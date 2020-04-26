7 Subtly Brilliant Ways To Get A Man To Do Anything You Want

Genius.

If you want to know how to get what you want from a man, here's a hint: No more nagging.

Also avoid fighting, complaining, shouting, tears and pouting. Seriously, all it takes to get a guy to do what you want him to is knowing how to give him some of that sweet old-fashioned charm only a woman can give.

From buttering him up with compliments to leaning in for a long kiss just before you ask him to clean the apartment, it's really not that complicated.

Having a few mind tricks mastered will take you far (as long as you're in a healthy relationship with a healthy, non-toxic man, of course).

So, how do the most intelligent women get what they want?

We asked a group of women to tell us the psychological tricks they've found work best, and they have us their honest (and brilliant) answers.

Here's how to get what you want from a man, using 7 brilliantly simple mind tricks.

1. Try the damsel in distress act.

"Whenever I want a guy to do something, I put on the sweet and innocent act. I'll do just about everything except bat my eyelashes — but it works! Even though I'm not naïve, I'll act that way and put a little extra sugar on everything I say and do toward him." — Erin, 25

2. Give him something he loves.

"My boyfriend loves surprises (even though he'd never admit that), so I always come prepared. If I want him to go out with me and my girlfriends one night, or if I want him to help me clean the apartment, I make sure to stop and pick up something that he'll really love — or something that he's been hinting that he wants. There are no arguments, no huffing and puffing — just a little surprise and he's in my pocket." — Lisa, 29

3. Make him think the idea was his.

"My mom let me in on a secret when my husband and I first started dating. She said that the best way to get through anything was to make him think it was his idea. You've got to be coy, but whenever I want Jed to do something, I make sure he thinks he came up with it — even if he knows he didn't. The fact that I'm conceding (and letting him think he's won) is the best way to get through everything." — Hannah, 40

4. Ask in a sweet tone of voice.

"Call me crazy, but I just ask nicely — like, really, really nicely. If my guy knows that it's important to me, I just tell him how important it is and then I promise to make it up to him afterward. How could a guy say no to that?" — Tara, 32

5. Butter him up with compliments.

"I make sure to butter him up well before I ask him to do anything. So it doesn't look too obvious, I'll start much earlier in the day and just make him feel really good about himself. Then, when he's all buttered up, I'll let him know that we're going to spend the weekend with my parents! How could a guy get pissed at a girl who's just spent the whole day giving him what he wants?" — Morgan, 33

6. Lean in for a long kiss.

"There's nothing sweeter than a long kiss before asking for something. It's kind of my way of saying, 'Yes, I need something from you, but I'm not gonna fight you for it.' I think a guy can appreciate that — and uh, who doesn't love a hot, steamy kiss?" — Meagan, 27

7. Give one, get one.

"I'll make dinner for my boyfriend and then he'll take the lead and clean up... without me having to nag. Or I'll buy him dinner and then the next time we go out for a date, he picks up the check. By seeing me take the initiative first, he's more likely to realize that he wants to do something nice in return. It's give one, get one, but for relationships!" — Brittany, 36

Kylie M. is a freelance writer and frequent contributor to YourTango.