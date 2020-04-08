5 Zodiac Signs Who Are Toxic Friends, According To Astrology

Are you in a toxic friendship?

We love talking about how great our best friends are, and how they’re the sister we never had. But not many talk about how hard it is to maintain friendships with difficult people. Having toxic friends is hardly ever enjoyable.

Not all friends are created equal. Some people you encounter in life will be the most amazing friends you ever have; others will leave you with a bad taste in your mouth, making it hard for you to believe there is something better out there.

Similarly to how we can have toxic relationships, the same can be said for friendships. And there are a few zodiac signs in astrology who truly are the most toxic friends to have in your life.

Many factors can make a friendship toxic. Some of us just have more toxic traits than others, and this could be due to anything from our upbringing to our past traumas. Unfortunately, you can’t always find the answer to why someone acts this way.

If your friend is judgmental, possessive, argumentative, or jealous, those are all toxic traits. Toxic traits don't foster happy and healthy friendships — they do the exact opposite.

Overall, toxic people only take. They can get away with not adding value to a friendship or relationship. And even though ending a friendship isn’t easy, it's necessary to remove toxicity from your life.

Which zodiac signs make the most toxic friends?

1. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius comes off as cold, which makes them seem very unemotional. Their impersonal nature doesn't allow them to get vulnerable with their friends. They never open up!

Aquarius’ lack of transparency can make their friend feel as though they can't be trusted. Being friends with someone who doesn’t trust you is very toxic because you’ll always feel like you need to prove your trustworthiness.

This zodiac sign is also not willing to compromise. They want things to be done their way. Imagine having a friend that never wants to take your wants into consideration...

2. Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries aren’t the best people to be friends with because of their quick tempers. They can become upset over the smallest things in a matter of seconds. Having a friend you have to walk on eggshells around makes you hesitant to fully express yourself. Aries makes their friends fearful of upsetting them if they have an unpleasant thought or opinion to share.

Aries want things to be done as soon as possible, without concern for the schedule of others. Their impatience can come off as really selfish. They expect their friends to drop everything to hang out with them, and it makes their friends think they're self-centered and don’t value time.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis are known to be two-faced, and no one wants a friend like that. This makes it hard for their friends to trust them. Geminis can come off as fake and untrustworthy because of how adaptable they are. Any relationship that lacks trust is toxic because trust is what allows a relationship to flourish.

Geminis are social butterflies and love interacting with others, but they tend to be very codependent, which is a toxic trait. Their need for social interaction makes them clingy friends. They want you to spend all your time with them, but their friends' may find their personal growth is stifled.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers are very emotional, but being emotional isn't what makes them a toxic friend. It’s the way Cancers manipulate others with their emotions. They are always sorry for themselves. Being friends with someone who always feels inadequate makes you take on the role of a therapist.

You're supposed to be there to support friends through hardships, but you can’t be their therapist. It isn't good to be friends with Cancer, who manipulates you into feeling bad for them.

Another toxic trait is Cancer's worrisome nature. They fear you’ll leave them or that they aren’t good enough to be your friends. Cancers are never confident in the stability of their friendship. They constantly want affirmation and validation, and being friends with them could get annoying because you’ll always feel pressured to validate them.

5. Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpios are very jealous, and having a friend that's resentful of your success and accomplishments is toxic. Your friend should be one of your number one supporters! Scorpio's jealousy doesn’t allow them to be genuinely happy for you, so when you tell them good news, it’ll show.

Scorpios are moody. One minute they're fine, and the next they’re having a fit of rage. Their hot tempers make it difficult to foster friendships because you never know how they're going to act. The lack of emotional stability within the friendship makes it hard to predict how they’ll act.

Tamara Sanon is a writer with a passion for covering topics about health and wellness, lifestyle, astrology, and relationships.​