May 1 - 7, 2023 Weekly Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs

Your weekly love horoscope for May 1 - 7, 2023 is here for all zodiac signs. Let's see what the stars have in store for love, romance, dating and your single life, too! To transform a relationship does not always mean to end it.

Sometimes it simply means understanding how you have both grown so you can honor a new romantic agreement. It means seeing one another for who you are becoming rather than who you were, allowing the fresh breath of love to enter your relationship again.

It gives you the space to grow in yourself and the relationship together. This week, under Pluto retrograde in Aquarius and the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio, an energy of deep change is arriving.

It will always be for your highest good, but it will also require you to step up to become someone who can step into that new level of love and life. It will require you to speak your truth and surrender to the awesome divine forces helping propel you into a love that will truly last forever.

Most romantic days this week:

Monday, May 1st

Today marks a dramatic turning point as Pluto retrogrades in Aquarius for the first time in this lifetime. Pluto is always searching for ways to uncover and reveal, and during this transit, it will provide an opportunity to review your intentions for your romantic relationships and any unbalanced power dynamics that may be at play. Since Pluto governs all matters of rebirth and transformation, this is an intense period to improve your relationships by embracing the truth.

Tuesday, May 2nd

Today, Juno, the goddess of marriage, enters Gemini and helps you gain a better understanding of your choices when it comes to commitment and love. This will enable you to see more options and even tap into your soul contract to determine whether a particular relationship is meant to remain in your life.

At the same time, Pallas, the goddess of wisdom, intuition, and your internal fight for what matters most to you, enters Leo, providing an added boost of passionate fire energy. Love shouldn't be a constant battle every day to meet your needs, but that doesn't mean you won't need to confront your internal shadows or external forces to embrace it.

You may have hoped for a certain aspect of romantic fate to occur, but it's something you'll not only have to choose but also fight for to make it happen. This is merely a test from the universe to see if you're willing to do whatever it takes.

Today, Jupiter in Aries aligns with Neptune in Pisces, providing a divine backdrop and indicating that your efforts to create something challenging will eventually pay off in the form of success, harmony, happiness, and love.

Friday, May 5th

Life is full of surprises; none are as shocking as those in your romantic relationships. Sometimes what seems like the best only falls apart to make room for something greater, and what once seemed destined to end suddenly surprises you with the outcome you had been praying for. Yet, no matter how it all goes, the one guarantee is that it will be different than what you had thought would happen. This is amplified during the eclipses as they are powerful reminders that the universe always has a greater plan.

Today, the two-week window between eclipses closes as the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio is celebrated. Lunar eclipses represent internal changes and developments. This will bring a sudden realization of feelings, of seeing that where you are is not where you are meant to be, or feeling called to go all in on your relationship. Scorpio brings up what was once buried. It transforms through truth — a theme for this week — and will always require you to shed something to keep growing.

Saturday, May 6th

Today, Ceres, the ruler of fertility, growth, and possibility, turns direct in Virgo, signaling a time to let go of self-limiting doubts or sabotaging behaviors that hinder you from showing up as your best self or make you believe that you're not worthy of what you know you deserve. As this dwarf planet turns direct, you'll feel more creative. You may start a few new projects that propel you into a season of growth.

Sunday, May 7th

Venus enters Cancer. Venus in Cancer will help you define your loyalty and commitment to the relationship. Now you will see if it is truly part of your growth and part of your future. Venus in Gemini might have felt like a confusing time as there were too many options, not just in terms of partners, but in what really aligns with who you have become and who you feel called to continue growing into.

We get a chance to settle into your truth and what we want — but what also feels like home. Relationships become more emotional during this time, more affirmative, and there is less gray area. Cancer loves with all its heart, and it is time that you allow yourself to do the same.

Here are the weekly love horoscopes for each zodiac sign for the week of May 1 - May 7, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, May 2nd

You have a fighting spirit regarding love, but you've been talking yourself out of embracing it. You've let too many doubts get in the way of acting on what you want to do. There is no more time for excuses as Pallas enters Leo this week. If you want genuine happiness and love, you must fight for it, even if that means waging war against the parts of yourself that doubt your worthiness.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Friday, May 5th

Sometimes the best thing for you is the very last thing that you want. You tend to prefer comfort and stability instead of the excitement of the unknown, which is often associated with change. This week, it's time to look at everything through the lens of the unknown, leading to something better.

