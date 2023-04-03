What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Manifest Today, April 4, 2023

Take advantage of today's energy to manifest something good for yourself on April 4, 2023.

Let's see what each zodiac sign needs to manifest today, whether new love, a career opportunity — or a returned text from an ex.

Of course, don't just read for your zodiac Sun sign! Combine the powers of your Moon sign and Rising sign to give yourself a triple-threat manifestation boost.

Now, here's what each zodiac sign needs to manifest today on April 4, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

I am strong and powerful. I have everything I need within myself.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

True love takes time. I won't lose my peace or sleep over an ex or friend who is a frenemy. I deserve better. Know it, and I'll be at peace.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Overenthusiasm has destroyed many a plan. But not me! I will find the right balance.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Sometimes, all it takes is a heartfelt phone call and an apology to restart a lost friendship or a connection. Time often heals many wounds. You'll be surprised.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

I am patient. It's not the right time yet, and I can wait.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Someone from my past will contact me soon or during Mercury retrograde.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

I have standards I won't bend. They believe you will be forced to your knees because “you are prideful.” They are wrong; it's not pride. They don't know how to respect my boundaries, but I do.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Sometimes family can put a lot on my plate. I don't mind the chores so much. Love is priceless.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Beware of obnoxious and overbearing people trying to invade my space! I report them to the authorities if they don't back off.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Sometimes, a loss or a failure can be a blessing in disguise. True clarity is precious.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Knowing if I have fake friends is better than trusting them with my life, money, or other precious things. I see people for who they are.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

I sense the good in myself and others, and the love in my heart creates a light for the world to see.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.