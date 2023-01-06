Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For January 9 - 15, 2023

In the week ahead, as Mars finally turns direct in Gemini and asteroid Juno enters Aries, it is releasing the floodgates of freedom so that you can commit to what you are truly passionate about.

It is often considered an oxymoron that the more deeply committed you are, the freer you are.

Yet, this only applies to healthy, conscious relationships that make you feel more like yourself.

When you commit fully and wholeheartedly, you focus your energy on a singular place that sends a different vibration to the universe affecting every other facet of your life.

This week, as Mars turns direct in Gemini and asteroid Juno enters Aries, it will become much more able to do so.

Mars rules action, motivation, and passion. Currently, in Gemini, Mars has been asking you to ponder the difference between your soul's choices and those of your ego.

Now that it is turning direct, you can take what you have learned and feel greater freedom to move ahead in all the ways you have been dreaming of, just as Juno joins Jupiter in Aries.

Juno, the asteroid, is associated with the goddess of love and marriage, and it rules commitments, agreements, and contracts.

In Aries, it is focused on its goal and is not letting anything stop it; joined by Jupiter, it represents lucky, expansive energy to help you create the relationship and the life you desire.

With the Last Quarter Moon, you may be encouraged to release something or someone in preparation for this greater commitment, but that is all part of the universal flow.

You must first make space before it can be filled in a new way.

Romantic dates for this week's love horoscope:

Thursday, January 12th

Mars, the planet of action, motivation, and passion, finally turns direct today in Gemini, ending an almost three-month period of restrictions. Mars, which also governs the masculine, first entered Gemini at the end of August 2022. This was a period to encourage more reflection on what motivates you within life and relationships, as Gemini will draw the parallel between ego and soul.

At the end of October, Mars entered its retrograde phase because it governs action and forward movement, presented as a time with more limitations and restrictions.

This was to have you be able to shift your perspective and think differently about relationship matters before finally turning direct this week. Until the end of March, Mars will still be moving through Gemini, though now direct, so those themes that arose from the end of August until the end of October can now be revisited and acted on.

Friday, January 13th

Juno is the goddess of marriage. As the asteroid that rules deep commitment, agreements, and contracts enter Aries today, joining Jupiter is when you can feel an expansion in this area.

In Aries, Juno hesitates less to commit. Because Jupiter rules luck, abundance, and expansion, this time will likely bring more engagements, commitments, or even elopements. While all of this is best once Mercury turns direct next week on the 18th, it is time to commit to what and who you genuinely want.

Saturday, January 14th

The Last Quarter Moon in Libra occurs today, helping you release what prevents the full manifestation of your desires. This lunar event ties back to the Full Moon in Cancer. At that time, you were asked to reflect on what was going well and what you needed to recommit to.

But to do that, there must be a release. Libra is one of the ruling signs of Venus and the zodiac sign that represents partnerships, so balance and reciprocity will figure heavily into the energy today. Make sure you receive what is balanced with your energy and what you choose to give.

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for January 9 – January 15, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best day for love: Saturday, January 14th

The Last Quarter Moon falling into your romantic sector guides you to release something to manifest better what came up around the Full Moon in Cancer. Although New Moons are a time for beginnings, this Full Moon, the first of the year, provided a review of sorts for you. It is up to you, though, to decide what is preventing that new beginning in love, and this week, you will be guided to do just that.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best day for love: Thursday, January 12th

Gemini energy rules your sector of value. Value can mean many different things; however, it strongly correlates to who is of the most value to you. Your romantic partner should be one of those people that feel invaluable to you and your life. With Mars turning direct in this area of your life, you are finally moving ahead in acknowledging and creating a relationship based around this which will provide future abundance.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best day for love: Monday, January 9th

While Mars is turning direct in your sign this week, giving you the space and freedom to feel like you can finally move, Uranus in Taurus harmonizes with retrograde Mercury in Capricorn. There are some underlying feelings or events surrounding intimacy, sex, or even transformation that you need to reflect on and even initiate a conversation around this week. With Mars direct, you are finally able to start addressing all the feelings you have been having.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best day for love: Saturday, January 14th

As a Cancer, nothing is rarely as important as your home, including your space and those you share with. Your Full Moon a week ago provided you with the opportunity to reflect more deeply on what the aspect of home means to you. This week you are being asked to clear space to make it a reality. Last Quarter Moons are a time to release. It is also about regaining a sense of balance you’ve previously lost in Libra.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best day for love: Friday, January 13th

The journey you are currently on is helping you embrace the many aspects of your life so that you can learn how and become the healthiest person you can be.

This directly correlates to the type of romantic partner you can be. This week as Neptune in Pisces harmonizes with the Sun in Capricorn, you are seeing a healthier way of relating, which leads to positive developments within your relationship.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best day for love: Friday, January 13th

Neptune is still moving through Pisces, your polarizing sign, creating new visions and opportunities in love. This week as it speaks positively with the Sun in Capricorn, you can see a chance to deepen your current relationship or even have a destined meeting with someone that will be especially important to you.

Pisces energy rules love for you. In contrast, Capricorn often rules marriage and deep commitment, so it is highly likely that if you are already in a relationship, it is going to get an upgrade this week.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best day for love: Friday, January 13th

Jupiter, the planet of abundance, luck, and expansion, is currently moving through Aries until May. Aries is your polarizing sign and the energy that rules over romance and relationships.

This week, asteroid Juno joins Jupiter in Aries, bringing the sweet promise of deeper commitment over the coming months. Juno rules commitment and marriage, so even if a connection is moving faster than expected, it is also moving at the pace that it is meant to.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best day for love: Monday, January 9th

Taurus energy rules over your relationships and romance sector. With Uranus still moving through this sign for another few years, it is bringing many changes to your life. It is about freeing you from the restrictions you have felt here so you can move into greater freedom.

This week, Uranus in Taurus connects with retrograde Mercury in Capricorn, activating themes of relationships and communication. Expect some new insights or even important conversations in the week ahead.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best day for love: Thursday, January 12th

Sagittarius has been a long ride, but only part of it is over. Since the end of August, Mars, the planet of action, ambition, passion, and sex, has been in Gemini. Gemini is your polarizing sign and the one that represents your romantic relationships.

It has made you think about things differently, causing you to reflect on changing your path altogether. As Mars turns direct in Gemini this week, that restriction or impossibility of the situation will finally lift. This means there are no more excuses, and all those changes you have been thinking about can finally be implemented.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best day for love: Friday, January 13th

Juno, the goddess of love and marriage, shifts into Aries this week, activating your home and family life. This may mean that you and your romantic partner sign a new lease on a place together or even that you start shifting your relationship into a place to allow for greater domestic intimacy.

Jupiter is also here, which could denote a general expansion of this part of your life, including buying a new home or having a pregnancy. It is about taking your relationship to the next level.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best day for love: Monday, January 9th

Uranus in Taurus activates themes around your home and family just as it speaks with retrograde Mercury in Capricorn, stirring up your unconscious thoughts and desires.

This area has been and will continue to be of focus for you as you learn more deeply how to create a home and a committed relationship that truly honors your needs instead of following through on any plan of what makes a great relationship. If you are true to yourself, love will continue to grow.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best day for love: Thursday, January 12th

It has been an interesting time for you as Mars, while the planet of action and passion is retrograde in Gemini, the zodiac sign that rules your home and family. Whether you have been called to reflect more on what home means or even consider moving to one that does, there have been a lot of ideas and feelings recently but not so much action.

All of that is beginning to change this week as Mars stations direct. Mars direct will last until the end of March so expect some amazing and dramatic shifts to occur within this part of your life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.