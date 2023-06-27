Your monthly tarot horoscope is here for July 2023, for all zodiac signs. So far this year has brought us so many things to think about and consider. We're at a particular point in the progress of the human race where we must be extra vigilant; the world is rapidly changing, and more than ever before, we are at odds with so much of it.

We have our opinions, and we are willing to fight for what we believe in — that's the human spirit. We're always ready to protect good and fight against evil. And once again, we have the chance to change and grow. The Tarot cards are laid out before us, and with only one card, we can get a taste of what each sign will essentially be going through during the month of July, 2023.

The good part is that it's practically all good parts. What do you know? The cards show that we are strong and courageous; we're not looking at any one sign that is in danger of any kind of crazy suffering. July of 2023 shows us that life goes on, in spite of what this person thinks or that person does. Life goes on and that is the theme of the month. It's both humbling and empowering. Life goes on.

We can take the meaning of each card and break it down into three key words, which you will see at the end of each statement. Each sign of the zodiac has their own key words. Will these words guide you throughout your month? Let's take a look now.

July 2023 monthly tarot horoscope for all zodiac signs:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

This month brings you a great sense of self, and honestly, you've been doing some very intense 'inner work' and it seems that now it's seriously paying off. This card shows that you are in your power now; you aren't messing around, but you do have a great sense of humor. The thing is, you make allowances for good humor but you've always got your eyes on the prize. During July of 2023, you, Aries, will finally feel as though you've arrived.

Keywords for the month: confidence, authority, courage

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

July brings an entirely new focus into your life and it is interestingly enough — career. You have dabbled in several areas that interest you, but it will be during July of 2023 that you figure out what you really want to do. Don't be surprised if your eventually landing pad is in the natural sciences. Agriculture and earth-based interests looks profitable and interesting to you. Go where your passion leads you, Taurus, as this is truly a very expansive and good time for you to be involved in all things life-affirming.

Keywords for the month: life, science, career

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Major change occurs during the month of July '23 for you, Gemini, as you are finally able to put so much into proper perspective. There are sacrifices you'll be making this month, but you know what needs to go and what needs to be worked on. This card suggests that you have been waiting for the right moment to jump start your career, and this is indeed an auspicious month for you in this regard. Stay on track and fight the good fight, Gemini; don't let distractions sway you too far off course. Stay on target.

Keywords for the month: change, focus, bravery

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

July brings you an interesting challenge which will revolve around how well you take the big change that is about to take place in your life. This reversed Ace is similar to a test: what you want isn't happening, but does that not lead you in the direction of something else, something even better? Here's your chance to make lemonade out of lemons, Cancer. There is much success here for you, but it's going to be all about how you use your intelligence to perceive the innate opportunity that awaits you.

Keywords for the month: twist, renewal, ideas

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Now that the summer is in full blast, you too, feel fiery and enthusiastic about life. You may run into the occasional obstacle here or there at work, but you'll continue to pull through no matter what. You have a very keen sense of where to put your money this month, and as per usual, you will always find a way to get attention for your creative endeavors. Whatever troubles you this month will easily be eradicated in creative acts; you will be praised for your abilities and you will direct yourself to new experiences.

Keywords for the month: momentum, joy, experience

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

What July brings you is innocence and that feeling of being able to experience joy from a child's point of view. This could imply a new love or maybe a change for the better within the relationship you are already in. This card is always joyful in its way, as it doesn't ask for much, which suggests that during July, you will not ask for much as well. That leads to you being satisfied with just about everything. And for you to spend a month without complaint, that's a life changing event. July brings you joy and relaxation.

Keywords for the month: lightness, laughter, acceptance

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

If there's one thing you'll be doing during the month of July, it's spending your money in a somewhat reckless way. And honestly, you like doing it that way. You are fortunate to be flush enough to be able to spend, and even though your choices may be frivolous or even meaningless, they sure do please you and so much of July is about pleasing yourself. And why not? You certainly do work hard at work and at life, so your feeling during this time is that you deserve it all.

Keywords for the month: indulgence, luxury, style

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

July is all about the party for you, Scorpio, except this is no ordinary party. You are all about getting together with friends, eating at exceptional restaurants and spending until your heart's content. You aren't interested in being told how to live your life, and you may even fluster a few of the people who are in your life now. However, July is not about holding back, on emotion, opinion or indulgence, and you will do what you want to do, in spite of the naysayers who beg to differ.

Keywords for the month: rebellion, ego, gratification

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

July has you entering into a new state of gratitude as you have come to realize that you are indeed the luckiest person in the world...or at least, it sure does feel that way. You get what you get and you don't get upset, and that's the way it is. You recognize how much time you've wasted in complaint and now all you can see is that every day is blessed beyond belief. You have the money, the job, the love and the health; it's that good, and July lets you get in touch with humility and gratitude for all that you have.

Keywords for the month: humble, grateful, satisfied

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

As long as you stay true to yourself this month, Capricorn, then everything will go as smoothly as possible. You have plans to accomplish and place to go, and while there will definitely be people who will try to upset the order of your plans, you will be smart enough to bypass the intentions of other people. You hold yourself in high respect this month, and that means that you rely only on yourself to get it all done. You are vastly successful, mainly because you rely on you, not on others.

Keywords for the month: self-reliance, stamina, confidence

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Whatever you've been doing, keep it up, Aquarius, because this card doesn't suggest anything other than grand success and all the good vibes a person could ever want. While this mainly concerns itself with material issues, it easily covers the area of health and well being also. Whatever challenges you've been wanting to get over will easily be gotten over with this month, Aquarius. If you've put in the time, then you will read the rewards of your efforts, no matter what topic those interests apply to. Inner work will bring you peace, and you'll once again feel very secure in your life.

Keywords for the month: winning, security, clarity

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

July brings you an artistic month filled with planning and execution. You may be someone who is running an event, and you are exceptionally interested in the details here, or, you may be planning a vacation, and the time you put in will be well worth your while. The month in general brings you the fruits of your labor; if you put in the time, you'll see the rewards come to you. July of '23 lets you feel like you're in control of your creative will and you will be putting much of your energy into the arts.

Keywords for the month: creativity, solutions, ingenuity

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.