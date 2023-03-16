Spring Equinox Tarot Horoscope For March 20 - 26, 2023, For All Zodiac Signs

The Spring Equinox weekly tarot horoscope is here for March 20 - 26, 2023. We are heading into Spring this week, and that means we'll be working with the new Aries season, as well. As the Tarot cards work in tandem with the astrological events of the week, we should be able to see clearly how certain transits clearly align with certain cards.

Each and every zodiac sign has a message coming to them, and with the arrival of Spring, also known as the Vernal 'Spring' Equinox, we should see change and newness. It's a season for 'out with the old and in with the new,' and this cliche will find meaning for us, personally, during and throughout the week.

As we may not know, the tarot cards have their truth, and no matter how they arrive, they have meaning. This means that if a card falls out of a deck and onto the floor, that card has a meaning for that moment or for the person who dropped that tarot card. Everything is highly specific, and while the tarot cards themselves are antiquated, quaint things, they will forever bear meaning. Isn't it amazing that in 2023, we are still referring to the wisdom found in cartomancy and their interpreters? Let's see what's up for each zodiac sign this week, March 20 -26, 2023.

Spring equinox weekly tarot horoscope for March 20 - 26, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

As you enter into your sun season, you may find that things are not as easily accessible as you might have thought. This will take work to figure it all out, but you have a sneaking suspicion that you will be able to undo the confusion that accompanies your journey this week. The World, in reverse, is nothing to worry about, but it does imply that there's lots of work for you to do to set things right.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

This week gives you a sense of accomplishment, most especially where love is concerned. This could mean that you and your partner have laid the field correctly, meaning that you have established anything from boundaries to plans for the future together. You did good work, and this week you can plan on doing even more good work in terms of how you treat each other in love.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

This week has you happy to concede to something that you may have fought hard for. What you are looking at is letting go of something and the acceptance of it. There is no bad blood here, and you feel no regret or resentment. You are at peace with the idea of giving something away and look forward to whatever the journey has in store for you next. Life isn't always fair or easy, but you are fine with all of it.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Fierce desire may throw you for a loop this week, Cancer, as you may be putting yourself on the line for love. You may very well get what you want in this regard, but it won't come without its demand for payment, which could, indeed, mean heartbreak. You will see some emotional times this week, but nothing will weaken your resolve. You will fight for what you believe is yours, come what may.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

You'll be biding your time this week, waiting on a decision that's been pending in your life for a while now. You will show patience, though it will take the form of you literally ignoring certain things. You do not want to stress yourself out, so you'll be spending a lot of time either relaxing on your own or pouring yourself into creative works.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

There are moments in a person's life when we feel we just 'give up', and for you, Virgo, this week has you shrugging. You'd rather shrug than cry your eyes out because you are starting to feel like nothing is ever going to change, and this is more than likely work-related. You are trying your best to accept things as they are, and your perspective is askew; you will come to accept, but you will have a hard time getting there.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

It's a week filled with sharing and friendship for you, Libra. You can expect to get together with chums this week to review old times and have a few well-deserved laughs. Sharing worthy ideas will be an inspiring part of the week as this will lend itself to new projects and creative endeavors. This could also be family-related and positive.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

News comes to you this week in a way that isn't expected. It's not bad news, per se, but it may throw you for a loop. It is more than likely work-related, and it may come with an opportunity for you. However, this is not what you necessarily want to happen. You are fine with the ways things are at present, and new change may not be what you're looking for.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

You may find that anger jumpstarts your week as you feel somewhat disturbed by the 'things of the world.' You feel as though every step you take has you taking ten steps backward, which is both frustrating and degrading. You are not happy with the state of the world, and certain topics really get you angered and charged up, but you also feel as though you cannot speak up because you are too afraid to open your mouth.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

As long as there's one zodiac sign to claim the prize, we're all in good shape. That would be you, Capricorn, as the Ace of Pentacles is probably one of the best cards a working individual can get, and as we all know, you work harder than anyone. Expect a raise, promotion, or a windfall of cool cash this week. Bingo!

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

Friendships may topple on their side this week, as you and a friend not only disagree on something, you both show a side of yourselves that displeases the other one. However, you are not one to let a friendship go that easily, and with compassion and a good heart-to-heart talk, you'll be able to get that friendship back on its feet again.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

No matter what happens around you, you can play it cool. You may be freaking out internally over something dramatic and possibly senseless, but still, you won't 'let them see you sweat.' This card acts as your alter ego; you won't be budged, nor will you crumble simply because you're expected to do so. You remain calm in the face of the storm.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.