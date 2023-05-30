We are here with a tarot horoscope for June 2023 and a prediction for each sign of the zodiac. We are ready fo good news ... and hopefully, there will be plenty of it. If having a good attitude stands for anything, then wouldn't it be a better choice to at least start this month out with the idea that we will somehow make the month of June the best one we've ever seen? And why not? Why not decide here and now that whatever June brings us, it will be ... great. We can do this. The power of the mind rules these territories, and with the help of the Tarot, we can understand what's ahead of us and prepare to make the best of it.

2023 has been a weird and wonderful year, and it continues to amaze, so while we're here in the sixth month, the middle month, the month that brings us Gemini season and the beginnings of Cancer season, why not make the decision to see the glass as half full? We are at the halfway mark and can tip that scale any way we want ... if we believe we can.

While some may think that is 'woo-woo' thinking, we must admit that there's more hope and optimism in 'woo-woo' than firmly deciding that all is bleak. Would you not agree? Realism has its place for sure, but it is up to us, during June 2023, to decide if this glass is self-empty or half full.

The layout shows many reversed cards, implying that lessons are coming our way. We can learn all we need to know if we pay close attention to what's happening in our lives. Pay attention to signs. There is a wonder in everything, and June promises to be good, so keep 'them eyes' open!

What the tarot predicts for your zodiac sign during the month of June 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

It's time to put aside those old grudges as you are finally starting to recognize that, in terms of lessons, you've learned them, and any more attention paid to the past is just a waste of time and effort now. Take what you've learned and apply it. June is here for you to turn a new leaf in your life. You can take it or leave it. The advice here is to grab all you can and live your life to the fullest.

Keywords for June: resilience, planning, responsibility.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

You may be thinking right now that you can affect your life by using the power of your mind, meaning if you put your mind to something, you can get it done. What's known here is that it will take more than just mind power to do what you want and that during June of '23, you'll have to get up and get out there. You've got beautiful visions, but it's time to move your body. Be the change you want to see, Taurus. Be it.

Keywords for June: action, manifestation, reality.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

So much of what you are made of is old memories, and you might notice that you can no longer exist as someone who only identifies with the past during June. There is so much to look forward to ... you can tip that scale to the future. You no longer have to lock into the past as it has created a longing that cannot be sated. Trust in the present, and create your life anew.

Keywords for June: trust, chance, risk.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

June gives you a fresh new start, and you may find that you are approaching the new things in your life as if you were a child in all the right ways. There's an innocence that comes with your actions during this month, which covers love and lifestyle, as well. This could mean a new romance is on the horizon or a new attitude toward your health and body image. You are being handed an opportunity, and you should take it.

Keywords for June: renewal, excitement, naïveté.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Differences of opinion set you on a course for adventure during June '23, as you will see that your unique perspective on things is your preferred way of living. You are just fine doing things your way, and you may be inspirational to those around you looking for a positive path to follow. You stick to your point of view, and you can make things work for you and your family.

Keywords for June: independence, originality, opinion.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

June brings you good news in terms of finances, and while you may not be able to trust what you see before you, you will, as your good fortune will become undeniable. You are used to being slighted, so it may be hard for you to accept the goodness coming your way, but get out of the way because it is truly about to bestow you with gifts and treasures. Open to abundance, as it is definitely coming to you, Virgo.

Keywords for June: gratitude, charity, acceptance.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

June is one big party, but it does not include excess or recklessness. Instead, you'll find during this month that opportunities are more available to you now than ever before. You do have a chance to right the wrongs, and while you may hem and haw before making any firm decisions, you'll notice that just about all of your choices are the kind that leads to better days.

Keywords for June: open-mindedness, fun, decisiveness.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

You'll find that June gives you ample resources to do almost anything you want, and financially, you may want to get into something big, like purchasing property or investing in a sure thing. You will question many things, as it's not easy to trust all of this great good fortune, but you will always make the right decision during this time.

Keywords for June: discretion, keen, focused.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

You need to know that time is of the essence here and that while June seems to be almost overwhelmingly fortunate for you, there will be a time when you have to pick and choose ... or lose your shoes, as they say. In other words, June brings you fantastic good luck, but it will also require you to act to take advantage of any of it.

Keywords for June: response, awareness, impulse.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

June has you sinking back into your mind at this time, and that's not altogether a bad thing. You need this time to figure out what your next move will be. You know something is going on in your romantic relationship that needs to be addressed, and while you might put it off, you won't be able to for much longer. June pushes you out of your headspace and into the reality of your love life.

Keywords for June: meditation, momentum, study.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

There's been a decision that you have been putting off for a long time, and now that it's June, you realize that your time is up. You have to get on the ball because nothing is stopping this locomotive called life, and you need to take responsibility because you realize nobody else can do it but you. It may be hard, but major change is coming, and all of it is good. You have only to see it in a positive light.

Keywords for June: seismic change, flow, agreement

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You'll be going what you love to do during June: working and maintaining the status quo. While that may not sound glamorous to you, it means that nothing wrong will happen and that you control your environment in your maintenance version. You will be working, making money and enjoying the process. It may not be glamorous, but it's all you, and you like it this way.

Keywords for June: steadiness, dedication, labor.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.