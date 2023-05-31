We are back with every Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for June 2023. But first, here's the lucky message of the month for all you lovely people. Luck is hiding in plain sight for some of you. You need to look with your heart, not your eyes. Send gratitude to the universe for all your blessings, and more will soon join the pack.

A gratitude journal is a great way to turn this into a habit. You can also do a full Moon ritual to send gratitude to your ancestors, deities or the universe. Some of you are luckier this month than others. Don't be disheartened. Serendipity has got you covered. Now let's focus on every Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for June 2023.

Chinese zodiac signs luckiest day during June 2023:

Rat

(1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Luckiest Day: June 16th

Apples or oranges, Rat. This metaphorical message asks you to be more decisive this month and evaluate your options thoroughly. This is especially true for you if you are in the financial industry in some form. Also, "Thank you" and "Sorry" will be powerful words for you this month. They will take you farther than strings of logic. Don't forget to check up on your parents, especially if they are aging.

Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Luckiest Day: June 23rd

Ox, whether you get lucky this month depends on trusting yourself and taking action. It sounds like cliched advice, but you are on the precipice of doing/accomplishing something very important. Some of you can escape under the shadow of a parent or a controlling authority figure to finally make something of yourself. Take charge of your destiny, and don't look back!

Tiger

(1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Luckiest Day: June 1st

The month will start beautifully for you, Tiger, but things will get tricky as June progresses. Your decisions will impact whether the rest of the month goes smoothly, but don't get too stressed. You are not in any imminent danger right now. The colors red and gold will be lucky for you this month. If you are a Harry Potter fan, don't be afraid to wear your Gryffindor badge proudly.

Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Luckiest Day: June 20th

Stay calm and collected this month, Rabbit, and your luck will blossom in leaps and bounds. (Pun totally intended!) You are going through a very prosperous time, and opportunities are flowing easily. It may not feel like waking up and realizing you are a lost royal about to be swept into the rich life, but if you notice closely, you will see the positive changes around you. Butterflies will be lucky for you this month.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Luckiest Day: June 21st

Someone will get on your nerves this month, Dragon. While they won't directly impact your good luck in June, they can mess things up for you in the future. They may be compulsive liars or charmers who use their words in the worst way possible. Don't fall for their manipulations, and you will be fine. Also, this month, green cucumber or celery juice will be good for you.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Luckiest Day: June 30th

If you are dealing with a catty person, Snake, be careful of what is within their reach. They may swipe something precious away from you. This is a metaphorical message, so please decipher it as it fits in your life. Your luck this month will stop and start intermittently throughout June, but that's okay. Not every month is outstanding, but that doesn't mean June will be bad.

Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Luckiest Day: June 7th

June 1st will also be lucky for you. Your luck in love is blossoming this month, regardless of whether you are single or with someone. Make sure you don't take everything seriously, though. Lighthearted energy will improve your relationships. Just don't confuse this with playing pranks. People won't appreciate that in the least. Your luck depends on your actions this month, but you can also do a salt bath to cleanse your aura of bad energy and the effect of evil eyes.

Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Luckiest Day: June 3rd

Excessive adoration will be dangerous for you this month, Goat. Be careful, especially if you consider yourself a stan of some celebrity or follow a fandom. Your luck this month depends on a few things: quick thinking, witty repartees — and a bit of magic.

The magic aspect depends on the situation. In the simplest of words, it asks you to let your heart take you to places you have never been before. A good round of incense around the house never hurt anyone. Especially if it smells good, lemon balm will be lucky for you this month.

Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Luckiest Day: June 24th

Monkey, have you ever wondered why some people stare at you in secret? Some of them have a crush on you. Others are reading your moves so they can do twice as better as you or trip you up. What's your lucky message for this month? Be more observant, and you will be able to thrive. If you can have your caricature drawn while out strolling, go for it! The good cheer it will bring you will be worth the money you pay the artist or entertainer.

Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Luckiest Day: June 15th

"Never say never" is your lucky mantra this month, Rooster. You will find yourself socializing with a lot of friends in June. That will bring a lot of good cheer to your soul. Make sure not to overstay your welcome, though, or leave last. No one likes a straggler. Those of you who are artists and creatives will be at your creative best this month. Enjoy it!

Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Luckiest Day: June 13th

Pumpkin seeds will be lucky for you this month, Dog, and sending secret love notes will be too. Especially if you are a teen, don't forget to water the plants, though, or call your aunt or mother. June might be a bit hectic regarding chores and routines, but you will get through it. The month will be, for the most part, pretty pleasant for you. If you are dealing with a Snake, read their horoscope as well.

Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Luckiest Day: June 14th

If you ended a bad relationship recently, Pig, you will feel much better this month. Some may even start a new journey creatively or in their career. It can even be a literal vacation for some of you. Don't cry over spilled milk, though. That would waste your time. Make the most of each day; something better will eventually blossom in your life too.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.