weekly love horoscope for july 31 - august 6, 2023

This week’s love horoscopes for all zodiac signs, for July 31 - August 6, 2023. You have the chance to embrace the practice of nonattachment and surrender yourself to the divine flow of the universe. This will offer you an opportunity to discover the true essence of love. There's a quote that says, "Anything I ever let go of had claw marks," and its sentiment is never more accurate than in romantic relationships. There's a common belief that love means never leaving, never giving up. However, in many cases, it's not love that causes these feelings, but rather attachment.

Attachment can happen for various reasons — it may be to a person, a storyline, the trauma bond that the relationship represents, or simply because of a fear of being alone or having that space in your life. To genuinely understand love, you must also come to terms with loneliness. Only then can you be sure about the motivating factor in a relationship.

During the week of July 31 - August 6, 2023, as the Full Moon rises in Aquarius, you will be gifted with an opportunity for reflection, awareness, and the ability to create space in your romantic life. This might involve releasing a belief, a relationship, or something within yourself. It signifies a journey from thinking that you can't exist without another person to having the confidence that if someone or something is truly meant for you, it will not require claw marks as evidence of your bond.

Don't be afraid to let go, because in doing so, you allow yourself to stop forcing something that may not be right for you. When the fear of loss dissipates, you can see the truth more clearly. A harmonious alignment between Mars in Virgo and Jupiter in Taurus will intensify this energy. While this alignment is usually a divine recipe for manifesting and taking action, during the retrograde season, it instead offers you the benefit of reflection. This will help you move more positively through the influence of the Full Moon in Aquarius.

Letting go may seem like the most challenging part, but it is only through this process that you will discover who and what is genuinely meant for you.

Weekly love horoscope for July 31 - August 6:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best day for love: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Your ruling planet Mars, currently in Virgo, makes you reflect on your self-worth and what you deserve from love. This is part of a more prominent theme this year which has had you focusing on your happiness and if what you've created reflects what you genuinely want for your life. It's never too late to change your mind and decide to do things differently, which is what will come to the surface during the week of July 31 - August 6, 2023, as Mars in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus.

You are moving healthier, which began with better care of yourself. Now, you are ready to admit you deserve to be loved better too.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best day for love: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Jupiter moved into your zodiac sign this year and will continue to bless you with the ability to create abundance and success simply by owning your authenticity with greater autonomy. You realize you don't need to be anything but yourself to deserve the love you have always sought. During the week of July 31 - August 6, 2023, as Jupiter in Taurus aligns with Mars in Virgo, it brings a beautiful opportunity for greater joy and even commitment in your romantic relationship.

This is confirmation that you are and have been on the right track and now it's about attracting more of what you've always desired.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best day for love: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

You have always been known as a bit of a free spirit or someone who tends to be attracted to the more joyful and exciting parts of life. This year, there's been a greater focus on your home and family and creating a stable foundation. At times, you've questioned if this is something you want or even how to feel like you're still yourself while also moving into a new chapter of life. Jupiter in Taurus activating these themes will continue to bring growth and abundance to your life. However, you will receive profound clarity and understanding from July 31 - August 6, 2023.

As Mars in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, you finally understand the balance between feeling like yourself and creating the life you genuinely desire, which allows you to be more focused on the creation of it but also embrace greater peace.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best day for love: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Unsurprisingly, you have been in a phase of significant transformation as Pluto has shifted out of Capricorn this year, ruler of your romantic sector and into Aquarius. Even though Pluto will now dance back and forth a bit before settling finally into Aquarius next year, you are coming to understand this process can't be stopped. The week of July 31 - August 6, 2023, brings some of that same energy as the Full Moon in Aquarius activates your transformation sector and gives you more knowledge about what this next chapter of your life will look like.

While change can be scary at times, it's remaining where you know you no longer fit which threatens your soul the most. Don't fear what comes next. It may be everything you've always wanted.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best day for love: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

The Full Moon in Aquarius lights up your relationship and romance sector from July 31 - August 6, 2023, giving you some profound realizations and new possibilities for love. You have been moving through deep periods of healing this year, especially regarding how past heartbreaks are still dictating the choices you are making now. However, as this lunation peaks, you will feel more ready to give love another chance.

This lunar cycle began at the end of January 2023, so reflect on that time to see what has come full circle and what you are ready to start as you finally allow yourself to embrace the possibility of love.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best day for love: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

You can change, which means you can change anything about your life that no longer resonates. As you've moved through your soul lessons this year, you've discovered that having everything you've always wanted brings new fears and even frustrations as you continually try to have life look like you envisioned it would. The real magic is when you understand it's better to hold space for life to occur rather than trying to direct it toward your will.

The Full Moon in Aquarius during the week of July 31 - August 6, 2023, prompts you to look at things from a detached and healthier perspective as you allow yourself to put any self-sabotaging thoughts or actions behind you, which, as you'll see, will only create room for more joy.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best day for love: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Aquarius energy rules your sector of commitment, creativity and joy — themes you've been working on all year to instill within yourself and your romantic relationship. Part of this, though, also involves healing as you see how what you've been through in your life can condition you to expect things to fail or cause heartbreak. As much as this is an act of self-protection, it also takes away the happiness around you right now.

