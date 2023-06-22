What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Manifest Today, Friday, June 23

Today, June 23 the Moon spends its last day as a waxing crescent in the healing earth sign of Virgo. During a waxing crescent Moon, it’s completing its first step toward reaching fullness. It’s a time to reflect on what first step you might make towards manifesting your intention, and Virgo asks you to reflect on the details and not just the dream.

When manifesting, it’s common to focus on the end goal; the fantastic relationship, lucrative career, and life of abundance. While that is a positive, especially the more you can visualize it — the details to get there are just as meaningful. Yet, manifesting something new often means releasing something or someone you’ve outgrown, so this new seed of hope takes root and grows into something beautiful.

During the waxing crescent Moon in Virgo, focusing on the steps of the ladder you need to climb to reach your manifested dream is essential. It might be a conversation, a release, a change in perspective, or even deeper reflection to focus on how to build the groundwork for what you hope will come next.

Details are often not seen as fun when compared to simply manifesting everything you want, but in truth, the best things do take time — and the perseverance to make sure that you’re taking care of everything along the way. Lean into unfamiliar or uncomfortable territory today as you recognize that the small steps will lead you to your big dream.

What your zodiac sign needs to manifest on June 23:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Greater well-being

Write a letter detailing how to incorporate greater health and well-being into your life. Fold it three times, anoint it with lavender essential oil, and place it underneath your pillow.

Affirmation For Today: I am healthy and embrace a life that supports my greater well-being.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Choosing joy

Taking a blue pen or marker, write the word joy on your right little finger, the part of your hand that rules feelings, especially happiness. Each time you glance at the writing, silently repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am choosing to choose joy.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: a healing home

Create a smudge of white sage for cleansing, rosemary for healing, lavender for peace, and rose for love. As you smudge your space, smile and repeat the affirmation. Sprinkle the ashes by your front door for luck.

Affirmation For Today: I call healthy healing energies into my home and life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Important conversation

Create a sacred sachet of rosemary, lavender, and lapis lazuli, adding in the theme of conversation or the person’s name if known. Please place it in a north-facing window for wisdom, and repeat the affirmation three times.

Affirmation For Today: I am opening the space for critical foundational conversations.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Financial stability

Create an altar space in your home with a gold and green candle. Place them on a plate or in a bowl with white salt, basil for prosperity, cloves for money, and rosemary for healing. As you sit in front of your altar space, repeat the affirmation ten times.

Affirmation For Today: I am addressing my finances with confidence and courage.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Inner trust

Begin by anointing your third eye with bergamot essential oil. Next, lay in savasana, and place an amethyst on your third eye. Place your right hand on your belly or sacral chakra and your left on your heart. Deeply inhale and repeat the affirmation eleven times.

Affirmation For Today: I trust my inner knowledge and feelings to lead me toward truth.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Releasing the past

Write down what you want to release on a slip of paper, fold it three times, and add it to a burn-safe bowl with rosemary for release. Repeat the affirmation nine times as it burns, and then let the wind take the ashes.

Affirmation For Today: I am releasing anything which no longer serves me or my growth.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Higher-self decisions

Write the affirmation on your mirror that you use to get ready with a whiteboard marker and repeat it silently while getting prepared for the day. Wear amethyst jewelry or place one in your pocket for greater intensity.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing the power to make decisions from my higher self.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Career Alignment

Collect a violet and green candle, symbolizing intuition and career. Place them on your altar with basil for growth, lavender for spiritual connectivity, a tiger’s eye, and an amethyst. As you meditate in front of your space, repeat the affirmation ten times.

Affirmation For Today: I am aligned with my career as it supports my soul and my need for stability.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Risk-taking

Create a sacred herb bundle with rosemary for healing; borage leaves for courage, and black tourmaline for trust and clarity. Bind them together with white thread and place them in a south-facing window to encourage new beginnings while repeating the affirmation six times.

Affirmation For Today: I am prepared to take risks toward creating a more significant expansion in my life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Transformative intimacy

Write your affirmation on a slip of paper and plant it beneath a red rose or peony to symbolize intimacy. Place moss agate on the top of it for transformation. Repeat the affirmation five times.

Affirmation For Today: I am a vessel of vulnerability and love as I embrace transformative intimacy.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: A new romantic direction

Hold a rose quartz in your hand while sending your affirmation into it. Next, go outside and find a pine tree, to symbolize healing and newness, and bury it at its base while repeating the affirmation eleven times.

Affirmation For Today: I am open and trusting of a new direction in my romantic life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker for more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.