25 Crazy-Romantic, Creative Ways To Say 'I Love You'

Little things (like this!) mean a whole lot.

How strong is your communication with your partner? Do you find that the two of you text, email, nod at and grunt in reply to each other more than you typically have meaningful conversations with each other?

Admittedly, we all get caught up in our busy day-to-day lives, and often it's our most important communication, expressing our feelings of love for our partners, that pays the biggest price.

Why is finding new and different ways to say "I love you" so important in relationships?

When we forget to say those three little words — 'I love you' — often enough and with full sincerity, even in the form of note scrawled with one of the best, most inspiring love quotes you can find, our connection with each other begins to suffer.

The connection in the relationship may start to weaken so slowly that we don't even notice as the distance continues growing.

In his New York Times Bestseller, The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts, marriage expert Dr. Gary Chapman urges couples to learn how to express their love for each other in the forms their partner gives and receives love most naturally, be it through physical touch, gifts, acts of service or devotion, quality time, or words of affirmation.

In particular, he stresses one important communication skill related to words of affirmation that all too often gets overlooked in our fast-paced digital society — and that method of connection is the written word.

Written — as in, with your hands and a pen a paper, not tapped with the tips of your fingers on the keyboard of your phone.

Think about it ... love letters used to be epic! They were tied with ribbon, stored in boxes for decades, and passed down through generations.

Don't worry, your expressions of love can be epic, too.

For inspiration, use this handy list of romantic love quotes and ways to say "I love you" to write the perfect love letter

(Even one you can put on a post-it note and stick to the bathroom mirror.)

1. That will always be the moment my life changed.

"If, out of time, I could pick one moment and keep it shining, always new, of all the days that I have lived, I'd pick the moment I met you."

2. Every day more and more.

"They say you only fall in love once, but that can't be true ... Every time I look at you, I fall in love all over again."

3. And then there and back again.

"I love you to the moon and back." — Amelia Hepworth

4. Our forever is going to be amazing.

"With you, forever won't be too long."

5. Love is magical.

"At this very moment, my thoughts of you have me smiling. You do that for me ... did you know that?"

6. Your smile says it all.

"I never knew how joyous life could be, until I saw your face."

7. You are everything I've ever had.

"She asked, 'You are in love, what does love look like?' To which I replied, 'Like everything I've ever lost come back to me.'"

8. He broke the mold with you.

"When I see you, I think 'Good job, God!'"

9. I have a million reasons.

"If you need to hear why I love you, I can go on all night." — Lucas to Brooke on "One Tree Hill"

10. Because you are that special.

"I'd rather argue with you, than kiss someone else."

11. I want you around me always.

"I am consumed by the desire to be with you, to talk to you and to feel you near me."

12. Not that I would even want too.

"I could search my whole life through and through and never find another you."

13. You are always with me.

"In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you." — Virginia Woolf

14. Like puzzle pieces.

"When you feel alone, just look at the spaces between your fingers, and remember that's where my fingers fit perfectly."

15. I would do anything and everything with you.

"Whatever you have to do today, I'm glad to be doing it with you."

16. And that person makes your world go round.

"Maybe you don't need the whole world to love you. Maybe you just need one person." — Kermit the Frog (aka Jim Henson)

17. You make me so happy.

"You are my world, gravity always pulls me toward you."

18. You are too precious to lose.

"There's something about you I'm scared to lose because I know I won't find it in anyone else." — "The Driver"

19. And the butterflies in my stomach will flutter.

"Sometimes I feel like my heart will burst with all of the longing and excitement I feel when I think of you."

20. You are perfect to me.

"If I loved you less, I might be able to talk about it more." — Jane Austen, Emma

21. Your laugh is my paradise.

"They told me to that to make her fall in love, I had to make her laugh. But every time she laughs, I'm the one who falls in love." — Tommaso Ferraris

22. I just want you by my side always.

"A piece of my heart is always missing when you’re not with me."

23. I love you that much.

"I never wanted to have anything in my life that I couldn't stand losing. It's too late for that."

24. You are indescribable.

"You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known — and even that is an understatement." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

25. And that will never change.

"You look great today. How did I know? Because you look great everyday."

So, there you have it — super sweet ways to put the words 'I love you' on paper and make the one you love smile!

It takes just a minute or two of your time to write these down, but the feeling of being so deeply loved that you'll give your partner will last far, far longer.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Jim and Carrie Gordon are authors and speakers with a passion for healthy marriages who encourage and teach couples to deepen intimacy, heighten love, and achieve new levels of fulfilment to build a strong and happy marriage built to last a lifetime!