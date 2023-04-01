The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes April 2023

Swift decision-making and proper choices help to make April work for three signs of the Zodiac, and it's most definitely a case of 'one thing leads to another' for Taurus, Gemini and Scorpio this month. Because of a few amazing transits, namely Mercury in Taurus, Mercury square Lilith, and Mercury sextile Mars, we are looking at how the right decision can become a life-changer. With so much cosmic communication help, we will be right on track if we are one of the zodiac signs mentioned here.

That's not to say we all can't benefit; we can, but the heavy presence of Mercury and Venus, this month, will be noticeable and important for those of us who already have plans set in motion. This is the month where we see results; we can applaud ourselves later for our efforts, but April is for making things happen and making sure they go 'according to plan.'

While in the sun season of Aries, we will definitely notice — all of us — that there's a sense of urgency in almost everything we do, whether it's career-related or romantic in nature. There's a sense of "I will not fail!" We are determined to heal our old wounds and 'get over it.'

As we head into Taurus sun season, it will feel as though we are finally 'wrapping things up' so to speak, as we can realistically look forward to the peace that comes after a great success. Not yet...we still have to live through it, but it's coming. The feeling of being able to exhale is coming, and we can count on that around the 20th of April and beyond.

3 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes April 2023

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

We're looking at a new mindset and a personal sense of 'get up and go' where you are concerned, Taurus. You got a taste of paradise last month, and it has inspired you. Whether this is love related or about momentum in general, you do not feel as though you can stay put any longer. You will make do with what you have and you will get through and complete whatever situation you're presently in, and you will be responsible with your behavior, but the truth is, you are on the move. You have plans that are no longer pipe dreams; you see yourself very clearly — the clock is ticking, and you want to be there for all of it. While you aren't frustrated by the timing of things, you are inspired to make things go along a little faster. Mercury energy moves your body and soul to the next, more positive place in your life.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've had to take responsibility for way too many things in the last month, and you finally feel as though you're getting a breather now. That's not to say that April is a time for relaxing, not for you at least, but your focus is much more on the things you want to do, and now you have the means by which to do them. You could hold on to resentments forever if you choose, but you've really started to figure out that life is short and that you have to grab your own happiness.

April is for the pursuit of happiness, and you feel free enough to go after what makes you feel good. You may have always had a self-indulgent streak, but you never really let yourself be 'happy.' Satisfied with materialist things, yes, but never really joyful. April's many Mercury transits set you up in such a way that you will see happiness as your destiny.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Lilith energy works so well with the Scorpio nature that you may find that old wounds and heartaches seem to suddenly evaporate. What used to feel like a drag or an endless burden on your soul now seems...gone. April brings you that 'click' moment, the one where you suddenly notice that you aren't wrapped up in pain, regret or...heartache. It's as if something just *stopped* and you no longer have it in you to carry around some false non-feeling. You will grant yourself your own freedom during April of 2023, Scorpio, and it will feel both relieving and inspiring. You may even get that feeling of being 'your old self again.' Welcome back to you, and expect this sensation to grow throughout the month. You will carry with you grace and an air of newly acquired super-confidence; you'll want to rule the world...with a smile on your face.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.