiac signs will know in their heart of heart that they are their own beloved.

Three zodiac signs find self-love and respect on August 3:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Whether you are in a relationship or not, it doesn't matter; what's most important on this day, August 3, 2023, during the transit of Moon sextile Jupiter, is that you know who the true love of your life is, and that is it YOU, Taurus. Look at your life's history; who came through for you when times were harshest? You did.

Yes, you acknowledge the help you've received from the people in your life who have always been there for you, but if you hadn't said 'yes' to their help, you wouldn't be in the position of power that you are in today. That you said YES to help was a sign of self-love and ever since then, you continue to say YES whenever your heart and soul feels you can benefit by someone's guidance or help. You are filled with self love on this day, and you take pride in the idea that you are the one who comes through for you time and time again. That is true strength of character, and you have it in bucketloads.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

With the Moon sextile Jupiter in your orbit, you find that it's quite easy to honor yourself on this day, August 3, 2023. Today is a good day to reflect on how far you've come in your life and all that you've done. You've made mistakes, like everyone else, but you had the kind of self respect that allowed you to work with your mistakes in such a way that you were able to overcome them.

You are truly a special person in so much as self-love didn't come easy for you. You may have battled a childhood filled with naysaying people who seemed to have existed just to undermine your confidence. And they succeeded for a while, didn't they, Cancer? However, the true hero came in to save the day, and during Moon sextile Jupiter, you will know that you were the one who stepped into those shoes.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

After spending a life believing the lies that others have told you about yourself, you have come to realize that there is no point in taking on all that negativity. You have never once believed that you are as awful as your family members have tried to convince you of, and yet, their condemnation has always been an albatross around your neck. Over time, you've come to slough it off; it seems you are incredibly resilient, Sagittarius, and that self love comes second nature to you.

You just needed that right moment to claim your throne, and on August 3, 2023, during the transit of Moon sextile Jupiter, you will see no reason as to why you shouldn't reclaim your power. There is nothing you can't do, and that is because you believe in yourself. Gone are the days when others can take you down. They hold no power over you any longer. You are your own person, and you reign supreme in self love and in self respect.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.