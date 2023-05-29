What Your Zodiac Sign Can 'Easily Manifest' During Jupiter In Taurus On May 30, 2023

Today, Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance shines in Taurus ushering in a catalyst moment for your deepest intentions.

While you are your greatest power, tapping into the power of Jupiter, you can help to embrace your highest potential. This allows you to firmly not only believe in what you want to manifest but also allow you to fully accept your dreams as real, while also recognizing those limiting beliefs that may have previously been blocking it.

Manifesting isn’t just about what you choose to do but also what you consciously decide not to do. This allows you to create the strongest intention possible in which not even the greatest obstacle could deter you from manifesting all you dream of.

What each zodiac sign needs to manifest on May 30, 2023:

Aries

Manifest: Wealth

Place a Chinese money plant by your bed or on your desk. Fill out a check to yourself for a million dollars (or more) and bury in the soil as you repeat the daily affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am a magnet for wealth.

Taurus

Manifest: A life of truth

Create a power bundle using kyanite, amethyst, clear quartz, and rose quartz. Infuse the mantra and intention into them and then place in a sachet to keep in your purse. Sprinkle with verbena for added power.

Affirmation For Today: I am creating a life that is all mine.

Gemini

Manifest: Healing and release

Lighting a black candle and holding obsidian in each hand, speaking what you are healing or releasing, followed by the affirmation. Repeat this as many times as necessary, and place the obsidian in your water bottle for greater healing.

Affirmation For Today: I am healing and will release what is holding me back from greatness.

Cancer

Manifest: New aligned connections

Take a blue candle, and write on it the qualities of individuals you want to invite into your life. Place iris bulbs around the base of the candle in a circle. Repeat the affirmation and then plant the bulbs in the soil as you infuse your intentions for new connections into them.

Affirmation For Today: I am opening myself up to new connections with align with my life’s purpose.

Leo

Manifest: Recognition for your worth

Begin your day by using the five-minute confidence-boosting breathwork practice as you meditate on the affirmation. Place lapis lazuli in your pocket for luck.

Affirmation For Today: I am worthy to receive recognition for my past and continued efforts to do my best.

Virgo

Manifest: Travel

Place a picture or postcard of a place you’ve longed to visit, face side up on your altar. Set up a yellow candle, ginger, and basil as you meditate and repeat the affirmation nine times.

Affirmation For Today: I am open to receiving guidance and soul expansion through travel.

Libra

Manifest: Soul transformation

Sit in a silent meditation, cross-legged, with your hands on your heart as you envision yourself opening to the truth inside of yourself. Anoint your chakra points with sandalwood oil for greater clarity.

Affirmation For Today: I am open to seeing the truth and aligning my actions for the greatest transformation.

Scorpio

Manifest: Positive changes in love

Take a peace lily and a red candle, creating a sacred space of love. As you meditate on this, visualize the relationship changes you desire while repeating the affirmation. Once finished, take the melted wax, and pour into the ground by the roots of the lily.

Affirmation For Today: I am committed to what is best for me and will honor my value above all others.

Sagittarius

Manifest: Health and stability

Participate within a standing meditation barefoot on the ground. Feel into the four corners of your feet as you work your way up, checking in to see how your body feels and then sending healing and love to each part while meditating on the affirmation. Anoint yourself with eucalyptus oil for added stability.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing a healthier lifestyle to create greater stability in my life.

Capricorn

Manifest: Joyful relationships

Create a sacred space within your home using a yellow candle, yellow roses, lavender, and a red feather. As you meditate with an open heart, smile, and repeat the affirmation. Place the feather in your pocket for the day for luck.

Affirmation For Today: I am creating healthy and joyful relationships with those who mean the most to me.

Aquarius

Manifest: A deeper commitment

Collect a dove orchid, and place a rose quartz, a ring and a key in the soil surrounding it. Repeat the affirmation as you envision opening to receive a greater commitment and love.

Affirmation For Today: I am open to a greater commitment of love, passion, and connection.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Set up an altar space with a white candle, rosemary, and amethyst. Hold the amethyst to your throat chakra as you envision it releasing and inspiring your communication skills. As you light the candle, repeat the affirmation, and breathe deeply.

Affirmation For Today: I am honoring my inner voice and taking action on the projects of my soul.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.