How The Astrology Of June 2023 Affects Every Chinese Zodiac Sign All Month

Your monthly horoscope for June — based on your Chinese zodiac sign — is here! But first, what does June have in store for everybody? June will be a month of gift-giving for many people. It could be because of an official event, a birthday, or just because you want to give someone, maybe a friend, a token of love and appreciation.

Now's the time to make your sentiments known. Just remember: it's not the price of the gift that matters, but it can touch the heart of the person you are giving it to. Some of you have considered starting an exercise routine or jogging in the local park. Don't postpone it any further, as it will never be the perfect time. Reduce your expectations — after all, you would just be starting — and you will be fine.

Everything is not sunshine and daisies in June, though. Some of you need to be careful of getting tailed by a stalker or trust your gut if you feel something isn't right or healthy about your relationship with a particular person. You have a toxic person in your vicinity who pretends to be charming and kind but is incredibly vicious underneath it all. Unfortunately for some of you, this person is a parent who almost convinced you that their treatment of you growing up was normal ... until you grew up and found out it was not. Now let's focus on each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for June.

Monthly horoscopes for all 12 Chinese zodiac signs:

Rat

(1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Every month has ups and downs, but June will be good for you, Rat. You are in your power and element, and nothing can stand in your way in June if you decide. Most of you have started a new venture; others need to trust themselves more and follow their heart's calling or decision until the end. Interestingly, some aspects of June are shrouded in secrecy right now. It looks like whatever will surprise you will be a good surprise.

Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, you have been suppressing an urgent hint from your intuition for a while now. You ignored the calls and didn't want to be pessimistic or manifest something bad, but everything will come to a head this month. If you can make a decision right now — the decision you have been postponing — you will be in the clear, and the ill omen will pass you by. For a lot of you, this is related to your job. You want to make a switch because of office politics or something else. Don't delay your decision. Don't get in their way when dealing with a Rat zodiac.

Tiger

(1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Some of you, Tiger, need to be very careful of who you employ to help you relocate to a different country or manage your travel itinerary. This is either a scam or a dangerous situation. Trust your gut, and don't make hasty decisions. Sometimes we trick ourselves into falling into a trap because we want to believe something is real. This can even be in a romantic situation where you are weaving daydreams of marriage and kids with the wrong person. If you are dealing with a Pig or Snake, read their horoscopes as well.

Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, if you have been waiting for your soulmate to show up, there's a high possibility someone will come in June. You have a soul connection to this person from a past life, but they will not immediately be obvious to you. Some of you will meet them at your workplace. However, this is a new person. Others of you will decide to follow your dreams or axe a relationship that was keeping you small. Once you do, the path will open up beautifully for you. If the symbolism of the swan means anything to you, this is an added confirmation.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Dragon, the collective message in the intro of this article will ring true for some of you — especially the bit about bad parents. The movie "Tangled" is coming through for you also — specifically, the old lady villain who trapped Rapunzel in the tower. You may not have enough legroom right now to take control of your life completely, but you can plan and take action over the coming weeks and months to change that. Be careful of who you also give your heart to, especially if you fell for someone's beauty/handsomeness and ignored the rotten heart inside.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Snake, it does not matter who is with you or against you. It also doesn't matter if they ostracize you or tell you you are full of yourself and need to "calm down." Don't let their selfish motives convince you to destroy your self-esteem and self-respect. Be your own best friend. Taylor Swift's "Calm Down" is coming through for you. Maybe this holds some special significance for some of you. If you are fixated on a Pig zodiac sign or stuck in a third-party situation in love, be more careful of your actions. Don't let your infatuation stray you from your destiny.

Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, you are in for a treat! June will be your most extraordinary month, especially in finances and family welfare. You are on an upswing, bringing great fortune and love your way. Just be careful of gold diggers posing as friends or love interests now, and you'll be fine. If you are an entrepreneur, now's not the right time to make your company public. You need to do more research.

Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Goat, be careful of your workplace relationships this month. Politics will be at its peak right now in some circles that influence your role. Weirdly, if someone is trying to advance in the workplace by having a secret romance with the boss, they will win this time round. They will lose in the long run, both emotionally and socially. Your family life will be great, especially if you have a big family or children. Some of you may even go to Disney World. If you are dealing with a Horse, read their horoscope as well.

Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

June is going to be a good month for you, Monkey. You are making good progress in your career and will continue to do so in June. Your relationships with your lover, sibling or family are also doing well right now. That's definitely something to celebrate together. Some of you may spontaneously vacation with your significant other this month. It could be a late-night decision that ends with high-fives and the giddy feeling that you did what you always wanted to do as children. If you are dealing with a Horse, Pig or Snake, read their horoscopes as well.

Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Rooster, you will reap the rewards of your hard work in June. Some of you may even plan to relocate abroad to improve your career opportunities or find love. Those of you who left a bad relationship in the past and were dealing with stressful situations because of that will emerge victorious in June or July. You may even move towards a brand new relationship with a much better person. If you are dealing with a Snake, read their horoscope as well.

Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Some of you need to eat more fruits — especially cantaloupe. Additionally, June will be a good month for you, Dog. Your finances are doing well, and so are your relationships. Thankfully nothing extra special will happen this month, either good or bad. Enjoy this time with your family.

Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

June will be a stressful month for you, Pig. Those of you who have a lot of responsibilities at work will be burdened with even more responsibilities. Now's the time to lift yourself by the bootstraps and finish the work. Especially if you are trying to get a promotion or win a contract, things will be quiet on the relationship front for you. Maybe it will be better next month.

