3 Zodiac Signs Have 'Rewarding' Weekly Horoscopes, March 26 - April 1, 2023

Well, it looks like someone will luck out this week, and from March 26 through April 1, 2023, for three zodiac signs, the feeling of relief will be obvious and palpable. Whatever held us back or got us down during March will definitely let us up, and we will feel it in our bones...and in our bank accounts. Yes, that's right; maybe it's because it's 'tax' season, or maybe we're finally in the flow of making money now, but this last week of March will rain promise down on us...and phew! We certainly feel like we deserve it.

With Pluto in Aquarius, we may feel the tag end of a lot of frustration that has built up throughout the month, and something will happen that will alleviate all that pressure. We've got Mercury conjunct Jupiter this week, which will add to the feeling of the dam breaking...but the released flow will let us breathe again. This week is so full of release that we may find our heads are spinning; it's a good thing, zodiac signs, and it's best if we are open to it.

That First Quarter Moon in Cancer may throw us for a loop, but it's nothing we can't get past as we now have our eyes on the goal, and with Mars trine Saturn at the helm, so to speak, we can feel good about being 'strong enough to handle it all.' There may be a lot of patting one's self on the back this week, and good for us! It's good to acknowledge one's good work, and this week is dedicated to doing good work the right way and getting paid for it. Ah yes. Money is definitely NOT the root of all evil, but having it certainly doesn't hurt, am I right?

Three zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes March 26 - April 1, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This last week of March always feels good to you, Aries, as we're only now chugging along at top speed during your Sun season. You feel strong and powerful, and influential, as if your word can change the world. And you'd be right. This is the week you will get to change something in your life that could potentially change many other lives...for the better. Don't be surprised if that inner resolve leads you to a spiritual conclusion, and what's meant by that is that part of your superpower this week has to do with your involvement with spirit. You are either someone who believes in a greater power, or you are someone who desires the benefit of that belief, and so you go for it. This is a personal choice, and it works for you. Do as you will, Aries, as this week is made for you and your positive will.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

During this week, you may vacillate between feeling hesitant and wanting to go-go-go. You will opt for activity, as you recognize that your passivity is not gelling with your desire for success. You have an ambitious streak that you sometimes dumb down; this can no longer work for you, as it never has. You don't like thinking of yourself as lazy, or rather, neglectful of making moves at the right time, but Mars trine Saturn is about to kick your rear across the room. Where you land will be up to you, but Gemini, grab the moment and seize the day. This week hands you a fantastic chance to better your circumstance; don't let it pass you by. Carpe diem, or rather, 'carpe una sabbatorum!' (Seize the week!)

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This week brings you the perfect example of balance; you can fully pay attention to the things that make you happiest, namely work, work and more work...and the occasional glance over at the person you call 'partner.' Well, it's not that cold, but the truth is, during this week, you will make certain decisions as to where you want to place your attention, and your love life is not at the top of that list. But you are YOU, Capricorn, not someone else who lives according to expectations. What makes this week great for you is that you've started to trust your sense of timing; you will do what you want to do and focus on what you want to focus on simply because this is your life, and you make the rules. Every single transit that occurs this week backs you up. You are literally the GOAT.

