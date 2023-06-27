July 2023 Horoscopes: Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Month

We are back with every Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for July 2023. First, here's the lucky message of the month for everyone. Good fortune will bless a lot of you this month. It's because you have been working really hard since the beginning of 2023.

This is especially true for those of you who are in a team of some kind, whether in sports, university or at your workplace. The positive contributions of everyone are inching you all to a great victory. The energy is pretty good for the singles (and singulars), too — in love or otherwise.

Some of you need to be careful of your neighbors, though. Poisonous feelings sometimes crop up in the hearts of others when they see good things happening to you. Take this into account, especially if you have children at home. Now let's focus on every Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day for July 2023.

Each Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for July 2023:

Rat

(1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Luckiest Day: July 31

Working well with others will bring you good fortune this month, Rat. Especially if you are in the entertainment industry in some way or are a rock-climbing/gym instructor, don't try to hog all the attention, though. That can reverse your luck. If you put too much out there at once, you may get back limited returns. Apply this to your situation as it fits, especially if you are a business owner. The colors red, blue and green will be lucky for you in July.

Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Luckiest Day: July 2

Ox, you will be faced with an important choice in July. What you choose will lead to something great or keep you stagnant. For some of you, this choice is related to the social circles you frequent. This can also refer to a toxic family circle or religious group.

Turning a blind eye to the obvious will ruin your luck one brick at a time. Keeping your eyes open will bring a short spell of rain followed by extraordinary flowers. If you feel lonely, tired or unsure, wear a protection talisman to help you stay grounded.

Tiger

(1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Luckiest Day: July 3

The message in the intro is very relevant for your life this month, Tiger. Read it if you missed it. You are on the verge of doing something fortunate and extraordinary with your life. There are a lot of considerations. For some of you, other people will be impacted by this change too — maybe your family or children.

So make wise choices this month. The universe is blessing you by the boatload. For some of you, this is literal. Especially if you are in the fishing industry or boating and tourism sector, the colors yellow, orange and green will be lucky for you in July. If you are dealing with a Rat or Ox, read their horoscopes as well.

Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Luckiest Day: July 5

Rabbit, your luck this month is a bit dicey. Many factors are influencing your life at this time, preventing a solid future forecast from showing up for you. Some of you must be more objective and alert concerning your creative projects, wealth distribution, relationship with authorities and teachers, and religion/spirituality.

It feels like everything is happening simultaneously and is a bit overwhelming. Incorporate a grounding ritual into your daily life to stay in the now. It can be something as simple as a breathing exercise for five minutes in the morning or a more elaborate tea ceremony to wind down later in the day. Salt and sugar are your friends this month.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Luckiest Day: July 7

Good luck from the previous month will also flow into your life this month, Dragon. That's a great thing! Be careful of flaunting your good fortune lest you draw unwanted attention your way. For some of you, this refers to your extended family.

It's unfortunate, but some of you have opportunists within your family. The month will go extremely well for you if you are a teacher. If you are a mother (or parent), you must be more careful of your children's health. They may fall sick later in the month. If you are dealing with a Rat, Ox or Monkey, read their horoscopes as well.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Luckiest Day: July 8

Snake, you are blossoming beautifully at this time. Some of you may even be experiencing a physical glow-up! Keep moving forward and being brave. Good fortune will continue to take you to great places at this time. Just know that not everyone is in your corner.

You may have a parent or teacher who doesn't want you to succeed but has to put a smile on their face because it would be creepy otherwise. Trust your instincts. It's not about being paranoid. It's about recognizing red flags, however subtle they might be. The color red will be lucky for you this month, and also a full-body cleanse, whether through food or spa therapy.

Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Luckiest Day: July 29

Horse, try not to fight with your spouse this month. Your good fortune is tied to marital peace. Unmarried people may have to mediate a fight between their parents this month or another couple within your family — may be a cousin and their spouse. The energy this month is heavily focused on teamwork.

Your differences can be your greatest strength and bring surprising ideas that will improve your lives in many ways. Be open to that. If you are dealing with another person with the Horse zodiac sign, be extra careful. If you are dealing with a Dog, Rooster or Rabbit, read their horoscopes as well.

Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Luckiest Day: July 31

Goat, this month is all about peace, quiet and creativity for you. Your luck will keep your life beautiful and easy-flowing if you avoid conflict, especially if your birthday is near the end of the year. Women and things usually associated with women or femininity will bring you good luck this month. If you suddenly feel like picking up a hobby, go for it!

Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Luckiest Day: July 29

Monkey, try not to fight with your siblings this month or with people with a history of enjoying conflict or blowing things out of proportion. Your good luck depends on you being prudent. If you broke up with someone recently or are finding it difficult to let go of an ex, try your best to put distance between yourself and this thing from your past. It will lead you astray once again if you are not careful. If you are dealing with a Snake or Rabbit, read their horoscopes as well.

Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Luckiest Day: July 31

Your mother, or "mothers" in general, will impact your luck this month, Rooster. This can be literal for those of you who work in a hospital's obstetrics and gynecology department. Try to diffuse a fight if one crop up. It's imperative for your fortune because you may get dragged into it indirectly. If you identify as male, you must stand by your principles and values this month, even if you don't flaunt them. This will bring you luck in romance.

Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Luckiest Day: July 23

Your luck is in your hands this month, Dog. You can literally turn the tide in your favor if you believe in yourself. You can sabotage yourself painfully too. So be careful of your thoughts and the energy you exude into the universe. Some of you will benefit from a daily affirmation practice or tapping into manifestations' power. If you feel called, do an incense morning ritual to start your day with positive energy. Orange, redwood, or day lily incenses are good for this.

Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Luckiest Day: July 3

Pig, your luck this month will come to you in spurts. The latter part of the month will be really good, though. So that's something to look forward to. If you are dealing with a Rooster (or a Pisces), read their horoscopes as well. For the most part, the month will be pretty routine for you. You will feel healthy and strong if you care about what you eat and drink.

