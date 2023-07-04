What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On July 5, During Moon Square Jupiter

Here is what your zodiac sign can manifest on July 5, 2023, during today's Moon square Jupiter. Today, allow your mind to embrace all possibilities. Fully embrace the Aquarius Moon energy as it unites with Jupiter, the planet of abundance in Taurus. No matter what zodiac sign you have, it's crucial to surrender your mind and embrace all possibilities on this day. Today presents you with a unique chance to release your often-limited ideas for how you thought life would go and, instead, open yourself to true divine guidance from the universe.

The Moon shifted into inquisitive Aquarius yesterday, helping you focus on your purpose and the more significant meaning of life. At the same time, today, you will be infused with greater confidence for trusting yourself so wholly and thoroughly that you realize that the universe's plans will always be far greater than those you had for yourself.

This is part of the balance of manifesting. You are only human, just as everyone is; you can often think too small regarding your own life. You look at what you'd want or even what you'd like to have from observing others, yet none of that considers your unique path in this lifetime.

While reflection is always a valuable tool for manifesting, today, it also becomes about challenging yourself to think bigger, which is part of the magic and task that Jupiter always brings. Instead of just more happiness, reflect on what would bring total fulfillment. Rather than simply hoping for a career change, dive deep into what it feels like your soul is meant to do. Don't be limited by what you think is possible, but expand by the truth that there are endless divine possibilities.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on July 5:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Inner trust

Place a white candle in an east-facing window to call in forgiveness and trust. Place rosemary around its base, and light it incorporating angle number two, such as performing the ritual at 10:22 am or 2:22 pm. Let it burn for twenty-two minutes, repeating the affirmation once when you light it and once when you extinguish it.

Daily affirmation: I trust myself and the decisions I am guided to make.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Transparency

Anoint your throat chakra with chamomile essential oil and place your hands in tattva mudra to call in greater transparency. As you sit quietly, envision your throat chakra opening while repeating the affirmation four times.

Daily affirmation: I am living a life of transparency and authenticity.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Intuitive dreams

Place a sacred sachet using moonstone and lavender under your pillow. Follow this with a self-massage, focusing more on your pulse points, with lavender essential oil. Silently repeat the affirmation until you fall asleep.

Daily affirmation: I am calling in a more profound sense of intuition from my dreams.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: A better future

Gather lavender for peace, rose for love, basil for prosperity, rosemary for healing and cinnamon for luck. Place all the herbs in a clear mason jar, adding a slip of paper with your name. Shake the jar gently, moving it from hand to hand in front of your heart chakra, as you repeat the affirmation eleven times.

Daily affirmation: I believe in a better future while actively working to create it.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Leadership

You can begin by anointing your pulse points with patchouli essential oil, repeating the affirmation ten times. You can also place pyrite in your clothing or wear it as jewelry to increase your leadership skills.

Daily affirmation: I embrace leadership as an essential tool for living my purpose.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Growth

Anoint your sacral chakra with lilac essential oil, and then perform a drawing meditation by using any writing material and drawing a lotus shape. While drawing, repeat the affirmation as you envision yourself blooming like the lotus.

Daily affirmation: I am open to and embracing growth within myself and all areas of my life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Truth

Find a quiet space to sit in meditation, lighting a white candle to increase positive energy. Once you have, anoint your throat chakra with geranium essential oil, and practice the sama vritti breathwork exercise to help you embrace your inner truth more deeply.

Daily affirmation: I am honoring my inner truth and open to receiving the same from others.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Receiving

Create a sacred bath using spearmint, lavender and lemon balm. As you settle into the warm water, please pick up a handful of the herbs and rub them between your hands to release their scent more deeply as you inhale. Close your eyes, allow your nervous system to rest and silently repeat the affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am open to receiving all that is meant for me.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Self-improvement

Anoint your pulse points with bergamot essential oil and open space for a guided writing meditation. First, light a black candle for protection, then write self-improvement at the top of the paper. Now, time yourself for 5-10 minutes and let yourself write whatever comes to mind. Once finished, use your stream-of-consciousness writing to make any plans for self-improvement, and place it under your pillow with rosemary for healing while you sleep.

Daily affirmation: I am improving to feel greater confidence and trust in my life path.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Passion

Take time to have a fire ceremony within a fireplace or outdoor ring. Before beginning, gather rose petals, Ylang Ylang essential oil and cinnamon as part of your offering. Once the fire starts, add your offering while repeating the affirmation eight times.

Daily affirmation: I embrace my passion for honoring my authenticity.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Safety

Practice a hugging meditation by anointing your wrists with cinnamon essential oil. Next, find a comfortable place to sit, and wrap your arms around yourself while repeating the affirmation and visualizing a warm, safe space surrounding you.

Daily affirmation: I am safe.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Understanding

Write on a slip of paper what you hope to gain a deeper understanding of, or simply the word itself. Follow this by planting it beneath a begonia, a symbol of knowledge and experience, outside or in a gardening pot. Repeat the affirmation nine times as you do.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing a deeper understanding of myself and those around me.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.