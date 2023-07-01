July 3 - 9, 2023: Luckiest Day Of The Week For All Zodiac Signs

The road to luck is one paved with growth. In the week ahead of July 3 – 9, 2023, there is a profound focus on your emotional self and the lessons that help you to become a better version of yourself. This emotional wave begins with the Full Moon in Capricorn and is carried through with the Last Quarter Moon in Aries. Both lunar events carry a strong theme around releasing what is no longer serving you so you can have space for the new beginnings and the luck you are trying to create.

Auspiciously, all of this is occurring as the North and South Nodes prepare to change zodiac signs in just a few weeks, making this not just a casual time of letting go but a proper release connected to the profound soul lessons you've been moving through. The Nodes of the Moon represent your soul's path, the karma that needs to be cleared, and what fate awaits you once you have it. They tend to change the focus of your entire life and, in the process, also help you grow into the person that you were meant to be.

This week it's important to sit with your feelings, to reflect on all that is coming up for you and to be able to acknowledge when something or even someone has outlived its purpose. Whether this is a matter of career or love, at a certain point, unless the situation evolves and grows, there isn't anything else to learn. It's this moment where you often have a choice to continue your path or sacrifice your growth for another.

However, with the Nodes preparing to change and this week being dominated by astrological events of emotional release, there might not even be a choice in the matter, but the simple realization that you're not meant to hang on to something you've already outgrown. Be bold in the week ahead as you observe what arises, trusting the process and knowing your path is precisely where you are meant to be.

Luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign in astrology, July 3 - 9:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest day: Monday, July 3, 2023

As the week of July 3 – 9, 2023, begins, you are being offered an important moment of awareness within your professional life. The Full Moon in Capricorn will highlight your career path and bring about greater clarity involving your decision or choice at the end of 2022. Capricorn is all about stability and having the fortitude to work for what you most want — but sometimes, we also must embrace flexibility.

You will be asked to reflect, learn, and make a new career or work decision. As much as this may not seem welcomed, it is all part of the higher purpose to help you elevate every facet of your life. This will also set you up financially to take on some of those more significant moves in your personal life.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Capricorn rules your luck sector, so whenever there is intense energy around that zodiac sign, you know something big is preparing to shift within your life. Capricorn tends to prefer comfort zones over taking risks, so it's an exciting zodiac sign to rule this part of your life and teaches you that before you take any giant leaps — you first need to make plans so you can trust they will succeed.

This process of making plans is one you've been in since the New Moon in Capricorn at the end of 2022; now, you will be able to judge your work and finally take that step forward into a new chapter. Just remember, no matter how much you plan, it will never cover everything, and that's okay; you're still ready to take this risk.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest day: Monday, July 3, 2023

When it comes to transformation, you have an interesting relationship with it. While you focus on the day-to-day changes in your life, the extended scope of transformation can feel challenging simply because it often involves a longer process. As you have been diving deeper into your truth and figuring out what you genuinely want for your life, unknowingly, you've also been opening the door for greater transformation.

The week of July 3 – 9, 2023, as the Full Moon rises in Capricorn, you will realize that everything you've been dreaming about is suddenly in front of you. Take your time with things this week, especially around romantic relationships, as you must give yourself time to accept that all the thinking you've been doing was manifesting at this precise moment.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

For you, there is a moment that arrives this week, offering you the courage to act on your intuition. While the Last Quarter Moon and the Full Moon both hold release qualities, the difference is the Last Quarter Moon speaks to a time of transition to create greater balance. This isn't the time to begin anything new yet, but to realize what has already come full circle.

The Last Quarter Moon in Aries will shine a spotlight on your career sector as you suddenly have a breakthrough that changes your perspective about everything. It doesn't mean you must act in this moment, but it represents a time when you are encouraged to see your truth and to move into the next phase of your professional life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

The Last Quarter Moon rises toward the end of the week of July 3 – 9, 2023, giving you a chance to think about what is stopping you from doing all you dream about. In Aries, this lunar event activates your luck and abundance sector, helping you understand where you've been giving away too much energy and not believing enough in yourself.

