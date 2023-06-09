Intuitive Weekly Horoscope For June 12 - 18, By Chinese Zodiac Sign

Your weekly Chinese zodiac sign horoscope for June 12 - 18, 2023, is here! This week we discover how doubt has killed many a dream. Don't let your doubts kill you. It always seems impossible at first, until it isn't. Heck! Even Elon Musk had misgivings about the future of SpaceX. Some of you are losing faith in yourself or your chances in love.

Remember that you can conquer all odds if you have yourself in your corner. If it feels too much now, don't beat yourself up for needing time to rest and go at a slower pace. There's no rush. Take care of yourself and your mental health first.

Some of you don't know this, but you have powerful intuition or belong to a bloodline with psychic abilities. Trust your instincts. They will lead you true. Now let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for June 12 - 18, 2023.

Chinese zodiac sign weekly horoscope for June 12 - 18, 2023:

Rat

(1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, 2032)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 13th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 12th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 16th

This week will be perfect for your career or personal development, Rat. So focus on your wins, especially if you have been working hard on something and are starting to see the finish line in the distance. Your dedication is paying off. You may even experience positive cash flow or windfall this week. This will be true, especially for the entrepreneurs among you.

Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, 2033)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 15th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 14th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 12th

Ox, if a good opportunity comes your way this week, don't second guess your abilities. You can do it! Some of you will have to make a pretty big decision, though. Especially if you are considering taking on a loan or will have to leave something behind to seize the opportunity (and the day), trust your gut. It will lead you true.

Tiger

(1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022, 2034)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 12th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 12th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 14th

The week will be pretty hot and happening for you, Tiger. Some of you may even experience a glow-up or feel more beautiful or handsome than usual. If you have taken some big steps in your career, something pretty good related to that will happen this week. All in all, the timing is ripe for success and joy. It's time to juggle everything with great pizzazz.

Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 15th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 17th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 18th

A teaspoon of worry is better than a cupful of tears. That's the message for you this week, Rabbit. It would be best to have more faith in yourself and your resilience. The times ask you to rise to the challenge and embrace some hurts and pains. No pain, no gain. It will all make sense when the results land on your doorstep. This is especially true if you are in a university or applying to get into one.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, 2036)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 18th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 18th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 18th

Dragon, you have an essential decision to make this week. It's related to your career for a lot of you. Especially if you can go somewhere with better pay and more benefits. You are just wary of things you have heard about this place or this person. Don't brush it off as unfounded rumors. There's a seed of truth in the news. You still have to make a decision quickly. If you are dealing with a Horse, read their horoscope as well.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, 2037)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 18th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 18th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 12th

Snake, be careful of your words this week, especially if you are bottling up everything and then have it all spilling out in an explosion. The fates haven't decided your fate this week. That can be good or bad, depending on your personality and frame of mind. Just know that you have the power to turn the tide in your favor if you choose it. If you are dealing with a Rat or Rabbit, read their horoscopes if you feel called to light some incense to honor your ancestors. They are always looking out for you.

Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 13th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 13th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 14th

Horse, this week will be a bit laid back and relaxed for you. You can use this time to get ahead on your creative projects or join that dating app or group you have been looking forward to. Some of you will benefit from studying more about your field of interest now. Others of you will benefit from reading your love horoscope for this week. If you are dealing with a Rabbit, read their horoscope as well. If you know someone who resonates with the symbolism of the swan, they will play an important role in your life.

Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 15th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 13th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 18th

An ending and a new beginning await you. That's the energy of this week for you, Goat. You are ready to move on from something you were holding on to for the longest time. This can be with the help of a trusted therapist or friend. So don't forget to thank them for helping you through this tough time. Others of you are primed and ready to make good money moves now. Focus on the opportunities, not the uproar.

Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 15th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 18th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 18th

Monkey, collaborative works will be great for you this week, especially if you are one-half of a twin or have a best friend of many years. Some of you are ready to take your project or idea to the next level and start a business together. It can be something else too. Just be careful of outsiders at this time. You are attracting a lot of opportunists who want a free ride without having to put in any work.

Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 18th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 17th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 18th

Your luck this week is in your hands, Rooster. If you have made some good decisions in the past, you will start seeing positive results this week. Some of you are even drawing in your soulmates and soul tribe at this time. Don't let the past bog you down. You are so much more than what you think you are.

Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 15th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 16th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 17th

Dog, don't beat yourself up if you need to take a timeout this week or pull away from everyone. Let them know that you need this for your mental health and well-being, and ask them to support you in your decision. You are burning low at this time. A little downtime will make you all that stronger, primarily if you have worked extra hard over the last few weeks or months.

Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 18th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 18th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 13th

If you have an overbearing authority figure, now's not the time to rebel against them. That doesn't mean you should ignore what's happening and close your eyes like others. Change is coming towards you fast, whether you like it or not. Either you will sink or swim. If you are dealing with a Horse or a Monkey, read their horoscopes as well.

