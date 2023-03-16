'Powerful' Weekly Horoscopes For The Start Of Aries Season, March 20 - 26, 2023

Welcome to the first week of a Sun in Aries season. Your weekly horoscope for March 20 - 26, 2023, is power packed at the start of the week. Here are your predictions for each zodiac sign in astrology. What a powerful week we have in store for us. We are on the recipe of a new Sun Season, Aries, which coincides with the Vernal Equinox in the Spring. We can't help but feel optimistic as the weather and light change affect our moods. We are surrounded by many transits that, depending on who we are, may have the ability to change our lives.

Mars energy runs rampant this week, which could go many ways. We can use this forceful energy for good or bad, and there's a good chance that almost everybody here will utilize this rush of power to change our world for the better.

Mercury in Aries starts us up by putting us in the right headspace for serious talks; there are things that many of us have to get off our chests if we are to move into the new season with power and intelligence.

Communication will open the door to new experiences, and courage drives that into action. We will stabilize somewhat as the Moon enters Taurus on March 23, and by week's end, we should have a pretty good idea of what's going on in our lives and what must be tended to.

'Powerful' weekly horoscopes for Aries Season, March 20 - 26, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your fierce attitude will work for you, rather than against you this week, Aries, as you definitely have your eyes on the prize. You may find yourself in a situation where you have to make a swift decision that affects not only yourself but many others. That you have been put in this position is flattering and shows you that people trust your judgment and intelligence.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You may find that it's all about the money this week, and that's a good thing. You aren't spending your time getting into arguments with friends, and you're certainly not wasting precious minutes feeling bad for yourself. You are just a straight-up business, and if money will buy you happiness this week, then so be it. You are the one who lives your life and decides what brings you joy or not.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Major changes are taking place in your life, Gemini, and it all starts with letting go of something — or someone. You can only dilly-dally for so long before you realize that time waits for no one and that if you want to be happy, you have to be the one who makes that happen. It's time to do some Spring cleaning in your life. Out with the old, in with the new, and good luck to the one who tries.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You feel like your pain is what's keeping you alive, and while that sounds dramatic, you are just the person who can take your anguish over something and turn it into something lofty and creative. And this week is all about the creativity derived from your life's experience. You've seen some dark days; now, you can make something artistic out of it because you see that the time is right...and it is.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This week brings you the idea that it's time to get down to business. You've been slacking and having a little too much fun, and while fun is fun, there is a time when too much is too much. Excessive behavior has put you in a position where you have to change something in your life, and if you don't, you understand that you'll pay the price. Everything has consequences, and fortunately, you are smart enough to recognize when enough is officially enough.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

In love, things are changing for you. You have learned that you play a large part in how things go down in your relationship, and it will occur to you that it's time for you to give a little more. This week is when you surprise your romantic partner with a change in attitude. You no longer believe that they owe you; this is a two-way street, and this week, you will realize it's your turn to give.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

While you're out and about, having a good time with friends and family, don't be surprised if you receive either an opportunity or a very special gift. You might even feel as though this week was handed to you by the gods; it's so good and so rich in happiness and social undertakings. If there's a winner this week, it's you, Libra. Lucky Libra, enjoy it all.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

And then there's you, Scorpio. While this week doesn't come with any threat or heartbreak, it does come with monotony and repetitiveness. This could imply that you left some chore undone or will review mistakes made before the week. It's a week filled with the same 'ol same 'ol and you'll want it over with as soon as possible.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may find that Spring is best experienced alone. You love cleaning things out and will get down with that during the week. What makes it all worthwhile is that it gives you time with your favorite person: you. You love the company of yourself because you find yourself amusing, and besides, you aren't scary like all those other people 'out there.' Enjoy your hermit life, Sagittarius. It's very, very you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Keeping up appearances takes a toll on you, mentally and emotionally, Capricorn. Your relationship is the farthest thing in the world from romantic, and you are sincerely tired of acting the part of the doting lover. You feel no such dote, and your patience with your partner is at an all-time low. This could be the beginning of the end...again.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

While the world around you is spinning to the rhythm of Aries and the new Spring season, you may find that your best times are spent escaping reality. You are especially fond of celebrity gossip and great works of fiction, and rather than party the week away, as some may want, you'll be much happier being by yourself, watching awesome dramas on TV.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Friends and family alike will turn to you this week for love advice. You have somehow become an example of what love looks like when it works on a person, and you may give some great advice to family members on what they should do to keep their partnerships going strong. You are the sage, the wise one and the figure of authority this week. You will be happy to know that so many people have put their trust and faith in your ability to guide.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.