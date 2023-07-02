What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On July 3, During The Full Moon In Capricorn

Today's daily affirmation for today, July 3, 2023 is here for each zodiac sign in astrology to manifest what they need. Release the old to make room for the new. The Full Moon in Capricorn peaks today during the morning hours and offers you a potent manifestation opportunity, especially in healing, cleansing and releasing what no longer serves you.

This Full Moon is unique because there hasn't, nor will there be, a Capricorn New Moon this year, which means much of the energy you're working with may still be left over from last year. Even if the year turns a corner toward a new beginning doesn't necessarily mean that there isn't still old, fragmented energy lingering.

Today, this lunation offers you a unique opportunity to check in with yourself about your growth and progress and if there is anything else you need to release to make room for a new manifestation. Capricorn is an earth sign that rules commitment, responsibility and obligation — all with authoritarian energy. To manifest best with this energy, reflect on what you need to release or transform within those themes.

While Full Moon's aren't always the best time for beginning new intentions, it serves as a powerful time to release anything that is only taking up valuable space in your life and your heart — and in creating space, the new can finally begin. Focus on the life you want to live and what you want to call into existence, and then prepare yourself to release or heal anything impeding your progress, as your manifestation will require nothing less than your total commitment.

What your zodiac sign needs to manifest on July 3:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Releasing self-doubt

Write what beliefs you need to release on a slip of paper and fold it three times. Add it to a burn-safe bowl with pine, rosemary and coriander for more significant healing. As it burns, repeat the affirmation, and let the wind take the cooled ashes.

Daily affirmation: I am releasing self-doubt and embracing my inner power.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Overcoming fears

Begin by writing the affirmation on your mirror or the background of your phone. Next, tie a red string on the middle finger of your right hand to represent courage in overcoming your fears. Each time you notice it throughout the day, repeat the affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am confidently overcoming my fears.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Obstacles to intimacy

Anoint your palms with Ylang Ylang essential oil and rub them together in front of your face as you deeply inhale. Then place them firmly on your heart chakra while repeating the affirmation. Envision any walls surrounding your heart crumbling.

Daily affirmation:I am allowing myself to open to a more profound intimacy.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Letting love choose you

Write down your affirmation on a slip of paper, roll it up and anoint it with rose essential oil. Place it in a smudging dish along with rose petals and lavender. As you light your smudge, deeply inhale and cleanse your energy with the smoke while repeating the affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I allow love to choose me as I remember I don't have to chase what is meant for me.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Riding yourself of harmful habits

Draw a heart with green ink on your right hand, then anoint your solar plexus chakra point with bergamot essential oil. Repeat the affirmation six times as you focus on the inner strength required to make healthier decisions.

Daily affirmation: I am making decisions for my greatest well-being.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Focusing only on the positive

Light a yellow candle, smile and anoint your pulse points with lemongrass essential oil. Sit cross-legged in front of your altar space, holding your soft smile and your hand's palms up on your knees. Repeat the affirmation nine times.

Daily affirmation: I am only focusing on what I want to attract more of.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: A peaceful home

Begin by cleansing your home with a white sage and pine smudge. Once you have finished, return the cooled ashes to the earth around your front door, and place a sprig of lavender and cinnamon sticks above your front door. Repeat the affirmation throughout the process while breathing deeply.

Daily affirmation: I have a peaceful, loving, and supportive home.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Important conversations

To call in meaningful conversations, you can begin by anointing your throat chakra with peppermint essential oil while repeating the affirmation. Next, tie a small piece of blue string around your little finger, representing Mercury, the planet of communication. If it's a plan of action-based conversation, tie it on your right, and if it's more emotional, tie it around your left little finger.

Daily affirmation:I am holding space for critical, meaningful conversations.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: A new sense of self-worth

You can perform a self-massage with lemon balm essential oil, paying particular attention to your sacral chakra, which governs self-worth. As you repeat the affirmation, list ten qualities you are most proud of. Place your hands in ahamkara mudra while deeply exhaling to close out your ritual.

Daily affirmation:I am worthy of all I desire and allow myself to make decisions in alignment with that.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Honoring your truth

Write down on a piece of paper what your truth is by beginning with "my truth is" and then filling in the rest. Take up as much space as you wish. Once finished, fold the paper three times, and anoint it with myrrh essential oil. Now, bury it beneath the verbena outside or in a garden pot while repeating the affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am honoring my truth and trust in the path ahead.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Letting go of the past

Write down on a slip of paper all that you want to let go of during this time, especially beliefs or feelings that may prevent you from enjoying the present moment. Once finished, fold it three times, and place it in a burn-safe bowl. Next, add in rosemary, lavender, and lemon balm. As it burns, repeat the affirmation, and then busy the cooled ashes in your garden.

Daily affirmation: I am letting go of the past to make more room for my future.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Deeper trust in yourself

Anoint your chakra points with rosewood essential oil, paying particular attention to your root and sacral chakras, as it will help you overcome fears. Once finished, lay in savasana with your right hand on your lower belly and your left hand on your heart while performing the 4-4-4 breath work breathing exercise, an angel number representing divine trust and faith.

Daily affirmation: I trust myself deeply and move my life toward my soul.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.