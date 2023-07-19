How To Manifest Something Your Zodiac Sign Needs On July 20, When The Sun Trines Neptune

Here's how to manifest something your zodiac sign needs on July 20, during the Sun trine Neptune with a daily affirmation to help you get what you want today. There is an ease to life you can wade into softly, embracing the ebb and flow of energy which helps you manifest your current desires. This way of living separates from forcing and embraces the abundance you seek, already surrounding you.

Today, dreamy Neptune in Pisces aligns with the sensitive Cancer Sun, helping you to delve deeper into your emotions and into what you need most to become the person you feel destined in your heart that you’re meant to be.

The Sun is a powerful force when manifesting. It represents changes and actions you can take outside of yourself to bring about more of what you want in life. However, aligning with Neptune means you are being guided to state your desires in the most positive, hopeful way possible.

For instance, instead of saying you want something to stop or end, you’d phrase it to focus on what you want to begin. This is utilizing the hopeful dreamy energy of Neptune so that, in combination with the Cancer Sun, you can manifest what your heart truly desires.

This is a significant amount of water energy day, between the New Moon in Cancer just a few days ago and Venus beginning its retrograde over the coming weekend; it’s a chance to learn to ride the waves of emotions within yourself, so instead of feeling like you’re being taken under, you know to surrender to the magic which exists in every direction and even redirection in life.

How to manifest something your zodiac sign needs on July 20:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Honoring your intuition

Open your ritual by soaking in an Epsom salt and lavender essential oil bath to clear your aura gateways. Follow this by anointing your third eye with bergamot essential oil and placing an amethyst there while meditating on the affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I honor my intuition and allow it to reflect my authentic truth.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: A significant turnaround

Gather a biodegradable lantern, such as one made with rice paper, and write your affirmation. Hold this moment while you send in your intention for significant changes and developments in your life, and then once you are ready, light it and allow it to float into the universe while repeating your affirmation eleven times.

Daily affirmation: I trust a significant turnaround in my life is possible and will never give up hope.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Spiritual connection

Begin your ritual by anointing your pulse points with frankincense essential oil and sitting cross-legged. Embrace the wave breathwork practice while placing your hands in dhyana mudra to call in greater spiritual connection. Add amethyst to your routine to create a greater connection with the divine.

Daily affirmation: I deserve to feel spiritually and divinely connected to my life and purpose.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Faith to follow your heart

Write your affirmation on paper and then add it to an intention jar. Next, fill the jar with white feathers to give yourself hope and lightness as you repeat the affirmation nine times. Place this in an east-facing area of your home to embody greater faith and connection to your heart.

Daily affirmation: I am safe to follow my heart and listen to my intuition.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Emotional vulnerability

Collect a soap bar, etch your name onto it, and then anoint it with rose essential oil. As you use this during a shower ritual, repeat the affirmation as you envision yourself shining with a warm pink light.

Daily affirmation: My heart is shining a transparent light of truth I radiate into the world.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: A new romantic depth

Create a space of greater romantic depth by creating an altar using a red candle, pink rose petals, and rosemary. Please write down your affirmation or intentions for what you want to create romantically, folding it three times and placing it under the candle as you light the candle; repeat the affirmation seven times.

Daily affirmation: I am transforming my intimate connections to create greater depth and meaning.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Self-care

Focus on creating space to care for yourself emotionally, mentally, physically, and spiritually. Begin by ensuring you are well rested, and then anoint your chakra points with spearmint essential oil. Once your breath is settled, practice the bee's breathwork as you relax your nervous system and silently hold the affirmation in your mind’s eye.

Daily affirmation: I am taking time to care for my needs in all the ways I desire.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: A joyous, fulfilling life

Create a joy garden with daisies, sunflowers, and yellow roses. As you plant them, repeat the affirmation, and then bury your affirmation written on a small piece of paper in the soil. Sprinkle the ground with cinnamon for luck and lavender for peace.

Daily affirmation: I am worthy of a joyous, fulfilling life where I can be authentic.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: An emotionally healthy home

Create a sacred herb bundle using pine, rosemary, lavender, and basil. Bind the herbs with white string to represent protection, and hang this on or above your front door while repeating the affirmation four times.

Daily affirmation: I am committed to creating a safe, emotionally healthy home for myself and my loved ones.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Emotional expression

Create a space of openness by massaging your heart chakra with Ylang Ylang essential oil and writing a love letter to yourself. Once finished, while repeating the affirmation, fold the paper three times, and place it with a seed under your pillow while you sleep.

Daily affirmation: I am excited to express my emotional truth to those around me as I create space to receive theirs.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Trust in the divine

Write your affirmation on paper and plant it outside next to a maple tree as they denote balance, trust, and magic. Repeat the affirmation and feel your breath synching with the earth, releasing doubt in your divine path.

Daily affirmation: I trust in the divine in all ways.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Surrender

You can create a sacred bath with Himalayan pink salt or practice this ritual in a natural body of water. Before the ritual, begin by anointing yourself with cedarwood essential oil and then go into the water, allowing yourself to float. As you are mindful of your breath, feel how the water holds you while repeating the affirmation and clearing your energy of control or fear.

Daily affirmation: I surrender to the flow of life, trusting that I am precisely where I am meant to be.

