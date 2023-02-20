The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On February 21, 2023

During these first few days of Pisces season, we may notice that our love lives are somewhat...unremarkable. And that's a good thing! It will feel nice to know that there's nothing to worry about.

What makes three zodiac signs luckiest in love on February 21, 2023, is that today is so...peaceful, so calm, so...without incident.

Don't worry about feeling jinxed today; your luck is only just beginning. Take stock in the idea that it's OK to believe in it.

With Mercury sextile the planet Pluto on Tuesday, lucky lovers will be placed together to stand in union against another force. This 'other' force may be something that has torn us apart in the past, but it is not recognized as something we can get over quite easily.

That's the wonderful thing about being human: we are adaptable, and sometimes when we use our minds to adapt to things that we ordinarily would reject. We come to know exactly how strong we are, and how far we can go.

Today brings three lucky in love zodiac signs the idea that we can go far in relationships, in life and in the partnerships we've created.

There is no feeling of doubt, no lingering resentment. It's the end of February and we have just crossed into a very loving season — Pisces sun.

We feel lucky in love today because we are not burdened by the weight of negative thinking.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on February 21, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

While your fresh new approach towards love may not last, you may just wake up with such a great attitude today, that you could set your love life on a new trajectory; one that is headed towards success.

During Mercury sextile Pluto, you'll come up with an idea that rocks the relationship, and your partner will see that not only have you put a lot of thought into this, they will also see that you're willing to go the limit with them, and this will please them. In turn, they will hear you out, listen to you and take you very seriously.

This is new for you, but it also shows you that you are worthy of being taken seriously. Your own self-doubt will take a backseat on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, during Mercury sextile Pluto; and while Pluto transits can come with negativity, you will be able to use this transit to your advantage as it sort of gives you a heads up on what to do and what not to do.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Mercury sextile Pluto works in your favor today as you set out to accomplish great deeds with all the confidence in the world. You feel a little better than usual, simply because you and your romantic partner have ironed out certain nagging issues in your love life, and with this now tucked away, you feel free.

Your energy feels as though it's now allowed to percolate, and once you start brewing, it's a positive energy festival for both you and your partner. Your luck today looks like fabulous conversations over morning coffee, or a well-deserved outing for the two of you, only. It may also hit you that you and your partner have not spent enough quality time together in a while, and so, don't be surprised if this day has the two of you secreting off somewhere nobody can find you.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today brings you a novel idea and that is the one of acceptance. You've been in emotional pain, and you've come to the conclusion that you either have to accept what's going on in your relationship and somehow come to love it, or change it, or...stay miserable.

The big surprise for you, today, February 21, is in how you see the situation you are in with your life partner. You never thought to accept it, and just work with what you have.

You've spent way too much time complaining, and staying miserable, and then Mercury sextile Pluto blows open the doors and introduces you to the idea that you can work with what you have and end up on top.

Today brings optimism to a dead situation, one you've given up on, and as wary as you are of optimism, you won't be able to avoid the truth in this: today will give you a new lease on your love life, and that is truly lucky.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.