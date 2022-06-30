The 7 Attractive Traits Of Men Who Are Most Irresistible To Women

We're not going to lie. A man boasting abs chiseled to perfection and biceps that pop just enough when flexed (without shredding shirts He-Man style) will likely turn man women's heads. And even if caught mid-check-him-out glance, we're not about to look away.

Fit, toned bodies are the result of hard work and dedication to a healthy lifestyle. We certainly pay homage to that.

But for a man to achieve a skyrocketing score on the attraction scale there's got to be more to him than looks.

The seven attractive traits of men who are highly irresistible to women:

1. He is the type of man who can master "the wink"

We don't know how they learn the technique but some guys really have the hot guy wink down pat.

There's an art to this wink and getting it right can be tricky. It's more suave and smoky than cheeky and laughable.

He's comfortable giving this signal and has the timing to the tee. Done right, this move is seriously attractive.

Caveat: The wink can be tricky to pull off. Practice first.

2. He radiates calm

It's sending shivers up our spine just thinking about how powerful a man's calm presence can be.

Neurotic or hyper or frenzied is stressful, no matter how busy the man is or what his excuse may be.

But if he's got cool written all over his face and his gaze is pure steady and peaceful, his appeal will shoot through the roof (think old-school James Dean).

Women can unwillingly fall into the trap of over-worrying about things we can't control.

A man who sets our anxiety at ease by reminding us how things always manage to work out, in the end, is absolutely hot.

3. He takes care of himself

Look, we're not saying it's a certain height or build that matters. If he keeps his body in relatively good shape this shows us he knows how to take care of himself. It also lets us know that he sets health as a priority.

What's more, if he's active, working out even a few times a week, the endorphins his body is producing during gym sessions are sure to keep him in good spirits and energized.

The bottom line: If he takes good care of himself he's likely to take good care of his partner (or at least help keep her motivated to do so). That's a turn-on.

Advertisement Feeling stuck in your relationship? Click here to chat with a certified coach from Relationship Hero to help transform your love life!

4. He has his own style

We don't want to give the wrong idea here. This is not to say he has to be one certain type of style, and that mimicking a prescribed "it" style is a surefire path to hot (whether that's clean-cut, tattooed-up, or punked-out). Not at all.

Rather, what makes a man irresistible is that he has a style at all, a way of dressing that reflects in some way who he is and what he's into.

A guy who wakes up hum-drum and throws the same dingy shirt and pair of jeans on every day? Not the same level of attractiveness. At all.

5. He has a masculine scent

Sounds so animalistic, we know. No man can control his natural scent, and it turns out our DNA compatibility dictates who smells good to us, anyway.

But every guy can augment his essence with a spritz (one will do just fine) of cologne.

As long as it's not overdone, a man with a strong scent has the potential to drive women wild.

6. He's affectionate

Though women try not to let on, affection (be it an arm around the shoulder or hand on the eg) lights us up like fireflies. Consider it your secret weapon.

By affection, we do mean to include expressing your feelings through words, such as "I love you".

It's amazing how many hot men fall short of attractive just for lack of articulating and showing their love.

Let's put it this way: There are guys who reach out to their partner while driving, and there are guys who keep both hands on the wheel and eyes straight ahead. We want the first type.

7. He laughs loud, hard, and often

No news flash here: Comedy is highly enticing. It's worth noting though that there are different types of humor.

The insecure comedy that's based on putting others down or calling them names doesn't vibe with us.

But give us fun-loving, belly-jiggling jokes and laughter and you'll head straight to the top of the attractiveness charts.

Julie D. Andrews is a health writer and editor based in New York City. Her articles have appeared on Prevention, Shape, Fitness, Glamour, Elle, New York Magazine, Reader’s Digest, and more.