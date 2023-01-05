Whether you're looking to squeeze into that new teeny-weeny bikini or you have extra time to tone up, there's no time like the present to get in shape.

Of course, it's easier to commit to a workout plan when you pair up with your significant other.

And not only do you have a workout buddy by your side to motivate you, but exercising deepens your bond as a couple.

Studies have shown that couple who exercise together are less stressed, happier, and have better sex.

So what are you sitting around for? Get your sweat on as a couple with one of these seven butt-kicking workouts!

11 fun couples workout ideas and classes to try

1. Salsa dancing

If you both love tearing up the dance floor on the weekends, skip the gym and head to a Salsa club instead. The tropical music and sexy rhythm from this high-energy Cuban-inspired dance will get you both hot for each other before the night is over.

It's a sexy exercise, but just consider it another night out (minus the calorie-heavy drinks).

2. Ride a tandem bike

When the weather outside is this nice, spinning at the gym just feels so … blah. Grab a couple of bikes (or better yet, rent a tandem bike for two) and pedal around town.

You can leisurely chat as you huff and puff your way up hills and hoot in ecstasy as you speed down them.

3. Partner Yoga

If you're looking for a fitness routine that's a little more Zen, try yoga. One of the biggest benefits of yoga is gaining newfound flexibility — so stretch together.

Doing poses in tandem encourages you to communicate. You'll strengthen your body and your relationship. And hey, that new pose might inspire a hot new position for you to try in the bedroom ...

4. Prancercise

This workout looks silly (or amazing) at first glance, but it sure beats an otherwise boring, dawdling walk.

What exactly is it, you ask? Grab your partner and gallop, trot, and skip in this goofy horse-inspired exercise around the neighborhood!

One thing that's guaranteed: your abs will be sore from all the laughing.

5. Boxing

Ding ding ding! Square off in the boxing ring with your partner. And not to say that you should actually get rough in the ring, but sometimes it's good to let off a little steam and playfully pummel each other. What's that saying? All's fair in love and war?

6. Indoor rock climbing

Scaling a vertical wall from a long drop-down can be scary, but that's what makes rock climbing a great couple's exercise — not just for physical endurance, but for trust and communication.

Sure, you have a safety harness to prevent you from a hazardous plummet, but you can breathe a little easier knowing that you have your S.O. there to catch you if you fall.

7. Aerial arts

He makes you feel like you're floating on cloud nine, so why not share that experience together in an acrobatic aerial class? This circus-inspired workout is all about strength, flexibility, and reliance on each other.

As beginners, you'll start out small by swinging on silks, but with practice, you'll both be reaching sky-scraping heights.

8. Cycling

Get outside and ride! Bike rides are a great way to explore your city as tourists, Make a date of it by bringing along some snacks, wine, and a blanket. Find off-the-road trails to up the burn.

If you live in an area that has less-than-ideal weather, spring for a stationary bike system. Watching your partner get chiseled and break a sweat is a major turn-on!

9. Walking

Taking a brisk stroll through your neighborhood gets your heart pumping, just as it does for your love.

Walking is a great way to slow the pace, talk, and just spend quality time enjoying each other's company.

For a change of scenery, take a walk through your local farmer's market and grab some healthy bites.

10. Crunches

Working on your core can be difficult. Doing it with your partner will give you the motivation you need to get it done.

Tighten your bond and your abs! Support each other's efforts and get the workout done.

11. Ball workouts

Using a medicine ball, find a series of workouts that get you communicating and moving. Turn on some good music and build that ab strength.

You can pass the ball back to back, over your head to your partner, or between your legs.

This workout is fun and light but really gets the blood flowing.

Alexandra Churchill is a digital editor who currently works for Martha Stewart Living. Her work has been featured on numerous sites including The Huffington Post, Her Campus, USA TODAY College, and Northshore and Ocean Home magazines.