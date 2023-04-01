The weekly horoscope for all zodiac signs is here for April 3 - 9, 2023, including peak dates. This week gives us a lot to play with as we'll see a Leo Moon right at the top of the week, which should set the week up rather nicely regarding our take on certain things. The Leo Moon power adds to our confidence and courage; we may take on responsibilities this week that we didn't think we could accomplish, yet we are also supported by Moon trine Jupiter, which never lets us down.

We must consider the negative effects of the transit Moon opposite Saturn, as we may find ourselves emotionally slugging it out with a family member. Mercury in Taurus gives us the nerve to speak up on something we may have kept hidden in the closet, and with the full Moon in Aries on our side, we may even get to feel the positive result that comes with saying what's on our minds. We will fight for ourselves this week in all the right ways, and during the transit of Moon opposition Neptune, we will not only feel justified in our 'battle,' we may even be newly inspired by it.

In other words, we may be our main inspiration this week, signs. We do a good thing and end up reaping the rewards for our efforts. Keeping in mind that we do have two node transits, which always means BIG change, we'll be discovering how to use what we have now to make what we have tomorrow a great and interesting thing. Communication rules this week, so stay honest and fight the good fight, Zodiac signs!

The April 3 - 9, 2023, weekly horoscope for all zodiac signs:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your keywords for the week of April 3- 9 are resilience, perseverance, and strength. Sounds like you've got a lot on your plate, Aries, and to accomplish everything on your to-do list, you'll need to stay strong and focused. One quick way to get things done on time will be by communicating your needs to someone who can assist you with your workload. Don't be shy to ask for help. Stick with the plan, and all will work out just fine.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You'll rely heavily upon emotional sensitivity, creativity, and intuition this week, Taurus. Someone in your life seems to need you a little more than usual, and you enjoy being 'needed.' It gives you a sense of purpose; you want to produce even more when you feel loved. You may have moments where you feel overwhelmed, so take a moment to breathe and live in the present moment.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If one thing annoys you, it's the idea of having to conform to somebody else's rules, especially when you don't agree with those rules. This week has you fighting the system — again, and even though you rarely win at this 'fight' it certainly doesn't stop you from trying. What's good is that you can find your own path during this time, so no matter what's going on 'out there,' you'll have your own private place to find peace.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Nobody likes being told to 'calm down' or 'have patience,' but this is the best advice for you this week, Cancer. We are looking at something financial here, as in an investment or project you are losing patience with. You want things to go faster, but they seem to be dragging like nobody's business, and this lack of patience may come off as rude or inconsiderate to others, as if you needed to worry about other people, too. Hang tough, Cancer; you'll get through it.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are looking at a week filled with balance, adaptability, and multitasking. You may end up feeling as though you are performing a juggling act, and you may also find that your priorities are all messed up. You don't know what to do first, and if you let this get to you, you may end up shrugging and walking away from it all, which is so NOT a good idea, Leo. Take it all in stride; know it won't be an 'easy' week, but if you stick, you'll get what you want.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Restlessness rules your week, which shouldn't be a surprise as this is how it is for you all the time. You may find that during April 3 - 9, you'll be tugged by lunar energies that really don't let you sit still. You aren't someone who can 'meditate the pain away,' and while you desperately need to heal your brain, you may end up numbing yourself with TV or video games. You want the rest, but you cannot find it alone.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There's only one way to success for you this week, Libra, through practicality. You want comfort and are willing to do what it takes to make your life easier. Don't expect anything from anyone, and stick to 'if you want something done, then do it yourself.' That's a very good way to go about life, and you'd be well advised to take caution. Be deliberate in your actions, and you will find success.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This may be the week you either take off work or work out a self-care plan. You need to heal, which might be related to love and relationships. You and your partner have been going at each other for a while now, and it's not looking too good. This hurts you, but you feel inspired by the newness of April and want to change things for the better. Taking care of yourself will jumpstart the progress here, as when you love yourself, you are more capable of loving another.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may notice that while you are a very hard worker, the work has started to pile on, so you really and truly need to learn how to pace yourself. Being a competitive Sagittarius, you may end up wondering who exactly you are competing with because the revelation may be that it's you. You don't need to break any more records. Take it easy so that you don't burn out. You'll still do great work, even if you try to lighten your load.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are really in touch with that Neptune energy this week, Capricorn, as you may find that, for some reason, April 3 - 9, 2023 has you in fantasyland...if only to escape a reality that you find to be oppressive. It's OK; you're certainly not alone in this thinking. You may also have a very pressing decision that needs your input, and you want to avoid making a commitment; you want to shake off responsibility this week, which is why you feel so inclined to daydream.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This week has you wondering when the shoe will drop, so to speak. Something has been on your mind, and if you don't find out how it will end up, you feel like you'll go out of your mind. The Leo Moon might have you feeling strong, but Neptune brings in the doubt, and all of it may end up with you feeling disconnected from your own emotions. You anticipate trauma simply because you still have old wounds to tend to.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Of all the signs here this week, you are the one who finds yourself deeply embroiled in romance and love. This could be the week you fall madly, hopelessly, recklessly in love with someone. This is the infatuation period, and while it may turn into something more substantial, this is the week for Pisces that has your head in the clouds, thinking only of that one person. You are enchanted and seduced; at this point, you are purely creative and excited.