While you have been through an immense amount of growth over this year, there is still something that you are holding onto, which isn't giving anything new to yourself. It would be best to reflect on where things feel unbalanced, stagnant or blocked and be prepared to release it. It may be something you would never have expected, but it finally allows you the freedom you desire.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

In life, growth is part of the process. It allows you to learn from your choices and those of others to be better prepared for whatever the future holds. There have been a lot of good things happening in your life this year, so much so that it might seem you already are living the life you've been dreaming of — but there is a threat to your happiness that the Last Quarter Moon in Aries will reveal to you.

You can plan things out in life to the degree that most other zodiac signs would be envious of, but this strength can also become your greatest struggle. Part of the growth process is learning to be in the moment and appreciate that you have everything you've always wanted. When you can do that, you are open to receiving even more abundance from the universe. Step back, find gratitude for what you've already manifested, and trust the rest will happen in its own time.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest day: Monday, July 3, 2023

The Full Moon in Capricorn activates your home, healing and family sector. This is your chance to look at what this part of your life holds and how you might have overlooked some of the universe's greatest gifts. Whether things are how you want them to be in this moment or not, this is your opportunity to honor the life you are living and realize just how much love and support you have around you.

While you are the zodiac sign that rules balanced partnerships, you can often create stories about the connections in your life which don't exist. Try to look at how people genuinely show up in your life so you don't miss the peace offered to you. Sometimes when you're used to living in lack, realizing how abundant you are can be one of the most challenging but rewarding realizations.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest day: Monday, July 3, 2023

You become an unstoppable force when you are in sync with your words. This enables you to take your thoughts and feelings and articulate them into magic, which is responsible for creating what you desire for your life. During the week of July 3 – 9, 2023, as the Full Moon in Capricorn peaks, it's offering you full time to embrace the power of your words and speak life into your dreams.

You are on the cusp of some significant transformation in your life, and being able to say the right thing at the precise right moment is a gift that will help you get to that next level. Don't doubt where you are or your power over the situation. When you allow yourself to express your greatest truth, you help others do the same.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest day: Monday, July 3, 2023

At a certain point in your life, you must accept that what you thought was true isn't. It seems like some self-disillusionment has resulted in your overlooking opportunities or choosing those situations in which you should have already learned the lessons. You're stuck in thinking you're right, and in that process, nothing is feeling right about anything to do with your life. Though you require the power to change everything, it will also require you to accept you're in this place solely because of yourself.

The Full Moon in Capricorn activates themes around your value sector, which governs finances and self-worth. Both are tied together, and you have found yourself going around and around because you haven't believed you were worth more. You are the key to removing yourself from where you are, but first, you need to embrace the truth that this lunar event finally reveals.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest day: Monday, July 3, 2023

You have a brilliant moment ahead as the only Full Moon to occur in your zodiac sign all year rises during the week of July 3 – 9, 2023. Full Moons bring a sense of completion, a moment to gauge whether your intention has come to fruition or if, instead, it's time for you to reflect on your decisions. This lunar event in your zodiac sign brings to light yourself and your path to embracing your authentic truth.

The more you can live solely yours, the more you will attract greater abundance and success. This is learning that it doesn't matter what anyone else says about you or your life and leaning into your inner truth. Don't be afraid to make some radical moves during this lunation or rise to the occasion if it feels like the universe is testing you — it only does that right before a significant transformation.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

The Last Quarter Moon in Aries activates your communication sector, focusing on the conversations you must embrace as part of your healing process. This may also involve some thoughts you've been moving through recently, specifically about the past. You need to articulate something important to those around you, applying new ideas, forgiveness and your lessons. When you can do this, you also set a new standard for how those in your life will treat you.

Don't be afraid to draw new boundaries or release a previous version of yourself this week. All this energy is about you shedding what you no longer need to align more deeply with the new beginning you've been working toward. You are ready, and it is all within reach; you need not let anything hold you back — especially yourself.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

You are the twelfth sign of the zodiac and, because of that, are said to represent qualities from each of the eleven other characters, giving you evidence of why you always feel so different than those around you. Yet, as unique as you are, you often underestimate yourself or ignore your worth when establishing new situations in your life. Forever the humble one, you lead with an open and kind heart and expect that everyone else does the same.

In the week of July 3 – 9, 2023, though, the Last Quarter Moon in Aries gives you the confidence boost to start doing things differently as it activates your sector of value. Not only is some significant financial windfall in store for you, but you will also realize that you can still be humble and act from a place of greater self-worth. You no longer need to dim your light for others to feel like they can shine, and realize this is when everything changes.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.