Angel Number 6 — Spiritual Meaning & Symbolism

While you may have a favorite number you use in all aspects of your life, sometimes, you may see a repeating number sequence appear frequently everywhere you look.

But believe it or not, this is no coincidence. Rather, this is your angels sending you a message that they are looking out for you, and guiding you on your life path.

Numbers carry significant spiritual meaning, so when you see a sequence of numbers repeating in your life, don't worry; it's just a sign that it's time to pay attention.

Let's discuss the symbolism of Angel Number 6.

6 Meaning

Number 6 is a symbol of compassion, empathy, finances and material possessions, unconditional love and care, and new changes. Number 6 also symbolizes responsibility, home and family, serving others, peace, humility, and nurturing.

Number 6 appears in many sequences, but has incredible power when seen in numbers 66, 666, and 6666.

Number 66 is also associated with compassion and family, but also relates to determination, generosity and focuses on domestic issues.

Despite its negative connotation, number 66 is actually symbolic of using positive energy to stay connected to nature, as well as manifesting your needs from a positive attitude, reaching spiritual balance, and stepping outside the domestic domain.

Number 6666 symbolizes making changes to bring balance into your life, spiritual enlightenment, progress, getting in touch with your talents to live a more spiritual life, creative spirit and imagination.

Number 6 Meaning In Numerology

In numerology, number 6 is the sixth number in sequence of the root numbers, following number 1, number 2, number 3, number 4, and number 5. Number 6 is unique in that it not only represents living a balanced and harmonious life, but showering unconditional love on everyone else.

Those who resonate with number 6, or who have a Life Path 6, are friendly, well-liked, charming, confident, reliable, and trustworthy. These individuals have a great sense of humor, are intelligent, but sometimes fail to look at the bigger picture.

Facts about number 6 are related to science, religion, technology, entertainment, literature, and sports.

For example, 6 is a "perfect number" in mathematics, meaning it is equal to the divisors that comprise it; in this case, 1, 2 and 3 add up to 6. In Judaism, there are 6 points on the Star of David; in Islam, there are 6 articles of belief.

In science, insects have 6 legs, 6 is the atomic number of carbon, and there are 6 kingdoms in the taxonomic rank of biology. In addition, number 6 is ruled by planet Venus, Virgo is the sixth zodiac sign, and and our sixth sense relates to ESP.

Angel Number 6 Meaning

Angel Numbers are those repeating number sequences that appear in your life. While they may seem random, these numbers are actually messages from your guardian angels, helping you in reaching your goals and fulfilling your life purpose or soul mission.

Angel Number 6 symbolizes the importance of obtaining balance in your personal life, is a reminder to focus on the domestic realm and family, and to change your attitude to be more positive.

Your angels are letting you know that it's time for a change, and it could be in any area of your life that feels relevant. There's a need to find a healthy balance between work and your personal life, and your angels are warning you that you may be focusing too much on one or the other.

Angel Number 6 is also a sign that your family members and loved ones are in need of attention and love from you. Be sure you're showing your loved ones appreciation, and understanding that you may be facing issues at home that need resolution.

Finally, this Angel Number is telling you that you must let go of negativity and replace it with a positive attitude. Only with this mindset and an open mind can you eventually turn yourself into a better person.

What does it mean when you see 6?

1. Seeing Angel Number 6 means spreading love and comfort to others.

While you can spread kindness to strangers, seeing Angel Number 6 is a reminder to give unconditional love, comfort and empathy to those you hold dear, including your family and friends. Choose to approach situations or conflicts with loved ones with compassion and understanding.

Even if you're feeling stressed, anxious or angry, remind yourself that you're a nurturing and caring person. Your angels are assuring you that having a positive attitude like this can make a world of difference in the lives of those you love.

2. Seeing Angel Number 6 means finding stability in your finances.

Though Angel Number 6 is a number of balance, positivity and compassion, seeing this Angel Number also relates to money and material possessions. If you're worrying about your finances, in particular, your angels are sending you Angel Number 6 as reassurance to not worry so much.

Instead of stressing so much about money, continue to work hard towards achieving success. Take the leap to get your finances in order so you no longer need to feel stressed and can focus on being happy.

3. Seeing Angel Number 6 means achieving balance in all areas of your life.

Seeing Angel Number 6 is all about having a perfectly balanced life, whether it pertains to relationships, work life, or family relations. Instead of overworking yourself to the point of exhaustion, be sure to focus on finding peace from within.

By finding balance, you'll obtain stability, happiness and success. Thinking positively and focusing on what truly matters in life will bring you that wholeness you desire.

What does 6 mean spiritually?

Spiritually, number 6 is a message from your angel that you will be rewarded for spreading your good will and positivity with others. This positive number is the answer to all your prayers, and even if what you truly want deep down doesn't come to fruition, you'll receive something just as wonderful.

Although you may be in a period where luck isn't on your side, you can call on your angels to guide you through to the other side. Your guardian angels hear your pleas for help and guidance, and won't let you down.

Number 6 is also an indication that your angels want you to focus on deepening your spirituality and enlightenment. Make decisions that will bring you closer to a spiritual awakening and way of living.

What does 6 mean for twin flames?

A twin flame relationship is an intense soul connection that is a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence. A twin flame is, essentially, your "other half," or the other half of your soul.

As a twin flame number 6 is an indication that you will soon meet your twin flame, who shares the same goals and objectives as you. But number 6 also lets you know that to find your twin flame, you must stay present and not let your past interfere.

Trust your instincts during this time, and always keep your heart and mind open to the angelic messages you're receiving.

Samantha Maffucci is an editor for YourTango who has written hundreds of articles about relationships, trending news and entertainment, numerology and astrology. Follow her on Twitter for more.