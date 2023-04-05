A beautiful new day is here, zodiac signs! So what do we need to manifest today, on April 6, 2023? Turns out, we have a Full Moon in Libra. If you are in a relationship, the energy today is perfect for playing a little 'hide and seek' with your partner to let the desires boil to the brim. And then... we'll let you figure out the rest.

Of course, if you want to manifest money, luck, a new career, or some cool friends, that's what you should do. To help you, here's a simple manifestation mantra for each zodiac sign for today. And if you know your Sun, Moon and Rising sign, read those manifestations, too.

Here's what each zodiac sign needs to manifest today April 6, 2023:

Aries

"I get what I need at the moment I need it. I lack nothing."

It's going to be a day of considerations for you. So make your plans wisely lest you have to do everything twice!

Taurus

"I am a person who knows what to say and when. I exercise discretion."

Poisonous whispers can ruin a perfectly good relationship. Be careful with who you share your secrets.

Gemini

"I like it when people help me. It makes me feel good knowing I am loved by others when they support me in tough times."

Doing the same thing over and over again will not bring different results. There's no shame in asking for professional help. The right people will never turn you away.

Cancer

"I am resourceful. I know where to go for what I need — and when."

You are more than capable of handling hardships. Don't sabotage yourself by saying everything is fine when it's not. You are not giving yourself the chance to surprise yourself.

Leo

"I love myself. My strengths and my weaknesses make me an incredible human being."

Don't wait for supportive people to come into your life and give you the courage to chase your dreams. Love yourself enough to be your own greatest champion!

Virgo

"I leave things in the past because I am too busy building a better future."

You have a choice to make. Go back to something from the past or walk into the future and do something new. But why did you leave that thing in the past? Remind yourself.

Libra

"When it's my turn to lead others, I show unconditional love and respect."

Leaders who inspire the greatest loyalty and love treat their team with care and consideration. After all, would you have someone's back if they only cared about themselves?

Scorpio

"The universe wants me to enjoy the highest human experience possible. I am here to embrace each opportunity as it manifests in my life."

Anything you try to manifest today will come true! The universe is in your favor. Take advantage of this!

Sagittarius

"I think about my choices and make wise decisions. Once I have decided, I don't look back."

Don't second-guess yourself. You have everything you need to succeed. Read Scorpio's message as well.

Capricorn

"I take calculated risks. I do not act recklessly with my life or the things I've been entrusted with."

Taking risks in moderation will gain you gold. But don't be too risky! You'll cross the fine line and end up in dangerous territory.

Aquarius

"I know when to rest and rejuvenate my mind, body and spirit."

Sometimes it's OK not to do anything productive and just take it easy. Everybody needs downtime.

Pisces

"I am a conduit of abundance, blessings, and love. My life is a blessing."

The love and life you are trying to manifest is absolutely going to come true! Trust yourself and your talents. And trust that you can learn more if you need to. You'll be fine.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is the Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She is a member of the ISAR and a graduate of the Midwest School of Astrology.