April 6, 2023 Love Horoscopes Are 'Luckiest' For 3 Zodiac Signs

It's April 6, 2023, and three zodiac signs are luckiest in love. On Thursday, it's time for Aries, Leo and Sagittarius to let them in on something you've been thinking about...something that you may have hesitated to discuss but are now finally ready to communicate. During the transit of Mercury conjunct Node, which falls on this day, you'll notice that you feel a bit braver than usual, and this kind of courage can only lead to positive results.

Because the transit Mercury conjunct Node is also associated with expansion, it's a good time to start thinking about expanding your family or deciding to look at new locations to live in. We're all about broadening our horizons during this aspect, and it's shown that if we put in the effort, we will be on our way to success in love and in life.

For certain signs of the Zodiac, we can feel good and confident that our words will be received with an open heart; we need not fear poor reactions on April 6, 2023. We can trust in the fact that our love lives are not only good but that they are promising and that we have somewhere to go with them. Today brings in the idea that there is a tomorrow to look forward to, and because of Mercury conjunct Node, we can see tomorrow as loving and romantic!

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on April 6, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

As an Aries, you are known for your bold and adventurous nature. During Mercury conjunct Node, you may feel more motivated to take risks, pursue your goals, and explore new territories. This is literal in the sense that on this day, April 6, 2023, you might find that real estate is of interest to you and that this could potentially be something that you and your partner might want to look into. This doesn't imply that you should be a real estate agent, but it doesn't say you shouldn't. What's really being hinted at here is the idea of changing your location and starting anew with your partner in a new home. Mercury transits tend to imply travel and relocation, so this could be a good day for you and your loved one to think about your next city, state or country to live in.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today is a great day for creativity, self-expression, and leadership — all strengths perfectly suited for you, Leo. When Mercury conjunct Node is in the sky, you'll definitely be feeling more confident and empowered to share your ideas with the person you are in a relationship with. Because you and your partner will easily take on new ideas and topics worthy of today's interest, you'll notice that both of you see to express yourselves more authentically. Today isn't about flattery and charm as much as it IS about getting things done...in a romantic and hopeful way. You feel good about the person you are with, and you want to know that you can walk into the sunset with them; it's a great day to start making those sunset plans. Believe in the power of your love, Leo, as April 6, 2023, brings it to life in spectacularly beautiful ways.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You sure do love to learn, explore, and go on travel adventures. And with someone to love by your side, you feel even more positive about life than ever before. On April 6, during Mercury conjunct Node, you and your partner may feel pretty stoked to seek new knowledge while expanding your horizons. If there's an experience that you've always wanted to have and to share with your partner, today is the day to at least talk about it. Because Mercury conjunct Node is associated with expansion, it hits Sagittarius with the positivity stick; you'll want to get out there and experience all life offers. You and your mate are not here to succumb to the ways of negativity today; that's just not in your stars. What is in your stars, Sagittarius is unbridled optimism and the knowledge that you are very lucky in love and romance.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.