During the week of July 31 - August 6, 2023, as the Full Moon in Aquarius peaks, it's time to strip away the illusions of your wounds and see how loved you are. Embrace what is real instead of the fears because this has taught you that you are worthy of happiness.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best day for love: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

The Full Moon in Aquarius during the week of July 31 - August 6, 2023, highlights your home, family and healing zone. You will continually focus on this area and see growth within as Pluto makes its final steps into Aquarius over the next year. You already know things in this realm of your life will be changing. Your only choice now is whether you will let it transform with ease — or if you leave your claw marks on it instead.

Change isn't always terrible; it's what you've desired for your life. It doesn't mean each step will doesn't. All you can do is have faith and recognize when something or someone is trying to leave your life. When you no longer work so hard to keep things the same, you finally create the space for what is meant for you to arrive.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best day for love: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

You think big and often love big as well. As alluring as this is to your partner or potential love interests, it doesn't mean they can forfeit love simply for the dream you are trying to sell them. This means you must focus on building healthier relationships, including communication. Communication in love is one of the essential components because it can trigger your attachment styles and any wounds, such as abandonment or people-pleasing. You must also be ready to talk about what truly matters to build that great love.

During the week of July 31 - August 6, 2023, as the Full Moon in Aquarius peaks, you will have an opportunity for meaningful conversations to occur. With Venus currently retrograde helping you learn from the past, this will likely happen with a past person or even a previous issue. As much as it may make you uncomfortable, you already know this is what creates the space of growth and healing.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best day for love: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

As the Nodes shifted recently, with the North Node moving into Aries, your home and family sector, you already are seeing a prime time of growth and healing. You can have what you've always dreamed of, though you're scared to admit it. However, as you move into this new chapter, you must focus on what you must do to ensure it's different.

This week will bring an opportunity to recommit to your dream and relationship as Mars in your expansion sector aligns with Jupiter in your zone of commitment and happiness. This brings you closer to manifesting your vision but also helps you see it's not just the result that matters but the journey to arrive there.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best day for love: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Venus is retrograde in Leo, activating themes of your romantic sector and helping you revisit essential pieces of the past to have better clarity and trust in this new chapter of your love life. Everything happens at the perfect time and while you might still feel old triggers, remember how far you've come.

During the week of July 31 - August 6, 2023, as Mars in your sector of transformation and intimacy aligns with Jupiter in your zone of home and family, you may be tempted to take things to the next level in your relationship. Right now, as it might feel right, keep this more about conversations for the future rather than any direct action. There will be a time for that later, but the more you talk about what's to come, the greater you'll be in your healing.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best day for love: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Mars is lighting up your romantic sector, which hasn't occurred since 2021, and gives you passion and motivation for your love life. You feel more directed to believe in and create the relationship you truly desire than you have for some time, especially as you've recently wrapped up your karmic lessons.

While Venus is retrograde warning of making any new romantic offers, it's still a divine time to participate in conversations about what you truly desire from love. As Mars activates your romantic sector during the week of July 31 - August 6, 2023, it will align with Jupiter in your communication zone. As much as you've been trying to take things slow, having meaningful conversations and expressing yourself clearly, this week, you will be able to do it and finally master what it means to follow your heart — but also take your head with you.

Romantic dates for this week:

Tuesday, August 1, 2023

The Full Moon in Aquarius rises to usher in a transformational release period, helping you focus on what your heart needs to feel fulfilled. Aquarius is the zodiac sign of the water bringer, yet it holds the element of air, allowing you to transmute any chaotic thinking into a heart-centered feeling. This lunation offers a vital chance to ground your thoughts in Venus retrograde in Leo and embody essential lessons you are currently learning.

This is the first of two Super Full Moons during August 2023, with the second one occurring in Pisces at the end of the month. A Super Moon means it will be closer to Earth, so its energies will be intensely felt. This Full Moon in Aquarius aims to create space so that the second one in Pisces can help direct you in how that space should be filled.

Aquarius is the rebel's zodiac sign, yet it focuses on what is best for the collective. This union of self and others will help you make the necessary decisions during this lunar period. Focus on your truth, follow your heart and create space for true love to manifest.

Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Mars in Virgo harmoniously aligns with Jupiter in Taurus for the week of July 31 - August 6, 2023, yet peaks just around the time of the Full Moon in Aquarius. Mars is the planet of passion and motivation, while Jupiter blesses your sense of luck, expansion and abundance.

In Virgo, Mars is focused on making its dreams a reality, which means there is a divine opportunity to focus on the more logical side of things to figure out a plan for all you desire — instead of just hoping someday it will occur. Yet, as it unites with Jupiter in Taurus, you become more focused, driven and filled with greater hope. This energy is perfect for creating what you desire. However, some moderation will go a long way with the current retrogrades.

During retrograde season, things move more slowly, especially regarding your romantic life. While you may suddenly see the truth or want to take that big step forward, embrace patience instead. You can still focus on plans and even figure out how to take some small, calculated risks, but for now, there's a divine purpose as to why you need to wait to act — and it will be well worth it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.