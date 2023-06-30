The Weekly Tarot Horoscope Brings Insight For All Zodiac Signs July 3 - 9, 2023

Welcome to the weekly tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign for all zodiac signs for. It's the first week of July 3 - 9, 2023, and the tarot cards are poignant and particular. We're looking at several 'reverse' placements for several different zodiac signs, which always implies that perspective will play a large role in our dealings.

With so many reversed tarot cards, we are told that there are 'other' ways to look at our situations and that we may be stuck or stubborn regarding our change. Slight shifts in perspective might be enormously helpful to certain zodiac signs this week. We merely have to open our eyes to see the bigger picture. That's the kicker, as it's all about the long game, as they say.

This week's tarot horoscope also looks work-oriented, as shown by the amount of Wands. This suit, which in the deck of playing cards would be known as the Clubs, represents work, labor, pounding our way through life because we have to because work is required of us. Our staves, wands or clubs remind us that nothing is easy, but it is all doable if we put in the effort. We can lean on our staves, protect ourselves with our wands and beat a path clear without clubs. Ultimately, this 'thing' is a tool; as known in the Tarot, the Wands will give us the greatest strength.

All twelve zodiac signs are covered here, including keywords or phrases that summarize what's needed to get by cleanly. It will be a good week, so keep that in mind. No matter what comes our way, we know to our core that we can handle it. So ... let's do that. Here are the cards drawn for each zodiac sign for July 3 - 9, 2023.

Weekly tarot horoscope for July 3 - 9, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Hello Wands, why are you here so abundantly and in reverse? Because this week, Aries, is where you second guess your business efforts. It's not a bad thing either, as you need this shift in perspective to see how you will get the success you crave. One little deterrent isn't going to stop you, but it's good that you can see the problem and solve it before it goes too far the wrong way. Keywords for the week: clarity, intelligence, cunning

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Well, you're taking a break from the crowd this week because you just don't feel like analyzing this or arguing about that. You feel generous and carefree, but you can also help someone come to you for advice. No matter how old or young you are, you've somehow become the voice of reason and wisdom to a certain person in your life, Taurus. Keywords for the week: compassion, concern, patience

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

You may have to put your dream off for another week or two as what you had in mind for this week needs to be rescheduled. You're on the right track, however, and this is likely something to do with grabbing some time off with your loved one. It's not happening this week, but that will give you more to look forward to soon. Keywords for the week: distraction, disruption, acceptance

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength

So far, so good. Your plans for the week are happening, and the way they look, they have something to do with health and energy. Perhaps you're starting a new lifestyle routine that brings strength and clarity to both body and soul. It's a very physical week for you, Cancer, and you mean to see it through with calm force and steady determination. Keywords for the week: discipline, awareness, persistence

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

What you say this week may put you in hot water because it's not so much 'what' you say as 'how' you say it. And, naturally, your careless words will likely be spoken to the one person you assume can 'take it,' meaning your romantic partner. You'd be well advised to keep the more vicious of words to yourself, as you don't mean what you say anyway. You're just being 'loud.' Keywords for the week: irresponsible, mean, backpedal.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Plans are put on hold, but that doesn't mean they'll never come through. You might have seen yourself in a more advanced state this week, but as it stands, something will prevent you from feeling the glory you know is coming your way. You'll have your parade, but you may have to celebrate it later this summer. It's OK. Things happen for a reason. Keywords for the week: delay, disappointment, vision

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Unlike some other zodiac signs, you will take this week by storm. This is the week you get things done, whether it's Summer cleaning or prepping for some gigantic project. You may engage in sports or competition, and your attitude is pure victory. You win no matter what during the week of July 3 - 9, 2023, simply because you are committed to success. Keywords for the week: attitude, achievement, daring

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

Love inspires you to get your life together during the week of July 3 - 9, 2023. For some reason, you have decided it's worth putting in the effort to save and expand upon the love you already have. You are ready to give up bad habits and start new things in the name of romance and progress. Your attitude is great, and while you confront mistakes made in the past, you are fully ready to plow forwards in the name of love and joy. Keywords for the week: steadfastness, memory, appreciation

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

You'll be the one everyone turns to for advice on love and romance this week, and while you'll be more than happy to be everybody's advisor, what you say won't necessarily be adored. Still, you are the truth-teller, so your people need to know that if they ask for your advice, they had better take heed. Keywords for the week: strictness, tough love, honesty

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Don't show off until you have everything in place, Capricorn. This week lets you see that you are in the lineup for success. However, things are not complete yet, and you may want to take this week, July 3 - 9, 2023, to count your earnings and prepare for more to come. Keep your business to yourself. The day will come when you can start showing off and spending big. Keywords for the week: greed, desire, purpose

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Feelings of bitterness may arise during the week of July 3 - 9, 2023, as you are not so sure things are coming through for you the way you envisioned. You've been waiting for a certain person in your life to 'become real,' So far, they are still 'over there' and nowhere near your reality. This may frustrate and anger you, and you may stuff your feelings inside you. Keywords for the week: repression, frustration, heartache

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

When The Fool is reversed, what is it? Is it the Wise One? NOPE. This tarot card shows you that during this week, you'll be so oblivious to your actions that you will destroy something simply because you were too preoccupied to notice how off you've been. You have something on your mind that keeps you slow, shut off, and distracted. It has to change; if you don't recognize this need for change, someone in your life will suggest it. Keywords for the week: naïveté, ignorance, danger

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.