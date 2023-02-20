The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For February 21, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Tuesday, February 21, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Today, you may feel like something special is happening as the energy of the solar system shifts in a few ways.

The Sun spent 30 days in a detached air sign, Aquarius, but now it's moved into mutable, flexible, and emotional Pisces.

The Moon, which is the representation of our emotions and past is also in Pisces, but Venus has now entered Aries, the zodiac sign that rules Spring.

Our hearts are stirring, zodiac signs, and it may begin in our emotions.

Venus in Aries brings a rubble of what is yet to come, and it could involve love, partnerships, or a personal transformation.

Read on to find out what's in store for your zodiac sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sometimes it's hard to make the right choice because you don't have enough information yet. Today, thoughts can feel a bit hazy while the Moon and Sun are in Pisces. When you are unclear as to which direction you need to take, perhaps that means no decision ought to be made at all until later.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It is never easy giving your power over to another person or releasing the reigns of what you cannot control to God. Today, certain things may feel out of your reach, but behind the scenes things are at work. Trust the process. Today, wait and see.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There's a time to reflect, and then there are times when you simply know. Today, reflection can become a form of procrastination. Instead of overthinking, take action.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Speak the truth as you see it. You can only speak as openly as you are able to know yourself. Try to tune into your heart each day to connect with your inner power and your higher mind. Neither activity is ever a waste of your precious time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Some projects require a team effort. It takes a wise person to know when you need others to help you get the job done. Saying you need a friend to pitch in or some outside resources is not an admission of weakness; it's knowing how into tap your resources.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love is not always the answer; sometimes the answer is doing the work and seeing how things go. If someone is pulling away from you after you've experienced more closeness, pull back as well. You deserve to be with people who value you and respect you as a gift in their lives.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your dreams can become a reality but you will also need to work hard to see them through. You may discover areas that need working on more than others. Today, can feel like you're drowning under a sea of to-do items, but they are nothing you can't handle, Libra. Perhaps some caffeine therapy can help.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You want depth in conversation when you're with a partner, and sometimes it may seem like your partner is only seeing things in a romantic light. Today, try to add layers to your relationship but scheduling quality time to do things you both love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Head warnings. You can tell when you are in over your head. It's always good to get advice from a mentor or an advisor to understand your situation better. You can't be expected to know how to navigate through every situation, which is why today is ideal for searching for answers to solve a problem you're dealing with.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The intention of a person may be unclear, and you may also not know what it is that you want. With both the Sun and the Moon in Pisces, your conversations may seem to lack a clear purpose. It will require you to be more determined to define your goal to eliminate confusion.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today, the Moon and Sun are in your personal possessions sector encouraging you to indulge in a bit of shopping. Temptation may be hard to resist, especially if you have an item you really want to buy.

It can be difficult to control your desire to fill up your online shopping cart and hit the buy now button. If you think something is an impulse buy, consider practicing the 24-hour rule and wait until tomorrow to follow through.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You may feel a strong sense of optimism and hope in your heart today as things are beginning to flow naturally in the direction you want them to. With this being the start of your birth month, make the most of it, Pisces.

There are no retrograde planets, no planets in their shadow, so the path is straight and you have an all-clear to pursue an important dream.