There is a huge opportunity with the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio that will transform your romantic relationship; regardless of how that looks, remember that you need to make space for great things to grow.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, May 6th

It has been a long time since you really felt like yourself or could even trust yourself. But all of that has begun to change, and this week, it becomes clear that you are ready to move forward.

Anything that should have needed to leave your life already has, and now you are in the space to start creating something new. As Ceres turns direct in Virgo this week, it is time to embrace what you have planted the seeds for and trust your desires to commit even more fully because growth and abundance are guaranteed.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, May 1st

Change is seldom easy when it comes to love, but it often becomes excruciatingly difficult as you rarely want to release something — even if it will lead to better things. But it is time to see the truth.

It is time to reflect on your intentions and that of your partners, to see if any unhealthy power dynamics are at play, and to allow things to transform. Trust that you have all the love and security you need inside of yourself, which means regardless of what happens this week, it will all lead to something greater.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, May 1st

The more you can transform into your authentic self, the more aligned relationship you can create. While it is normal for anyone at one point to choose relationships based on what others tell you are best, it is also part of the process to start choosing for yourself.

Release ideals regarding what you should do in your romantic life and who you should love. Instead, lean into what you want. This is the start of a brand-new phase of your romantic life as Pluto begins retrograde journey in Aquarius, and it will help you create the very thing you have been longing for.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, May 2nd

All changes will lead to better things, especially those rooted in your growth. When you take risks and follow your heart, you allow the universe to align itself with your energy so that you can co-create with it. While you will not be immune to the transformation arriving this week, it will be the reward for past work.

It is time to release any remaining defenses you may have up and instead embrace the success and happiness you have worked so hard to create. Sometimes the biggest transformation is simply allowing yourself to love big, without fear of what will happen next.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, May 2nd

Everything you have been moving through is to bring greater balance and healthiness into your relationships. With all the growth opportunities presented recently, it may have felt challenging to understand which ones you still feel called to pursue and which no longer align with who you are.

This week, you can open yourself back up to love and create that new beginning you so desire. You realize that you don't necessarily need to have a new relationship to achieve that. The best love affairs continually celebrate each new version of themselves and their relationship.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Monday, May 1st

You've changed and now you crave something different now, something new and exciting. With all your growth since the eclipses began in your sign of Scorpio last year, life must catch up with who you have become.

Take this time to embrace the changes you seek and allow yourself to transform anything and everything in your romantic life that no longer aligns. Your greatest power is in your ability to continually remake yourself as you shed what is no longer necessary.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, May 2nd

You often cannot know what you genuinely want until you understand what you don't. However, in learning what does not align with you, you often end up doubting your ability to have anything different. You take your lessons as a burden you must carry instead of being the cost to spread your wings and fly now.

As Juno arrives in Gemini this week, your ability to know what you want and commit to it increases greatly. You feel greater confidence when it comes to commitment in love, and genuinely believing that you are worthy of it makes all the difference, especially when it is a connection that one comes around once in a lifetime.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Sunday, May 7th

You are more than you think you are. Your ability to connect to your partner, to shed your walls and open up emotionally is something that you guard closely. Still, it helps to create the most stable and loving relationships.

As Venus, the planet of love, arrives in Cancer this week, you will feel all the joys of love. This allows you to build upon your previous work and open more fully to your partner as you both hold secure emotional space for the other. Cancer helps you feel everything and see things more positively, creating a deeper emotional intimacy within your relationship and reminding you that you can be your desired partner.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, May 2nd

At a point, you must understand that your past lessons are over. You are in an entirely new chapter as you take on the greater commitment and the newness you have been working towards. But, right now, as much as your lessons are based on love and not wounding, you need to fight those afraid parts of yourself.

Your fear will always be there, as no amount of healing will make it disappear. But by aligning with your truth, knowing what you deserve and consciously walking towards what you fear the most, you are fighting for what you deserve. Don't let old demons steal new joys.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, May 2nd

Things always turn around when you least expect them. It happens in the blink of an eye and helps propel you further into the life and love you have always dreamed of. A big part of this currently is Saturn in your zodiac sign, allowing you to take a more serious stance on those romantic ideals.

This week, Juno entering into Gemini brings in the commitment you have been building the groundwork for. Juno is the goddess of love and marriage, and Gemini brings about a greater commitment from your partner and a more stable and healthy love. The only thing you must be mindful of is not to doubt when good things happen; you have always known that you deserve them.

