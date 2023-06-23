What Your Zodiac Sign Can Ask The Universe For On June 24

On the journey to manifesting, it’s common to become so fixed on attaining a specific result that you can become impatient when it feels like it’s taking longer than desired. Manifesting something can happen as much in one day as it can over a year. It depends on where you are in your journey, what may be blocking you, and how deeply you can believe in your manifestation.

But a less common approach is learning how to practice the pause. Inevitably while trying to manifest something, you take action to achieve it, whether through a ritual or simply the next logical step in its creation. Yet, pausing consciously and giving yourself and the universe time to work is just as important.

In today’s energy, you are being encouraged to reflect on the waxing crescent Moon in Virgo and the last day of the union between Jupiter in Taurus and Saturn in Pisces while understanding that manifesting takes time and requires patience.

Sometimes the greatest act of manifesting is simply holding faith even in moments when it may seem like nothing is happening because it’s often that the universe is working on your behalf.

What your zodiac sign needs to manifest on June 24:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Healing your worthiness

Perform a self-massage with rose essential oil while repeating the affirmation. Wear jewelry made of rose quartz or place one in your clothing for greater embodiment.

Affirmation For Today: I am worthy of fulfillment, joy, and love.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Inner abundance

Take a violet candle representing your inner self, anoint it with peppermint essential oil, and bind it with a green thread to represent abundance. Scatter pink rose petals around its base and repeat the affirmation eight times as you sit in front of your altar space.

Affirmation For Today: I am overflowing with abundance.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Positive connections

Wrap a blue thread for friendship around your left pointer finger, representing Jupiter. As you do, repeat the affirmation six times. Slide it off your finger and bury it beneath marjoram while repeating the affirmation three times.

Affirmation For Today: I am attracting healthy, positive connections.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: New career opportunity

Set three coins and a sprig of basil, representing abundance, on a south-facing window to call in a new beginning within your career. Repeat the affirmation ten times.

Affirmation For Today: I am ready to embrace a new career opportunity.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Trust in the universe

Write the affirmation on a slip of paper, fold it three times, and anoint it with lavender essential oils. Place it under your pillow and repeat the affirmation nine times before bed.

Affirmation For Today: I trust the universe to guide me to where I am meant to be.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: A new perspective

Practice a cleaning meditation of the windows in your home, especially those that are south facing for new beginnings or north for wisdom and clarity. As you clean them, repeat the affirmation, and reflect on what you need to clean within yourself for a fresh new perspective.

Affirmation For Today: I am viewing life through a lens of healing, acceptance, and growth.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Transformation

Gather an acorn or seed and bind it with black thread for protection. Hold it in your hands, sending your affirmation into it while anointing it with sandalwood oil; breathe in and exhale deeply. Place the seed and binding in a sacred space or on your altar.

Affirmation For Today: I am readily embracing change in all areas of my life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Inner peace

Begin by anointing your chakra points with lavender or lemon balm for peace. Lay in savasana as you breathe deep, incorporating the wave breathwork practice. Silently sync your affirmation with your breath.

Affirmation For Today: I am at peace with myself and my life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Alignment of priorities

Create a sacred herb bundle of rosemary for healing, peppermint for focus, and lavender for peace. Tie it together with a red string representing action and determination. Place this by your bed or in a north-facing area of your home. Repeat the affirmation six times before bed.

Affirmation For Today: I am prioritizing what is of most significant value to me.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Mindfulness

Practice a barefoot walking meditation outside, anointing the soles of your feet with bergamot essential oil before beginning. As you are walking, focusing on each step, repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing the present moment with ease and peace.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: New opportunity at home

Create a bundle of herbs using basil for protection, lavender for happiness, rosemary for cleansing, pine for healing, and cinnamon for success. Bundle them together with a blue and red thread representing friendship and love. Hang this above or on your front door while repeating the affirmation four times.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing a chance for a new beginning within my home and family.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Planning for your future

Write the affirmation down on a slip of paper and gather rosemary for healing, lemon balm for focus, and citrine for manifestation. Place them together with a yellow candle in a sachet or small bowl on your altar. As you meditate in front of your space, repeat the affirmation nine times.

Manifestation Affirmation For Today: I am committed to making plans for my future and following through to create them.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker for more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.