How The Full 'Pink' Moon Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Relationships In A Big Way, April 5 - 6, 2023

Starting April 5th - April 6th, 2023, the Full 'Pink' Libra Moon will affect each zodiac sign's relationships in a big way. Libra is a sign of partnership and reciprocity. Under this energy, relationships out of balance will improve or come to an end.

Adding to the intensity of the Libra Full 'Pink' Moon is the union between Neptune in Pisces and Venus in Taurus. In the best of possibilities, Neptune and Venus can make you more romantic, sensual, and secure within your relationship; however, for others, it will highlight your individual passions or interests and if your partner is disconnected or threatened by them. Let's learn how this Full Moon in Libra will affect your zodiac sign.

How the Full 'Pink' Moon in Libra affects each zodiac sign's relationships, April 5 - 6, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You already know everything you need to change within your relationship to create more balance; you must start trusting yourself. Love does not always work out how you think it will, but you owe it to yourself to heal to that next level so that you can start genuinely enjoying your relationship and your life. It is time to deal with what has been hurting for far too long as you are currently being fully supported to embrace the truth and take matters into your own hands.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are focusing more on matters of self-love, which will help you create that inner sense of security. As much as two can be better than one, you should also be strong in your own spirit. This creates the environment of creating a space for love. This week, some unexpected information may help you develop a healthier relationship with yourself and your partner.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Life should be enjoyed, and your romantic relationship should be an important part of that. Beginning this week, you may focus more on your career and friends than necessarily staying in for quality time with your partner. Try to involve your partner in what you are craving right now; however, if you would rather have your own space, then it is time to start asking yourself why and if your relationship is contributing to a joyful life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You should never feel held back by your relationship. You should never have to give up your dreams to be the person your partner needs. Give yourself permission to own your dreams and desires and not conform to keep things as they are. Home and family are always hugely important to you, but you must make sure first to take care of the home within yourself. You owe it to yourself to make your life everything you have ever dreamed of.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Loving out loud in big declarations and moves is fun, but make sure you genuinely have the conversations necessary to care for your romantic relationship. During this Full Moon, conversations become essential for maintaining and growing your connection, especially as your focus will be elsewhere. There is a chance here for you to take your relationship to a new place, but to do that, you must be sure to talk to your partner about coming along for the ride.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Romance can often be more meaningful when balanced with what you truly need. Acts of service this week are heightened as you focus more on your relationship in terms of how your partner shows up for you. Do not expect your partner to be a mind reader regarding your needs. Instead, lean into advocating for yourself as you are poised to transform your relationship to a new level of emotional intimacy.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Healing is hard as it comes in waves. When you thought you reached the pinnacle of growth, the universe throws you a test. But sometimes, that test is about realizing how far it is that you have come. Let yourself feel everything you are starting this week so you do not keep something inside later. There is so much romance and possibilities around you right now; you owe it to yourself to fully enjoy it.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This week, you are poised for big developments within your romantic life. Love is on the menu, but so is commitment. There may be a realization or news that seems to change everything overnight, letting you feel like you are creating the best of both worlds: passion and stability. This has always been your work in relationships, but beginning this week, the universe is on your side, helping you to remain grounded as you create the relationship of your dreams.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Regarding love, you must always do what feels best. Even though you have family and friends you care about, only your opinion matters. Only your feelings and desires for what you want and need from love should be directed at this point. It does look like there are changes in store, particularly around a committed relationship; however, change also means a space of healing and growth has opened. Focus on what has changed within you to create this new opportunity, and keep taking one step at a time forward.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You must clarify what adds joy to your life. If your relationship is your top priority, then the time and effort invested in that part of your life should reflect that. While it may be easier to determine when you are achieving success in your career, do not underestimate the power of emotional vulnerability or holding space for your partner. The more you embrace your emotional side beginning this week, the better everything will become.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Sometimes, you learn the most when you leave where you are comfortable. Whether travel is on the docket for this week or not, a new opportunity or adventure is arriving just in time. This experience will help you reset your values, have important relationship conversations, and even likely transform your vision or needs surrounding your home. It may feel like a lot is happening simultaneously, but remember it is all good and what you have been working for.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Things always change when you do, which means this may be the week that some clarity comes in, allowing for that to happen. You are always in the mood for romance, but now you are becoming more serious about what you need, including what commitment means to you. This week, vulnerable conversations about commitment will create a space of deepening intimacy and conversation, which should provide the very changes you have been seeking.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.